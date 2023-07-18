Trending
Advertisement
U.S. News
July 18, 2023 / 1:25 AM

Police identify 2 missing children swept away in Pennsylvania flood

By Darryl Coote
1/2
A search in Pennsylvania's Upper Makefield township is underway to find Matilda Sheils, 2, and her 9-month-old brother, Conrad Sheils, who were swept away over the weekend by a flash flood. Photo courtesy of Upper Makefield Township Police Department/Facebook
A search in Pennsylvania's Upper Makefield township is underway to find Matilda Sheils, 2, and her 9-month-old brother, Conrad Sheils, who were swept away over the weekend by a flash flood. Photo courtesy of Upper Makefield Township Police Department/Facebook

July 18 (UPI) -- Authorities have identified the two missing children who were swept away in a flash flood that hit the southeastern Pennsylvania township of Upper Makefield over the weekend.

Southeastern Pennsylvania was hit with torrential rain on Saturday, causing numerous motorists to become trapped by a flash flood on Upper Makefield's Route 532.

Advertisement

Authorities have said five people were killed and a search has been launched for 2-year-old Matilda Sheils and her 9-month-old brother, Conrad Sheils.

The children were visiting the region with their parents and grandmother from Charleston, S.C., and were on Rt. 532 en route to a barbecue when hit by the flash flood.

RELATED South Korea flood deaths reach 40; Yoon calls for climate response 'overhaul'

The father, identified as Jim Sheils, was able to escape with their 4-year-old son, but the mother and grandmother were swept away while trying to save the two younger children.

While the grandmother was rescued and treated at a local hospital, the mother was found dead.

The mother was identified Monday as 32-year-old Katie Seley.

RELATED Alabaman who went missing after police report returns home

The other four victims were identified as Susan Barnhart, 53, of Titusville, N.J.; and Newton Township residents Enzo Depiero, 78; Yuko Love, 64; and Linda Depiero, 74.

Scott Ellis, a spokesperson for the Sheils-Seley family, thanked first responders for their efforts to find the two missing children.

Advertisement

"Their compassion, kindness and bravery have given us strength in this unspeakably difficult time, and their commitment to bringing Conrad and Mattie home is unwavering," Ellis said in a statement. "We are thankful that they were able to save so many affected by these unprecedented floods, and we are grateful that they were able to recover many who have been lost."

RELATED Environmental protesters vandalize superyacht of Walmart heir Nancy Walton Laurie

The Upper Makefield Township Police Department on Monday confirmed that the victims did not drive into the flooded roadway but became trapped by the flash flood.

"The water came upon them," it said. "There was nothing they could have done to avoid the suddenness of the raging water."

Latest Headlines

Emergency evacuation slide falls from Boeing 767 during Chicago landing
U.S. News // 1 hour ago
Emergency evacuation slide falls from Boeing 767 during Chicago landing
July 18 (UPI) -- An emergency evacuation slide fell from a United Airlines Boeing 767 on Monday as it was coming in for a landing at Chicago International O'Hare Airport. The slide hit a house and landed in a yard. No one was injured.
Georgia Supreme Court rejects Trump bid to block 2020 election investigation
U.S. News // 2 hours ago
Georgia Supreme Court rejects Trump bid to block 2020 election investigation
July 17 (UPI) -- The Georgia Supreme Court rejected former President Donald Trump's bid Monday to block Fulton County District Attorney Fani Willis' investigation into alleged election interference following the 2020 presidential race.
Sen. Elizabeth Warren urges SEC to investigate Tesla over Twitter 'conflicts of interest'
U.S. News // 5 hours ago
Sen. Elizabeth Warren urges SEC to investigate Tesla over Twitter 'conflicts of interest'
July 17 (UPI) -- Sen. Elizabeth Warren, D-Mass., is asking the Securities and Exchange Commission to investigate Tesla's board of directors over "apparent conflicts of interest" involving Tesla CEO Elon Musk's "dual roles" with Twitter.
Announcing UFO hearing, House lawmaker says, 'We're done with the cover-ups'
U.S. News // 5 hours ago
Announcing UFO hearing, House lawmaker says, 'We're done with the cover-ups'
July 17 (UPI) -- The House Oversight Committee will hold a hearing next week on "unidentified anomalous phenomena," or UAPs, otherwise known as UFOs, Rep. Tim Burchett confirmed Monday.
Country music exec Jerry Bradley, who shaped Nashville's sound, dies at 83
U.S. News // 6 hours ago
Country music exec Jerry Bradley, who shaped Nashville's sound, dies at 83
July 17 (UPI) -- Country music executive Jerry Bradley, whose skills and savvy as a producer pushed the genre to new heights in the 1970s and '80s, has died in Nashville, his family announced Monday. He was 83. 
Judge temporarily blocks Iowa's six-week abortion ban
U.S. News // 6 hours ago
Judge temporarily blocks Iowa's six-week abortion ban
July 17 (UPI) -- Three days after it was signed into law, a judge in Iowa has temporarily blocked the state's new six-week abortion ban to allow a court challenge to play out.
Biden, Netanyahu agree to meet after months of simmering tensions
U.S. News // 8 hours ago
Biden, Netanyahu agree to meet after months of simmering tensions
July 17 (UPI) -- U.S. President Joe Biden and Israel's Benjamin Netanyahu conferred for the first time in months on Monday, the White House said, while the prime minister's office announced the two leaders have agreed to meet.
Vatican emissary to meet with President Joe Biden on Russia's deportation of children
U.S. News // 8 hours ago
Vatican emissary to meet with President Joe Biden on Russia's deportation of children
July 17 (UPI) -- The Vatican will send a high-level emissary to Washington, D.C., this week to meet with President Joe Biden and discuss the ongoing effort to repatriate thousands of Ukrainian children deported by Russian officials.
NOAA issues watch for 'minor' radiation storm after powerful solar flares
U.S. News // 9 hours ago
NOAA issues watch for 'minor' radiation storm after powerful solar flares
July 17 (UPI) -- U.S. forecasters have posted a watch for a possible "minor" geomagnetic storm hitting the Earth following the eruptions of several powerful solar flares noted by Russian scientists over the weekend.
Democrats' resolution will attempt to censure indicted GOP Rep. George Santos
U.S. News // 10 hours ago
Democrats' resolution will attempt to censure indicted GOP Rep. George Santos
July 17 (UPI) -- A House Democrat on Monday introduced a resolution to censure Republican Rep. George Santos following the failure of an effort to expel the New York lawmaker in wake of his 13-count federal indictment. 
Advertisement

Trending Stories

Two killed in apparent attack on Crimean bridge; Russia vows to retaliate
Two killed in apparent attack on Crimean bridge; Russia vows to retaliate
NOAA issues watch for 'minor' radiation storm after powerful solar flares
NOAA issues watch for 'minor' radiation storm after powerful solar flares
Russia suspends Black Sea grain deal with Ukraine
Russia suspends Black Sea grain deal with Ukraine
Announcing UFO hearing, House lawmaker says, 'We're done with the cover-ups'
Announcing UFO hearing, House lawmaker says, 'We're done with the cover-ups'
30-year Bronx veteran Edward Caban named first-ever Latino NYPD commissioner
30-year Bronx veteran Edward Caban named first-ever Latino NYPD commissioner
Advertisement

Follow Us

Advertisement