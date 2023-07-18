Police identify 2 missing children swept away in Pennsylvania flood

1/2

A search in Pennsylvania's Upper Makefield township is underway to find Matilda Sheils, 2, and her 9-month-old brother, Conrad Sheils, who were swept away over the weekend by a flash flood. Photo courtesy of Upper Makefield Township Police Department/ Facebook

July 18 (UPI) -- Authorities have identified the two missing children who were swept away in a flash flood that hit the southeastern Pennsylvania township of Upper Makefield over the weekend. Southeastern Pennsylvania was hit with torrential rain on Saturday, causing numerous motorists to become trapped by a flash flood on Upper Makefield's Route 532. Advertisement

Authorities have said five people were killed and a search has been launched for 2-year-old Matilda Sheils and her 9-month-old brother, Conrad Sheils.

The children were visiting the region with their parents and grandmother from Charleston, S.C., and were on Rt. 532 en route to a barbecue when hit by the flash flood.

The father, identified as Jim Sheils, was able to escape with their 4-year-old son, but the mother and grandmother were swept away while trying to save the two younger children.

While the grandmother was rescued and treated at a local hospital, the mother was found dead.

The mother was identified Monday as 32-year-old Katie Seley.

The other four victims were identified as Susan Barnhart, 53, of Titusville, N.J.; and Newton Township residents Enzo Depiero, 78; Yuko Love, 64; and Linda Depiero, 74.

Scott Ellis, a spokesperson for the Sheils-Seley family, thanked first responders for their efforts to find the two missing children.

"Their compassion, kindness and bravery have given us strength in this unspeakably difficult time, and their commitment to bringing Conrad and Mattie home is unwavering," Ellis said in a statement. "We are thankful that they were able to save so many affected by these unprecedented floods, and we are grateful that they were able to recover many who have been lost."

The Upper Makefield Township Police Department on Monday confirmed that the victims did not drive into the flooded roadway but became trapped by the flash flood.

"The water came upon them," it said. "There was nothing they could have done to avoid the suddenness of the raging water."