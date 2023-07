Carlethia "Carlee" Russell, who went missing near Hoover, Alabama after reporting to police she saw a child walking on the highway returned home late Saturday and was taken to a local hospital for an evaluation. Photo courtesy of Hoover Police Department/ Twitter

July 16 (UPI) -- A woman who went missing near Hoover, Alabama after reporting to police she saw a child walking on the highway returned home late Saturday and was taken to a local hospital for an evaluation. Carlethia "Carlee" Russell, 25, called authorities late Wednesday to report a toddler walking alongside of Interstate 459 late Wednesday, officials said in a statement Friday. Advertisement

Russell reportedly stopped her vehicle to help the toddler along and then called a family member. When police arrived, she was gone but her car and belongings were left behind.

Responding officers also were unable to find a child in the area and have not received any calls about someone missing a small child.

Russell remained missing until Saturday.

The Hoover Police Department spokesman Keith Czeskleba said they received a phone call about Russell returning home at about 10:45 p.m. Police traveled to her location and then paramedics, who transported her to a local hospital.

Police did not go into details on who informed them about Russell's return and why there was a need for an evaluation. The investigation is continuing.

Russell, who works at the Woodhouse Day Spa was also a student at Jefferson State Community College where she was studying to become a registered nurse.