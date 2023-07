Tropical Storm Calvin was approaching Hawaii early Monday, where it was expected to bring heavy rain and strong winds. Photo courtesy NOAA

July 13 (UPI) -- A weakening Tropical Storm Calvin is expected to start affecting the Hawaiian coast on Tuesday but forecasters warned it is still projected to produce heavy rain and mudslides, meteorologists said. In its 11 p.m. HST update, the National Hurricane Center said Calvin was located 1,030 miles east of Hilo, Hawaii, and was moving west at 18 mph. Calvin, which became a hurricane on Thursday with a wind speed of 75 mph, has since seen maximum sustained winds drop to 50 mph. Advertisement

"Interests in Hawaii should monitor the progress of Calvin," the National Hurricane Center said. "A tropical storm watch may be required for portions of the main Hawaiian Islands on Monday.

On the forecast track, the center of Calvin will move into the central Pacific basin early Monday and approach the Hawaiian Islands on Tuesday and early Wednesday."

Forecasters said Calvin's maximum sustained winds and gusts are expected to further deteriorate in the upcoming days with its wind extending some 90 miles from the center.

The National Hurricane Center said the storm is expected to produce from 4-7 inches of rainfall on the Big Island of Hawaii, with lower amounts anticipated in other areas of the state. Forecasters said residents should expect localized flash flooding and mudslides.

Meteorologists warned that the swells from Calvin will likely produce life-threatening surf and rip currents.

Calvin formed as a tropical depression off the southwestern coast of Mexico last Tuesday and gained tropical storm and hurricane strength over the following two days.

In June, the National Weather Service's Climate Prediction Center said that an El Nino event, which occurs when waters on the surface of the ocean heat up, was underway.

"El Nino conditions are present and are expected to gradually strengthen into the Northern Hemisphere winter 2023-24," the Climate Prediction Center said.

According to the NOAA, "June 2023 was Earth's hottest June on record. Ocean surface temperatures hit a record high for a third month in a row as global sea ice shrank to a record low for June."