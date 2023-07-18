Deadly, record-breaking heat scorches large portions of U.S.

Earlier this month, three kids cooled off in the Rainbow Pool at the World War II Memorial in Washington, D.C., where on Tuesday Mayor Muriel Bowser activated the District's Heat Emergency Plan as temperatures were forecast to soar over 95 degrees. Photo by Bonnie Cash/UPI | License Photo

"Record broken: As of 11:59 am MST, Phoenix Sky Harbor Airport has reached 110 degrees Fahrenheit," the National Weather Service Phoenix said in a tweet Tuesday.

"This is now the 19th straight day with a temperature that reaches or exceeds 110, which breaks the previous record of 18 days set back in 1974, nearly 50 years ago."

Nighttime has offered little relief, with lows dropping to just 94 degrees for the ninth straight day.

"Although it is always hot in the summer in Phoenix, this heat wave is intense and unrelenting," said Katharine Jacobs, director of the Center for Climate Adaptation Science and Solutions at the University of Arizona.

"Unfortunately, it is a harbinger of things to come given that the most reliable projected impacts of climate change are those that are directly related to the increase in global temperatures," Jacobs added.

All of the southern United States has been under a heat dome for much of the summer, with temperatures from California to Florida shattering records.

"A prolonged and extremely dangerous heat wave continues for much of the Southern tier of the Lower 48 thanks to an expansive dome of high pressure aloft, where approximately 80 million people could experience an air temperature or heat index above 105 degrees though this weekend," the National Weather Service warned Tuesday.

Houston is poised to break a 43-year-old daily heat record Tuesday with a temperature of 102 degrees, as the high pressure system producing the heat dome shifts out of the Southwest and into Texas.

The triple-digit temperatures have claimed the lives of two Houston men, according to the Harris County Institute of Forensic Sciences, which serves the city's medical examiner. Victor Ramos, 67, lived in a home without air conditioning and died from hyperthermia on June 24, and Felipe Pascual, 46, died from hyperthermia a week earlier after he collapsed on the job at an outdoor construction site.

"Heat waves are deadly, especially for the homeless, for people who work outdoors and for those who have inadequate air conditioning," Jacobs said. "It is especially hard for older people and those with underlying health conditions to stay hydrated."

Those areas experiencing the hottest temperatures this summer are the larger cities, while tree-covered suburbs have mostly escaped the record-breaking heat.

"Large cities often experience higher temperatures than surrounding areas because of all of the heat-absorptive surfaces, such as dark pavement and buildings. This is known as urban heat island," the Federal Emergency Management Agency warned in a tweet. "Always practice heat safety and look for signs of heat illness, no matter the time of day."

Temperatures are expected to soar to near-record highs of between 105 and 111 across much of New Mexico on Tuesday, with parts of the state placed under excessive heat warnings and heat advisories.

"Dangerous heat expected today!" the National Weather Service Albuquerque tweeted Tuesday.

The heat dome, which has been parked over much of the Southwest, started to drift into Georgia on Tuesday. While temperatures there -- climbing into the mid-90s -- are not expected to break records, the heat and humidity remain dangerous and will last into Friday.

"High temperatures and often high humidity as well can essentially limit the body's ability to thermal regulate," warned Chris Uejio, an associate professor at Florida State University.

According to state records, Georgia is experiencing the third hottest start to a year since 1895.

And in Louisiana, the American Civil Liberties Union has submitted statements from young people being held at Angola prison to the U.S. District Court for the Middle District, and has ordered the state to remove them from the prison due to excessive heat.

According to the statements, the youth were locked in their cells without air conditioning for several days this month during excessive temperatures and were only let out for showers.

"I would not dare to keep my dog in these conditions for fear of my dog dying," Dr. Susi Vassal, a medical expert for the plaintiffs, wrote in a statement submitted to the court.

"It has been dangerously hot in Angola so far this summer. Confining children for all or most of the day to concrete and cement buildings without air conditioning is foolhardy and perilous."

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention is warning those living in areas with excessive heat to be aware of the signs of heat exhaustion, "such as heavy sweating, nausea, muscle cramps and dizziness." Pregnant women, newborns, children, the elderly and those with chronic illnesses are especially vulnerable.

To avoid heat exhaustion and heat stroke, stay indoors with air conditioning as much as possible, limit outdoor work and activities, stay hydrated and replace salts, avoid heavy meals and wear lightweight, loose-fitting clothing to stay cool.

Target is doing its part to help workers beat the heat by changing its dress code to shorts.

The retail giant announced this week it will allow its 440,000 U.S.-based store workers to wear shorts, while adding frequent water and rest breaks.