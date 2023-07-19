The Hoover, Alabama Police Department said there's no evidence a missing toddler was on the interstate in the case of Carlee Russell. She returned safely two days after vanishing following a 911 call she made reporting a toddler wandering on the freeway. Photo courtesy of Hoover PD

July 19 (UPI) -- The Hoover, Ala., Police Department said there was no evidence of a toddler walking down the highway in Thursday's disappearance of Carlee Russell, who returned safely on Saturday. According to police, Russell's account was the only report of a child on the interstate. Responding officers found no child. An investigation into what happened is continuing. Advertisement

A press conference was planned for Wednesday afternoon on the case.

Russell made a 911 call Thursday night reporting a toddler wandering alone on the highway, and then she mysteriously disappeared.

"She went missing during that conversation sometime after 9:36 p.m. after telling both the 911 operator and the relative she had seen a male toddler in a diaper on the side of I-459 and was stopping to check on him," the Hoover PD said in a press release Tuesday.

"Traffic camera footage was obtained, which depicted this portion of the incident, and that footage is still being analyzed as part of the investigation in conjunction with the 911 call to accurately determine the timeframe. Carlee's 911 call remains the only timely report of a child on the interstate."

Upon Russell's return home, police went there and then paramedics arrived to take her to a local hospital.

"She was immediately transported by the Hoover Fire Department to UAB Hospital to be evaluated and was treated and released. Detectives responded to the residence and to UAB to take an initial statement from Carlee," police said. "The details of that statement are a part of the ongoing investigation, which is expected to continue over the next few days."

The Hoover police said they join her family in celebrating her safe return as they continue to gather and evaluate evidence in the case.

"We rejoice with the Russell family as they continue to rest and recover from this situation and ask for their wishes to be respected regarding their privacy," police said in the press release.

Many local, state and federal agencies immediately offered assistance and provided personnel and resources to search for Russell.

