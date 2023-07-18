Trending
Advertisement
U.S. News
July 18, 2023 / 1:08 AM

Emergency evacuation slide falls from Boeing 767 during Chicago landing

By Sheri Walsh
An emergency evacuation slide fell from a United Airlines Boeing 767 on Monday as the plane landed at Chicago O'Hare Airport. The slide hit a house and landed in a yard. No one was injured. Photo courtesy of United Airlines
An emergency evacuation slide fell from a United Airlines Boeing 767 on Monday as the plane landed at Chicago O'Hare Airport. The slide hit a house and landed in a yard. No one was injured. Photo courtesy of United Airlines

July 18 (UPI) -- A United Airlines' emergency evacuation slide fell from the sky near Chicago O'Hare International Airport on Monday, hitting a house and landing in a backyard without injuring anyone.

The slide fell from the Boeing 767 at around 12:15 p.m. CT, as it was coming in for a landing following a flight from Switzerland.

Advertisement

Homeowner Patrick Devitt said his son and father-in-law were in the kitchen having lunch when they heard a loud "boom" as the slide hit the house, which sits several miles from O'Hare's runways.

The large piece of equipment, which helps passengers evacuate quickly in the event of an emergency, damaged the home's roof and downspout.

RELATED Severe turbulence injures 4 as Allegiant flight lands in Florida

"When it's all stretched out, like it's a little jumbled up, I'm sure in the picture from when we dragged it out, it's larger than a small car. It's a very, very big piece of equipment that fell," Devitt told CNN affiliate WLS.

Devitt said his son called 911 after finding the emergency slide in their yard and the Federal Aviation Administration arrived within 30 minutes to investigate. Representatives from United retrieved the slide a bit later, after a maintenance crew at O'Hare discovered it was missing from the aircraft.

Advertisement

"This is really going to trigger some pretty major investigations. This was not a bird strike or something that's routine. It's a rare instant that could have caused fatalities on the ground or even affected the stability of that airplane when it was landing," said DePaul University Professor Joe Schwieterman.

RELATED Delta aircraft's emergency slide deploys after diverting to Salt Lake City

Investigators are still trying to figure out how the slide separated from the Boeing 767, despite it happening twice before. A slide fell from a 767 in 2016 near Phoenix Sky Harbor International Airport and again in 2019 near Boston Logan International Airport.

Last month, an emergency slide opened up inside of a Boeing 767-300, injuring a crew member, after the Delta Air Lines flight landed at Salt Lake International Airport in Utah.

While Boeing and United have not commented on Monday's emergency slide incident, Devitt is amazed and relieved no one was hurt.

RELATED 5 from same family killed in sightseeing helicopter crash near Mount Everest

"I'm stunned a little bit. I'm just glad that everybody is safe and okay. Just, just seeing that in my backyard, like wow. This really happened," Devitt said. "It fell off of an airplane and landed in our backyard."

Latest Headlines

Police identify 2 missing children swept away in Pennsylvania flood
U.S. News // 58 minutes ago
Police identify 2 missing children swept away in Pennsylvania flood
July 18 (UPI) -- Authorities have identified the two missing children who were swept away in a flash flood that hit the southeastern Pennsylvania township of Upper Makefield over the weekend.
Georgia Supreme Court rejects Trump bid to block 2020 election investigation
U.S. News // 2 hours ago
Georgia Supreme Court rejects Trump bid to block 2020 election investigation
July 17 (UPI) -- The Georgia Supreme Court rejected former President Donald Trump's bid Monday to block Fulton County District Attorney Fani Willis' investigation into alleged election interference following the 2020 presidential race.
Sen. Elizabeth Warren urges SEC to investigate Tesla over Twitter 'conflicts of interest'
U.S. News // 5 hours ago
Sen. Elizabeth Warren urges SEC to investigate Tesla over Twitter 'conflicts of interest'
July 17 (UPI) -- Sen. Elizabeth Warren, D-Mass., is asking the Securities and Exchange Commission to investigate Tesla's board of directors over "apparent conflicts of interest" involving Tesla CEO Elon Musk's "dual roles" with Twitter.
Announcing UFO hearing, House lawmaker says, 'We're done with the cover-ups'
U.S. News // 5 hours ago
Announcing UFO hearing, House lawmaker says, 'We're done with the cover-ups'
July 17 (UPI) -- The House Oversight Committee will hold a hearing next week on "unidentified anomalous phenomena," or UAPs, otherwise known as UFOs, Rep. Tim Burchett confirmed Monday.
Country music exec Jerry Bradley, who shaped Nashville's sound, dies at 83
U.S. News // 6 hours ago
Country music exec Jerry Bradley, who shaped Nashville's sound, dies at 83
July 17 (UPI) -- Country music executive Jerry Bradley, whose skills and savvy as a producer pushed the genre to new heights in the 1970s and '80s, has died in Nashville, his family announced Monday. He was 83. 
Judge temporarily blocks Iowa's six-week abortion ban
U.S. News // 6 hours ago
Judge temporarily blocks Iowa's six-week abortion ban
July 17 (UPI) -- Three days after it was signed into law, a judge in Iowa has temporarily blocked the state's new six-week abortion ban to allow a court challenge to play out.
Biden, Netanyahu agree to meet after months of simmering tensions
U.S. News // 8 hours ago
Biden, Netanyahu agree to meet after months of simmering tensions
July 17 (UPI) -- U.S. President Joe Biden and Israel's Benjamin Netanyahu conferred for the first time in months on Monday, the White House said, while the prime minister's office announced the two leaders have agreed to meet.
Vatican emissary to meet with President Joe Biden on Russia's deportation of children
U.S. News // 8 hours ago
Vatican emissary to meet with President Joe Biden on Russia's deportation of children
July 17 (UPI) -- The Vatican will send a high-level emissary to Washington, D.C., this week to meet with President Joe Biden and discuss the ongoing effort to repatriate thousands of Ukrainian children deported by Russian officials.
NOAA issues watch for 'minor' radiation storm after powerful solar flares
U.S. News // 9 hours ago
NOAA issues watch for 'minor' radiation storm after powerful solar flares
July 17 (UPI) -- U.S. forecasters have posted a watch for a possible "minor" geomagnetic storm hitting the Earth following the eruptions of several powerful solar flares noted by Russian scientists over the weekend.
Democrats' resolution will attempt to censure indicted GOP Rep. George Santos
U.S. News // 10 hours ago
Democrats' resolution will attempt to censure indicted GOP Rep. George Santos
July 17 (UPI) -- A House Democrat on Monday introduced a resolution to censure Republican Rep. George Santos following the failure of an effort to expel the New York lawmaker in wake of his 13-count federal indictment. 
Advertisement

Trending Stories

Two killed in apparent attack on Crimean bridge; Russia vows to retaliate
Two killed in apparent attack on Crimean bridge; Russia vows to retaliate
NOAA issues watch for 'minor' radiation storm after powerful solar flares
NOAA issues watch for 'minor' radiation storm after powerful solar flares
Russia suspends Black Sea grain deal with Ukraine
Russia suspends Black Sea grain deal with Ukraine
Announcing UFO hearing, House lawmaker says, 'We're done with the cover-ups'
Announcing UFO hearing, House lawmaker says, 'We're done with the cover-ups'
30-year Bronx veteran Edward Caban named first-ever Latino NYPD commissioner
30-year Bronx veteran Edward Caban named first-ever Latino NYPD commissioner
Advertisement

Follow Us

Advertisement