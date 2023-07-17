Trending
Advertisement
U.S. News
July 17, 2023 / 6:00 PM

Biden, Netanyahu agree to meet after months of simmering tensions

By Don Jacobson
1/3
Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu's office said U.S. President Joe Biden had invited him to meet 'soon,' though no date or location were specified. File Photo by Shir Torem/UPI
Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu's office said U.S. President Joe Biden had invited him to meet 'soon,' though no date or location were specified. File Photo by Shir Torem/UPI | License Photo

July 17 (UPI) -- U.S. President Joe Biden and Israel's Benjamin Netanyahu conferred for the first time in months on Monday, the White House said, while the prime minister's office announced the two leaders have agreed to meet.

Relations between Biden and Netanyahu have been chilly since the Israeli leader, in an alliance with hard-right Cabinet members, has sought to implement an overhaul of the Israeli judiciary, which opponents have passionately denounced as a weakening of the checks and balances necessary for a functioning democracy in the country.

Advertisement

Despite their differences, the White House said Biden on Monday "underscored his iron-clad, unwavering commitment to Israel's security" in his conversation with the Israeli leader as the two discussed "a broad range of global and regional issues of mutual concern."

While U.S. president emphasized that the U.S.-Israel partnership "remains a cornerstone in preventing Iran from ever acquiring a nuclear weapon," he also expressed "concern" over the growth of Jewish settlements in occupied West Bank and reiterated his support for the creation of an independent Palestinian state.

He also cited "the need for the broadest possible consensus" in the implementation of judicial reforms in Israel, adding that "shared democratic values have always been and must remain a hallmark of the U.S.-Israel relationship."

Advertisement

Biden last week called Netanyahu's government "the most extreme in 50 years," citing the opposition of Cabinet members such as Finance Minister Bezalel Smotrich and National Security Minister Itamar Ben Gvir to the idea of a Palestinian state.

The U.S. account of the call made no mention of an in-person meeting, but Netanyahu's office said Biden had invited him to meet "soon" at an unspecified location in the United States, and that the prime minister had accepted.

Israel described the call as "long and warm" and focused on "bolstering the strong bond between the nations; thwarting threats from Iran and its proxies; expanding the circle of peace; and the continued efforts to de-escalate and stabilize the situation in Judea and Samaria (renewing the Aqaba-Sharm El-Sheikh process)."

The meeting, however, likely won't be at the White House. Biden said in March he had no plans to invite Netanyahu there "in the near term" while the Israeli leader continued to back the controversial judicial reforms.

Israelis protest Benjamin Netanyahu's judicial reform plan

Israelis protesters chant for democracy at a demonstration against Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu's judicial overhaul plans outside the Supreme Court in Jerusalem on July 11, 2023. Photo by Debbie Hill/UPI | License Photo

Latest Headlines

Vatican emissary to meet with President Joe Biden on Russia's deportation of children
U.S. News // 51 minutes ago
Vatican emissary to meet with President Joe Biden on Russia's deportation of children
July 17 (UPI) -- The Vatican will send a high-level emissary to Washington, D.C., this week to meet with President Joe Biden and discuss the ongoing effort to repatriate thousands of Ukrainian children deported by Russian officials.
NOAA issues watch for 'minor' radiation storm after powerful solar flares
U.S. News // 2 hours ago
NOAA issues watch for 'minor' radiation storm after powerful solar flares
July 17 (UPI) -- U.S. forecasters have posted a watch for a possible "minor" geomagnetic storm hitting the Earth following the eruptions of several powerful solar flares noted by Russian scientists over the weekend.
Democrats' resolution will attempt to censure indicted GOP Rep. George Santos
U.S. News // 3 hours ago
Democrats' resolution will attempt to censure indicted GOP Rep. George Santos
July 17 (UPI) -- A House Democrat on Monday introduced a resolution to censure Republican Rep. George Santos following the failure of an effort to expel the New York lawmaker in wake of his 13-count federal indictment. 
Newly approved RSV drug for infants provides all-season protection with 1 shot
U.S. News // 4 hours ago
Newly approved RSV drug for infants provides all-season protection with 1 shot
July 17 (UPI) -- The Food and Drug Administration announced Monday it has approved a drug by which newborns and infants can be protected against respiratory syncytial virus for an entire season with a single shot.
House Judiciary Committee warns Meta about alleged censorship on Threads
U.S. News // 5 hours ago
House Judiciary Committee warns Meta about alleged censorship on Threads
July 17 (UPI) -- The U.S. House Judiciary Committee is raising concerns over possible censorship on Meta's new Threads social media platform, in a letter sent to CEO Mark Zuckerberg Monday.
30-year Bronx veteran Edward Caban named first-ever Latino NYPD commissioner
U.S. News // 6 hours ago
30-year Bronx veteran Edward Caban named first-ever Latino NYPD commissioner
July 17 (UPI) -- New York City Monday named its first-ever Latino police commissioner, a 30-year veteran of the NYPD.
Ford to slash prices of EV F-150 Lightning pickup by up to $10,000
U.S. News // 8 hours ago
Ford to slash prices of EV F-150 Lightning pickup by up to $10,000
July 17 (UPI) -- Ford Motor announced on Monday it was slashing the prices for its F-150 Lightning pickup truck as a product of lowering the cost of battery materials and increasing production.
Doctors treating trans kids are leaving Texas, exacerbating healthcare crisis
U.S. News // 10 hours ago
Doctors treating trans kids are leaving Texas, exacerbating healthcare crisis
July 17 (UPI) -- Texas is treading into a new era of medicine -- marked by restrictions to gender-affirming care and reproductive healthcare -- one in which the government tells doctors how and who they can treat.
Weakening Tropical Storm Calvin approaches Hawaii
U.S. News // 4 days ago
Weakening Tropical Storm Calvin approaches Hawaii
July 13 (UPI) -- A weakening Tropical Storm Calvin is expected to start affecting the Hawaiian coast on Tuesday but forecasters warned it is still projected to produce heavy rain and mudslides, meteorologists said.
Microsoft says agreement reached with Sony over 'Call of Duty'
U.S. News // 14 hours ago
Microsoft says agreement reached with Sony over 'Call of Duty'
July 17 (UPI) -- Microsoft said it has entered into an agreement with Sony to keep the wildly popular "Call of Duty" video game franchise on PlayStation consoles.
Advertisement

Trending Stories

Two killed in apparent attack on Crimean bridge; Russia vows to retaliate
Two killed in apparent attack on Crimean bridge; Russia vows to retaliate
Russia suspends Black Sea grain deal with Ukraine
Russia suspends Black Sea grain deal with Ukraine
Georgia murder suspect killed in shootout with police following manhunt
Georgia murder suspect killed in shootout with police following manhunt
30-year Bronx veteran Edward Caban named first-ever Latino NYPD commissioner
30-year Bronx veteran Edward Caban named first-ever Latino NYPD commissioner
Andrew Tate accusers face harassment from 'troll army' as influencer seeks defamation suit in U.S.
Andrew Tate accusers face harassment from 'troll army' as influencer seeks defamation suit in U.S.
Advertisement

Follow Us

Advertisement