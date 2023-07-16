Advertisement
U.S. News
July 16, 2023 / 10:23 AM

Powerball jackpot soars to $900 million

By Clyde Hughes
Powerball lottery tickets are on sale at a gas station in Houston, Texas on Friday, November 4, 2022. The Powerball jackpot reached an estimated $900 million on Sunday. File Photo by John Angelillo/UPI
Powerball lottery tickets are on sale at a gas station in Houston, Texas on Friday, November 4, 2022. The Powerball jackpot reached an estimated $900 million on Sunday. File Photo by John Angelillo/UPI | License Photo

July 16 (UPI) -- The Powerball jackpot rose to more than $900 million, the third highest in Powerball history after no one matched the winning numbers in Saturday night's jackpot.

Powerball officials drew the numbers 2-9-43-55-57 with the Powerball number 18. While no one match the jackpot numbers, three players -- one from Colorado and two from Texas -- came close by matching all of the numbers except the Powerball. Each will be awarded $1 million.

Advertisement

The next Powerball drawing will be Monday.

"If a player wins the jackpot on Monday night, they will have the choice between an annuitized prize worth an estimated $900 million or a lump sum payment estimated at $465.1 million," Powerball said in a statement.

"Both prize options are before taxes. If the winner selects the annuity option, they will receive one immediate payment followed by 29 annual payments that increase by 5% each year."

The new Powerball jackpot is only topped by the $2.04 billion game won by a single person in California on Nov. 7, 2022, and $1.586 billion on Jan. 13, 2016, by winners in California, Florida and Tennessee.

Powerball has not had a grand prize winner since April 19, when a contestant from Ohio walked away with $252.6 million. Since then, no one has hit the jackpot in the last 37 drawings.

Advertisement

The country's second lottery, Mega Millions, has a hefty total of its own. Players will await that drawing on Tuesday for $640 million, with a cash payout of $328 million.

Read More

Mom wins $500,000 lottery prize less than a month after son won $518,774 New York woman finds out she won lottery jackpot after nearly a year Man suspected email about $100,000 lottery prize was a scam -- it wasn't

Latest Headlines

Extreme weather: Heavy rain in Northeast, excessive heat in Southwest to Florida
U.S. News // 1 hour ago
Extreme weather: Heavy rain in Northeast, excessive heat in Southwest to Florida
July 16 (UPI) -- The National Weather Service predicts heavy rain in the Northeast and southern New England, with excessive heat warnings stretching from the Pacific Northwest to Florida.
Inmate at NYC's infamous Rikers Island jail dies in custody, fifth death this year
U.S. News // 11 hours ago
Inmate at NYC's infamous Rikers Island jail dies in custody, fifth death this year
July 15 (UPI) -- An inmate at New York City's infamous Rikers Island jail died in custody Saturday, marking the fifth death this year, a Department of Corrections spokesperson confirmed to UPI.
Elon Musk admits Twitter experienced a 50% drop in ad revenue, has 'heavy debt load'
U.S. News // 12 hours ago
Elon Musk admits Twitter experienced a 50% drop in ad revenue, has 'heavy debt load'
July 15 (UPI) -- Controversial billionaire Elon Musk admitted Saturday that his microblogging platform Twitter has experienced a roughly 50% drop in revenue and has a "heavy debt load."
Inmate with 'survivalist skills' who escaped custody captured after Pennsylvania manhunt
U.S. News // 13 hours ago
Inmate with 'survivalist skills' who escaped custody captured after Pennsylvania manhunt
July 15 (UPI) -- An inmate said to have "survivalist skills" who escaped custody in Pennsylvania and sparked a manhunt has been taken back into custody, police said Saturday.
Manhunt underway in Georgia after gunman killed at least 4 people in Hampton
U.S. News // 15 hours ago
Manhunt underway in Georgia after gunman killed at least 4 people in Hampton
July 15 (UPI) -- A man who allegedly shot four people dead in the small Georgia town of Hampton is still on the run as police vowed to "hunt" the suspect down.
One officer dead, two seriously hurt after shooting in Fargo, N.D.
U.S. News // 20 hours ago
One officer dead, two seriously hurt after shooting in Fargo, N.D.
July 15 (UPI) -- One police officer is dead and two others are in critical condition Saturday after a late-night shoot-out on the streets of Fargo, N.D.
Mega Millions jackpot reaches $640 million for Tuesday's drawing
U.S. News // 17 hours ago
Mega Millions jackpot reaches $640 million for Tuesday's drawing
July 15 (UPI) -- The National Lottery's Mega Millions Jackpot has reached $640 million for Tuesday's drawing. The current jackpot has been running since April 18 when a ticket won a $20 million jackpot.
Fire at La. Dow Chemical plant triggers explosions, shelter-in-place order
U.S. News // 18 hours ago
Fire at La. Dow Chemical plant triggers explosions, shelter-in-place order
July 15 (UPI) -- A series of explosions set off by a fire at a Dow Chemical plant near Baton Rouge, La., prompted shelter-in-place warnings for areas residents before it was lifted later on Saturday.
More severe thunderstorm complexes to rattle, drench central U.S.
U.S. News // 18 hours ago
More severe thunderstorm complexes to rattle, drench central U.S.
More severe weather will affect the central United States in the coming days with elevated potential for flash flooding, damaging wind gusts and hail, forecasters said Saturday.
Escaped homicide suspect spotted on doorbell cam in Pennsylvania
U.S. News // 19 hours ago
Escaped homicide suspect spotted on doorbell cam in Pennsylvania
July 15 (UPI) -- An escaped homicide suspect, described as "very dangerous" and possessing "survivalist skills," has been spotted on a doorbell camera in northwestern Pennsylvania, authorities say.
Advertisement

Trending Stories

Russia 'looking into' reports North Korean ICBM fell in its economic zone
Russia 'looking into' reports North Korean ICBM fell in its economic zone
One officer dead, two seriously hurt after shooting in Fargo, N.D.
One officer dead, two seriously hurt after shooting in Fargo, N.D.
Fire at La. Dow Chemical plant triggers explosions, shelter-in-place order
Fire at La. Dow Chemical plant triggers explosions, shelter-in-place order
Escaped homicide suspect spotted on doorbell cam in Pennsylvania
Escaped homicide suspect spotted on doorbell cam in Pennsylvania
Elon Musk admits Twitter experienced a 50% drop in ad revenue, has 'heavy debt load'
Elon Musk admits Twitter experienced a 50% drop in ad revenue, has 'heavy debt load'
Advertisement

Follow Us

Advertisement