Prosecutors in Oregon now believe deaths of four women linked

Ashley Real, 22, was last seen at a Portland fast food restaurant on March 27. Her body was found May 7. Photo courtesy of Multnomah County District Attorney

July 18 (UPI) -- Prosecutors in Oregon said that following months of investigative work they have determined that the deaths of four women are linked. No charges have yet been filed but the district attorney's office for Multnomah County, which includes Portland, said in a statement Monday that they have identified "at least one person of interest that is linked to all four of the decedents." Advertisement

As investigations are continuing, the office said it would not release to the public further information, including on how the cases were connected.

The cause and manner of death in each case was also being looked into by the Oregon State Medical Examiner.

The victims were identified as Kristin Smith, 22; Charity Lynn Perry, 24; Bridget Leann Webster, 31; and Ashley Real, 22.

Smith was reported missing on Dec. 22 and her remains were found Feb. 19 in the Pleasant Valley Neighborhood of East Portland.

The body of Perry was found April 24 in east Multnomah County.

Bridget Leann Webster's body was found days later on April 26.

And on May 7, remains that would be determined to belong to Real were found. She was reported missing to the Portland Police Bureau on April 4, but was last seen at a fast food restaurant in the city on March 27.

"Based on the available information to investigators, there is not believed to be any active danger to the community at this time," the Multnomah County District Attorney's Office said.

The announcement comes after the Portland Police Bureau said early last month that it had "no reason to believe" that the deaths of six women, including that of Smith and Real, were connected.

The bureau said it issued the statement in response to social media posts and media articles suggesting that there may be a link between the cases.

"These discussions have led to some anxiety and fear in our community, and we want to provide reassurance that the speculation is not supported by the facts available at this point," it said.