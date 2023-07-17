Advertisement
July 17, 2023 / 2:26 AM

5 dead, 2 children missing in flooding of Pennsylvania road

By Darryl Coote

July 17 (UPI) -- Five people have died in flash flooding that hit a southeastern Pennsylvania township over the weekend, according to authorities who said they are searching for two missing children who were swept away by flood waters.

Authorities in Upper Makefield Township, located just northwest of Trenton, N.J., announced Sunday that the body of a woman who was previously identified as missing has been found, lifting the death toll to five.

However, the authorities continue to search for a 2-year-old girl and her 9-month-old brother.

"With these five deaths, this is a mass casualty incident the likes of which we have not seen before," the Upper Makefield Township Police Department said in a statement.

"This has been unbelievably devastating to all the families involved, all of our first responders and to our community as a whole. We are all in grieving over the loss of life we have seen. However, our commitment to finding the two children who are still missing is unwavering as we will do all that we can to bring them home to their loved ones."

Southeastern Pennsylvania was hit with torrential rain on Saturday that prompted the National Weather Service to issue several flash flood warnings throughout the region.

In Upper Makefield Township, authorities had announced that seven people were missing in a flash flood that caught numerous motorists on Route 532 by surprise, many of whom became trapped.

The authorities said at least some of the deceased belong to the same family as the missing siblings.

The Upper Makefield Township Police Department said the family, which was visiting relatives from Charleston, S.C., was en route to a barbecue when they became caught in a flash flood on Rt. 532.

Authorities said the father was able to escape with their 4-year-old son, but the mother and grandmother were swept away while trying to save the 2-year-old girl and 9-month-old boy.

The mother was found dead Saturday and the grandmother was found alive and is being treated at a local hospital.

"So, it is their two children we are looking to bring home," the police department said. "We cannot even begin to imagine what this family is going through, but they know we are here to help them through this process and to bring their beautiful children home."

Search efforts for the two missing children are to continue throughout the night, authorities said.

