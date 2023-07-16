Advertisement
U.S. News
July 16, 2023 / 9:10 AM

Extreme Weather: Heavy rain in Northeast, excessive heat in Southwest to Florida

By Clyde Hughes
The roadway in front of a country store was washed away by floodwaters in Ludlow, Vermont, on Thursday. Photo by C.J. Gunthe/EPA-EFE
The roadway in front of a country store was washed away by floodwaters in Ludlow, Vermont, on Thursday. Photo by C.J. Gunthe/EPA-EFE

July 16 (UPI) -- U.S. residents will have a hard time dodging extreme weather conditions on Sunday, with the National Weather Service predicting heavy rain in the Northeast and southern New England while excessive heat warnings stretch from the Pacific Northwest to Florida.

Meteorologists are forecasting heavy showers and thunderstorms throughout the East and south, including parts of southern Arizona, affecting more than 40 million people.

"Copious amounts of moisture streaming ahead of a cold front slowly approaching from the west will ignite numerous heavy showers and storms from the Mid-Atlantic to the Northeast," forecasters from the NWS said.

"These storms will be capable of producing torrential rainfall rates and may also coincide within training areas of thunderstorms. Given some parts of the Northeast contain saturated and sensitive soils from recent heavy rainfall over the past 10 days, this is a setup primed to produce flash flooding that could be significant in affected areas."

RELATED More severe thunderstorm complexes to rattle, drench central U.S.

In rain-soaked Vermont, where President Joe Biden has already issued a disaster declaration because of heavy rains and flooding over the past week, moisture is expected to affect there again. One person has died in a flooding-related incident in the state.

The NWS's Weather Prediction Center the Delaware Valley on north and east into central New England are at moderate risk for heavy storms, including New York City, Philadelphia, Hartford and Boston metro areas.

The weather service said heat warnings and heat advisories have been issued for the Pacific Northwest, California, and the Great Basin to parts of the Southern Plains, Central Gulf Coast and South Florida.

RELATED Italy, Mediterranean Europe brace for record heat reaching 120 degrees

While southern Arizona is expected to see strong other parts of the state will suffer from oppressive heat with some high desert regions reaching 115 degrees.

"The West will continue to contend with an ongoing dangerous heat wave," the National Weather Service said. "In total, from South Florida and the Gulf Coast to the Southwest, over 80 million people remain under either an Excessive Heat Warning or Heat Advisory as of early this morning."

Meteorologists said daytime highs in the Southwest will approach the century mark along with the interior Northwest, ranging from 100-110 degrees, where interior California and the Great Basin will top 115.

RELATED Wildfire season in West on verge of explosive development

"Record-breaking warm daily minimums are expected in parts of the Southwest, along the western Gulf Coast, and in South Florida," the weather service said.

Inmate at NYC's infamous Rikers Island jail dies in custody, fifth death this year
U.S. News // 10 hours ago
Inmate at NYC's infamous Rikers Island jail dies in custody, fifth death this year
July 15 (UPI) -- An inmate at New York City's infamous Rikers Island jail died in custody Saturday, marking the fifth death this year, a Department of Corrections spokesperson confirmed to UPI.
Elon Musk admits Twitter experienced a 50% drop in ad revenue, has 'heavy debt load'
U.S. News // 10 hours ago
Elon Musk admits Twitter experienced a 50% drop in ad revenue, has 'heavy debt load'
July 15 (UPI) -- Controversial billionaire Elon Musk admitted Saturday that his microblogging platform Twitter has experienced a roughly 50% drop in revenue and has a "heavy debt load."
Inmate with 'survivalist skills' who escaped custody captured after Pennsylvania manhunt
U.S. News // 11 hours ago
Inmate with 'survivalist skills' who escaped custody captured after Pennsylvania manhunt
July 15 (UPI) -- An inmate said to have "survivalist skills" who escaped custody in Pennsylvania and sparked a manhunt has been taken back into custody, police said Saturday.
Manhunt underway in Georgia after gunman killed at least 4 people in Hampton
U.S. News // 14 hours ago
Manhunt underway in Georgia after gunman killed at least 4 people in Hampton
July 15 (UPI) -- A man who allegedly shot four people dead in the small Georgia town of Hampton is still on the run as police vowed to "hunt" the suspect down.
One officer dead, two seriously hurt after shooting in Fargo, N.D.
U.S. News // 19 hours ago
One officer dead, two seriously hurt after shooting in Fargo, N.D.
July 15 (UPI) -- One police officer is dead and two others are in critical condition Saturday after a late-night shoot-out on the streets of Fargo, N.D.
Mega Millions jackpot reaches $640 million for Tuesday's drawing
U.S. News // 16 hours ago
Mega Millions jackpot reaches $640 million for Tuesday's drawing
July 15 (UPI) -- The National Lottery's Mega Millions Jackpot has reached $640 million for Tuesday's drawing. The current jackpot has been running since April 18 when a ticket won a $20 million jackpot.
Fire at La. Dow Chemical plant triggers explosions, shelter-in-place order
U.S. News // 17 hours ago
Fire at La. Dow Chemical plant triggers explosions, shelter-in-place order
July 15 (UPI) -- A series of explosions set off by a fire at a Dow Chemical plant near Baton Rouge, La., prompted shelter-in-place warnings for areas residents before it was lifted later on Saturday.
More severe thunderstorm complexes to rattle, drench central U.S.
U.S. News // 17 hours ago
More severe thunderstorm complexes to rattle, drench central U.S.
More severe weather will affect the central United States in the coming days with elevated potential for flash flooding, damaging wind gusts and hail, forecasters said Saturday.
Escaped homicide suspect spotted on doorbell cam in Pennsylvania
U.S. News // 18 hours ago
Escaped homicide suspect spotted on doorbell cam in Pennsylvania
July 15 (UPI) -- An escaped homicide suspect, described as "very dangerous" and possessing "survivalist skills," has been spotted on a doorbell camera in northwestern Pennsylvania, authorities say.
More flooding rainfall in store for storm-ravaged Vermont
U.S. News // 1 day ago
More flooding rainfall in store for storm-ravaged Vermont
Flood-ravaged Vermont will get a further round of wet weather this weekend as widespread showers and thunderstorms bring the potential for more heavy rainfall, forecasters say.
