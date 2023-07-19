Trending
Advertisement
U.S. News
July 19, 2023 / 7:38 PM

Maine's Gov. Janet Mills signs law expanding abortion access

By Adam Schrader
1/2
Maine Gov. Janet Mills signed a bill into law Wednesday that will allow doctors the ability to approve “necessary” abortions after 24 weeks of pregnancy. Photo courtesy of Office of Gov. Janet Mills
Maine Gov. Janet Mills signed a bill into law Wednesday that will allow doctors the ability to approve “necessary” abortions after 24 weeks of pregnancy. Photo courtesy of Office of Gov. Janet Mills

July 19 (UPI) -- Maine Gov. Janet Mills signed a bill into law Wednesday that will allow doctors the ability to approve "necessary" abortions after 24 weeks of pregnancy.

Mills' office said in a statement she signed the legislation to put the decision whether to approve an abortion in the later stages of pregnancy "in the hands of women and their doctors." Previously, abortion later in pregnancy was only allowed to save the life of a pregnant woman.

Advertisement

"Maine law should recognize that every pregnancy, like every woman, is different, and that politicians cannot and should not try to legislate the wide variety of difficult circumstances pregnant women face," Mills said.

"Instead, we should recognize the complexity of pregnancy and, like every other health care procedure, take government out of the decision-making process and put the doctor and patient in charge."

RELATED British court sets free woman jailed for late abortion on appeal

The law, called An Act to Improve Maine's Reproductive Privacy Laws, was supported by the Maine Council of Churches -- an organization that represents 430 protestant congregations in the state -- and the Maine Medical Association, an organization for doctors.

It came after a Portland Press Herald news report about a woman, Dana Peirce, who had to travel out of state for an abortion when she discovered during a 32-week medical scan that her child was suffering from a deadly genetic mutation called skeletal dysplasia.

Advertisement

Peirce joined Mills for the bill signing during an event the Press Herald described as "solemn."

RELATED Judge temporarily blocks Iowa's six-week abortion ban

"We learned during the 32nd week of a seemingly healthy pregnancy that the baby I was carrying, Cameron, had a rare and lethal form of skeletal dysplasia. He had multiple broken bones, and if he survived until delivery, he would not have been able to breathe outside of me," Peirce said.

"In this moment of shock and grief, my doctors here in Maine could not help us, because state law at the time banned abortions later in pregnancy. Fortunately, we were lucky enough to have the social and financial resources -- the abortion alone cost $25,000 -- to travel across the country for abortion care to end our son's suffering."

RELATED Doctors treating trans kids are leaving Texas, exacerbating healthcare crisis

Latest Headlines

Celebrate Korea underway at New York City's Rockefeller Center
U.S. News // 4 minutes ago
Celebrate Korea underway at New York City's Rockefeller Center
July 19 (UPI) -- The first-ever Celebrate Korea is underway at New York City's Rockefeller Center, where visitors can view works of art, sample food and tour exhibits celebrating Korea's culture and heritage.
Writers denounce 'inherent injustice' in AI not compensating authors
U.S. News // 6 minutes ago
Writers denounce 'inherent injustice' in AI not compensating authors
July 19 (UPI) -- Bestselling authors from James Patterson to Margaret Atwood are joining more than 9,000 writers in signing a letter sent by the Authors Guild to the executives of companies leading the development of A.I.
Florida education panel approves African American history standards, despite opposition
U.S. News // 1 hour ago
Florida education panel approves African American history standards, despite opposition
July 19 (UPI) -- The Florida Board of Education approved a new curriculum for African American history for kindergarten through 12th grades, despite criticism over the omission of "key historical facts about the Black experience."
UPS, Teamsters union to resume negotiations next week as strike looms
U.S. News // 3 hours ago
UPS, Teamsters union to resume negotiations next week as strike looms
July 19 (UPI) -- UPS will head back to the negotiating table next week after the company reached out to the Teamsters union in a last-ditch effort to avert a strike.
New Hampshire Gov. Chris Sununu says he won't run for re-election
U.S. News // 3 hours ago
New Hampshire Gov. Chris Sununu says he won't run for re-election
July 19 (UPI) -- New Hampshire Gov. Chris Sununu announced Wednesday that he would not run for reelection.
Pew: Most Asian Americans have unfavorable views of China, prefer Taiwan
U.S. News // 3 hours ago
Pew: Most Asian Americans have unfavorable views of China, prefer Taiwan
July 19 (UPI) -- A new poll conducted amid rising tensions between mainland China and Taiwan, as well as with the United States, has found that most Asian Americans view China unfavorably.
Biden targets mergers, housing rental fees and food prices that 'drive up costs'
U.S. News // 12 hours ago
Biden targets mergers, housing rental fees and food prices that 'drive up costs'
July 19 (UPI) -- The Biden administration proposed new measures Wednesday that aim to lower the cost of food and rent by cracking down on anticompetitive practices in the agriculture and housing industries.
Judge denies Trump's effort to move N.Y. hush-money case to federal court
U.S. News // 4 hours ago
Judge denies Trump's effort to move N.Y. hush-money case to federal court
July 19 (UPI) -- A federal judge Wednesday denied former President Trump's legal move to transfer the Manhattan criminal business fraud case to federal court. Trump faces 34 felony counts related to hush-money payments to Stormy Daniels.
Though cleared of falsifying research, Stanford University president says he will resign
U.S. News // 5 hours ago
Though cleared of falsifying research, Stanford University president says he will resign
July 19 (UPI) -- Stanford University President Marc Tessier-Lavigne said Wednesday he would resign after a report on a misconduct investigation cleared him of falsifying research data.
George Santos asks judge to relax travel restrictions while on bail
U.S. News // 6 hours ago
George Santos asks judge to relax travel restrictions while on bail
July 19 (UPI) -- Rep. George Santons, R-N.Y., is asking a judge to relax some of the conditions imposed on him while out on bail for a 13-count federal indictment.
Advertisement

Trending Stories

Indictments, lawsuits top Donald Trump's growing legal woes
Indictments, lawsuits top Donald Trump's growing legal woes
Ukraine: Russian airstrikes on Odessa injure 6, destroy 60,000 tons of grain
Ukraine: Russian airstrikes on Odessa injure 6, destroy 60,000 tons of grain
Henry Kissinger makes surprise visit to China
Henry Kissinger makes surprise visit to China
Judge denies Donald Trump's request for new trial in E. Jean Carroll case
Judge denies Donald Trump's request for new trial in E. Jean Carroll case
After Carlee Russell's safe return, police continue investigation with no evidence of toddler
After Carlee Russell's safe return, police continue investigation with no evidence of toddler
Advertisement

Follow Us

Advertisement