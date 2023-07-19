Trending
Advertisement
U.S. News
July 19, 2023 / 8:21 AM

Mega Millions jackpot soars to $720M, could reach $1B

By Clyde Hughes
The Mega Millions jackpot drawing increased to $720 million on Wednesday. File Photo by John Angelillo/UPI
The Mega Millions jackpot drawing increased to $720 million on Wednesday. File Photo by John Angelillo/UPI | License Photo

July 19 (UPI) -- The national lottery Mega Millions reached its fifth-highest jackpot total in history, about $720 million, after no one won Tuesday's drawing.

Mega Millions joins its fellow national lottery Powerball with astronomical jackpots this summer. Powerball, which has a drawing on Wednesday, has a jackpot that stands at $1 billion. Mega Millions could reach the $1 billion mark, as well, with its next drawing not set until Friday.

Advertisement

"Just four previous times in Mega Millions history has the jackpot surpassed the $700 million mark," the lottery said in a statement. "All four times, the rolls continued, taking those jackpots past $1 billion."

No player matched the winning numbers 19, 22, 31, 37 and 54 with the Mega Ball 18. It marked the 26th consecutive time no one came up with the winning numbers since the jackpot was won in April. The jackpot has a cash payout of $369.6 million.

RELATED Michigan Lottery player scores his 'fourth big win'

In Tuesday's drawing, eight tickets came so close to claiming the jackpot by matching all five of the white balls but not the Mega ball. Each of those winners won prizes of at least $1 million. Those winners came from Maryland, Florida, New York, Ohio and Rhode Island and California.

Advertisement

If the Mega Millions jackpot reached $1 billion, it would be the second time this year it had done so, the first being $1.348 billion won on Jan. 13. It was also marked the third billion-dollar total within a year. One player won a $1.337 billion jackpot on July 29, 2022.

Wednesday's Powerball jackpot total of $1 billion marked only the third time in three decades that its winnings sailed past that mark. The last time Powerball had a winner was April 19.

RELATED Man wins $100,000 lottery prize after buying beach house

RELATED Nearby lightning leads Missouri woman to $50,000 lottery prize

Latest Headlines

Biden administration targets mergers, housing rental fees and food prices
U.S. News // 3 minutes ago
Biden administration targets mergers, housing rental fees and food prices
July 19 (UPI) -- The Biden administration proposed new measures Wednesday that aim to lower the cost of food and rent by cracking down on anticompetitive practices in the agriculture and housing industries.
Flash flood emergency issued in western Kentucky
U.S. News // 25 minutes ago
Flash flood emergency issued in western Kentucky
A "particularly dangerous situation" unfolded in western Kentucky early Wednesday after slow-moving thunderstorms dropped several inches of rain overnight, which prompted a flash flood emergency.
Indictments, lawsuits top Donald Trump's growing legal woes
U.S. News // 8 hours ago
Indictments, lawsuits top Donald Trump's growing legal woes
July 19 (UPI) -- Here's a look at the legal woes surrounding former President Donald Trump as he seeks the Republican nomination for re-election in 2024.
Tropical Storm Calvin swipes southern Hawaii with heavy rain
U.S. News // 5 days ago
Tropical Storm Calvin swipes southern Hawaii with heavy rain
July 13 (UPI) -- Tropical Storm Calvin started hammering the Big Island of Hawaii with heavy rain on Wednesday as the former hurricane passed south of the location.
Ford employees evacuated over call of potential threat at Kansas City plant
U.S. News // 5 hours ago
Ford employees evacuated over call of potential threat at Kansas City plant
July 19 (UPI) -- A Kansas City Ford assembly plant was evacuated Tuesday evening as police investigate a possible threat called in of an armed and disgruntled employee, authorities said.
La. lawmakers override governor's veto of gender-affirming care for minors ban
U.S. News // 6 hours ago
La. lawmakers override governor's veto of gender-affirming care for minors ban
July 19 (UPI) -- The Republican-controlled Louisiana legislature has overturned a governor's veto in order to pass a controversial bill that bans minors from receiving gender-affirming healthcare.
House passes pro-Israel resolution after Rep. Jayapal's comments
U.S. News // 8 hours ago
House passes pro-Israel resolution after Rep. Jayapal's comments
July 19 (UPI) -- The U.S. House of Representatives overwhelmingly passed a resolution Tuesday, affirming its support for Israel after Rep. Pramila Jayapal, D-Wash., called Israel a "racist" state.
House, Senate Democrats reintroduce Freedom to Vote Act
U.S. News // 10 hours ago
House, Senate Democrats reintroduce Freedom to Vote Act
July 18 (UPI) -- House and Senate Democrats reintroduced the Freedom to Vote Act on Tuesday to set national voting standards and expand Americans' access to the ballot box.
No trial date set in Donald Trump classified documents case
U.S. News // 1 day ago
No trial date set in Donald Trump classified documents case
July 18 (UPI) -- No trial date was set during a routine pretrial hearing Tuesday in former President Donald Trump's mishandled classified documents case, as the judge promised to issue a written order "promptly."
Michigan attorney general charges 'fake electors' in scheme to overturn 2020 election
U.S. News // 12 hours ago
Michigan attorney general charges 'fake electors' in scheme to overturn 2020 election
July 18 (UPI) -- Michigan attorney general Dana Nessel announced charges Tuesday against 16 "fake electors" who are facing eight felonies in an alleged scheme to overturn the 2020 election.
Advertisement

Trending Stories

Court rules Florida violated children's rights with forced institutionalization
Court rules Florida violated children's rights with forced institutionalization
North Korea fires ballistic missile into East Sea
North Korea fires ballistic missile into East Sea
No trial date set in Donald Trump classified documents case
No trial date set in Donald Trump classified documents case
Asylum seeker barge docks in Britain as migration bill becomes law
Asylum seeker barge docks in Britain as migration bill becomes law
U.S. soldier believed to be detained in North Korea after crossing DMZ
U.S. soldier believed to be detained in North Korea after crossing DMZ
Advertisement

Follow Us

Advertisement