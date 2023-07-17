Trending
U.S. News
July 17, 2023 / 12:41 PM

30-year Bronx veteran Edward Caban named first-ever Latino NYPD commissioner

By Simon Druker
New York City Monday named Edward Caban as its first-ever Latino police commissioner, a 30-year veteran of the NYPD. Photo by John Angelillo/UPI
New York City Monday named Edward Caban as its first-ever Latino police commissioner, a 30-year veteran of the NYPD. Photo by John Angelillo/UPI

July 17 (UPI) -- New York City Monday named its first-ever Latino police commissioner, a 30-year veteran of the NYPD.

Mayor Eric Adams congratulated Edward Caban at the swearing in ceremony Monday, which took place at NYPD's 40th Precinct in the Bronx where Caban began his policing career in 1991.

Caban, who turns 56 in September and was raised in the Bronx, was greeted with cheers of "Eddie! Eddie!" while he was sworn in as the city's 46th police commissioner.

"Edward Caban has played a central role in driving crime down these last 18 months. With 30 years experience, he is the right choice to be our next NYPD Commissioner," Adams said during the ceremony.

"A Bronx native and our first Latino commissioner, he's an inspiration to our city."

Tania Kinsella was selected to replace Caban, becoming the first woman of color to hold the rank of first deputy commissioner.

Former commissioner Keechant Sewell in June confirmed she was resigning after only 18 months spent leading the largest police force in the country. Sewell at the time did not provide a reason for her departure.

RELATED Inmate with 'survivalist skills' who escaped custody captured after Pennsylvania manhunt

Caban, who has three brothers in the NYPD, started his career in 1991 in the southernmost precinct in the Bronx.

He said Monday he credits his father for encouraging them to get into the profession and specifically for pushing him to continue to rise through the ranks.

"The City of New York had over two thousand homicides. About five thousand shootings. We would go to shootings every single day. It was a tough time. And now...we've come a long way. But we still have a lot of work to do for our residents of the City of New York," Caban said Monday, reflecting on his time in the department.

"We congratulate Commissioner Caban on his permanent appointment. We know he knows what New York City police officers are going through right now, and that strong leadership is needed to reverse the current staffing crisis. There is no time to waste. We look forward to getting back to work with him immediately to improve quality-of-life for our police officers and ensure public safety for our entire city," Police Benevolent Association President Patrick Hendry said in a statement Monday.

