Trending
Advertisement
U.S. News
July 18, 2023 / 5:34 AM

Prosecutors in Oregon now believe deaths of four women linked

By Darryl Coote
1/4
Ashley Real, 22, was last seen at a Portland fast food restaurant on March 27. Her body was found May 7. Photo courtesy of Multnomah County District Attorney
Ashley Real, 22, was last seen at a Portland fast food restaurant on March 27. Her body was found May 7. Photo courtesy of Multnomah County District Attorney

July 18 (UPI) -- Prosecutors in Oregon said that following months of investigative work they have determined that the deaths of four women are linked.

No charges have yet been filed but the district attorney's office for Multnomah County, which includes Portland, said in a statement Monday that they have identified "at least one person of interest that is linked to all four of the decedents."

Advertisement

As investigations are continuing, the office said it would not release to the public further information, including on how the cases were connected.

The cause and manner of death in each case was also being looked into by the Oregon State Medical Examiner.

RELATED Police identify 2 missing children swept away in Pennsylvania flood

The victims were identified as Kristin Smith, 22; Charity Lynn Perry, 24; Bridget Leann Webster, 31; and Ashley Real, 22.

Smith was reported missing on Dec. 22 and her remains were found Feb. 19 in the Pleasant Valley Neighborhood of East Portland.

The body of Perry was found April 24 in east Multnomah County.

RELATED Georgia murder suspect killed in shootout with police following manhunt

Bridget Leann Webster's body was found days later on April 26.

And on May 7, remains that would be determined to belong to Real were found. She was reported missing to the Portland Police Bureau on April 4, but was last seen at a fast food restaurant in the city on March 27.

Advertisement

"Based on the available information to investigators, there is not believed to be any active danger to the community at this time," the Multnomah County District Attorney's Office said.

RELATED Alabaman who went missing after police report returns home

The announcement comes after the Portland Police Bureau said early last month that it had "no reason to believe" that the deaths of six women, including that of Smith and Real, were connected.

The bureau said it issued the statement in response to social media posts and media articles suggesting that there may be a link between the cases.

"These discussions have led to some anxiety and fear in our community, and we want to provide reassurance that the speculation is not supported by the facts available at this point," it said.

Latest Headlines

Blinken urges Senate to confirm dozens of foreign service nominees
U.S. News // 3 hours ago
Blinken urges Senate to confirm dozens of foreign service nominees
July 18 (UPI) -- Secretary of State Antony Blinken is calling on the U.S. Senate to confirm dozens of State Department nominees whose appointments have been blocked by Republican Sen. Rand Paul.
Police identify 2 missing children swept away in Pennsylvania flood
U.S. News // 5 hours ago
Police identify 2 missing children swept away in Pennsylvania flood
July 18 (UPI) -- Authorities have identified the two missing children who were swept away in a flash flood that hit the southeastern Pennsylvania township of Upper Makefield over the weekend.
Emergency evacuation slide falls from Boeing 767 during Chicago landing
U.S. News // 5 hours ago
Emergency evacuation slide falls from Boeing 767 during Chicago landing
July 18 (UPI) -- An emergency evacuation slide fell from a United Airlines Boeing 767 on Monday as it was coming in for a landing at Chicago International O'Hare Airport. The slide hit a house and landed in a yard. No one was injured.
Georgia Supreme Court rejects Trump bid to block 2020 election investigation
U.S. News // 6 hours ago
Georgia Supreme Court rejects Trump bid to block 2020 election investigation
July 17 (UPI) -- The Georgia Supreme Court rejected former President Donald Trump's bid Monday to block Fulton County District Attorney Fani Willis' investigation into alleged election interference following the 2020 presidential race.
Sen. Elizabeth Warren urges SEC to investigate Tesla over Twitter 'conflicts of interest'
U.S. News // 9 hours ago
Sen. Elizabeth Warren urges SEC to investigate Tesla over Twitter 'conflicts of interest'
July 17 (UPI) -- Sen. Elizabeth Warren, D-Mass., is asking the Securities and Exchange Commission to investigate Tesla's board of directors over "apparent conflicts of interest" involving Tesla CEO Elon Musk's "dual roles" with Twitter.
Announcing UFO hearing, House lawmaker says, 'We're done with the cover-ups'
U.S. News // 9 hours ago
Announcing UFO hearing, House lawmaker says, 'We're done with the cover-ups'
July 17 (UPI) -- The House Oversight Committee will hold a hearing next week on "unidentified anomalous phenomena," or UAPs, otherwise known as UFOs, Rep. Tim Burchett confirmed Monday.
Country music exec Jerry Bradley, who shaped Nashville's sound, dies at 83
U.S. News // 10 hours ago
Country music exec Jerry Bradley, who shaped Nashville's sound, dies at 83
July 17 (UPI) -- Country music executive Jerry Bradley, whose skills and savvy as a producer pushed the genre to new heights in the 1970s and '80s, has died in Nashville, his family announced Monday. He was 83. 
Judge temporarily blocks Iowa's six-week abortion ban
U.S. News // 11 hours ago
Judge temporarily blocks Iowa's six-week abortion ban
July 17 (UPI) -- Three days after it was signed into law, a judge in Iowa has temporarily blocked the state's new six-week abortion ban to allow a court challenge to play out.
Biden, Netanyahu agree to meet after months of simmering tensions
U.S. News // 12 hours ago
Biden, Netanyahu agree to meet after months of simmering tensions
July 17 (UPI) -- U.S. President Joe Biden and Israel's Benjamin Netanyahu conferred for the first time in months on Monday, the White House said, while the prime minister's office announced the two leaders have agreed to meet.
Vatican emissary to meet with President Joe Biden on Russia's deportation of children
U.S. News // 12 hours ago
Vatican emissary to meet with President Joe Biden on Russia's deportation of children
July 17 (UPI) -- The Vatican will send a high-level emissary to Washington, D.C., this week to meet with President Joe Biden and discuss the ongoing effort to repatriate thousands of Ukrainian children deported by Russian officials.
Advertisement

Trending Stories

Two killed in apparent attack on Crimean bridge; Russia vows to retaliate
Two killed in apparent attack on Crimean bridge; Russia vows to retaliate
NOAA issues watch for 'minor' radiation storm after powerful solar flares
NOAA issues watch for 'minor' radiation storm after powerful solar flares
Russia suspends Black Sea grain deal with Ukraine
Russia suspends Black Sea grain deal with Ukraine
Announcing UFO hearing, House lawmaker says, 'We're done with the cover-ups'
Announcing UFO hearing, House lawmaker says, 'We're done with the cover-ups'
30-year Bronx veteran Edward Caban named first-ever Latino NYPD commissioner
30-year Bronx veteran Edward Caban named first-ever Latino NYPD commissioner
Advertisement

Follow Us

Advertisement