Pilot dies after small plane crashes into New Mexico home, setting it afire

A small airplane crashed in Santa Fe, N.M., Tuesday, killing the pilot, according to local authorities. Photo Courtesy of New Mexico State Police/ Twitter

July 18 (UPI) -- A small aircraft crashed into a home in New Mexico on Tuesday, killing the pilot. The crash occurred south of Santa Fe Regional Airport, setting the home on fire. Advertisement

The Santa Fe County Sheriff's office says the aircraft was trying to take off from the airport toward Santa Monica, Calif., at 9:02 a.m.

"NMSP is investigating a fatal plane crash near the West Frontage RD and La Luna RD in Sante Fe. Scene is active," the New Mexico State Police tweeted Tuesday.

The Federal Aviation Authority says the aircraft was a twin-engine Cessna 310, which came down at about 9:08 a.m. local time.

Local authorities say the Cessna suffered a left engine failure shortly before the crash.

New Mexico police, the FAA, and the National Transportation Safety Board are investigating the crash.

Police say the pilot was the only fatality.

The FAA is expected to release preliminary findings on Wednesday.