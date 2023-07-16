Powerball jackpot soars to $900 million

Powerball lottery tickets are on sale at a gas station in Houston, Texas on Friday, November 4, 2022. The Powerball jackpot reached an estimated $900 million on Sunday. File Photo by John Angelillo/UPI | License Photo

July 16 (UPI) -- The Powerball jackpot rose to more than $900 million, the third highest in Powerball history after no one matched the winning numbers in Saturday night's jackpot. Powerball officials drew the numbers 2-9-43-55-57 with the Powerball number 18. While no one match the jackpot numbers, three players -- one from Colorado and two from Texas -- came close by matching all of the numbers except the Powerball. Each will be awarded $1 million. Advertisement

The next Powerball drawing will be Monday.

"If a player wins the jackpot on Monday night, they will have the choice between an annuitized prize worth an estimated $900 million or a lump sum payment estimated at $465.1 million," Powerball said in a statement.

"Both prize options are before taxes. If the winner selects the annuity option, they will receive one immediate payment followed by 29 annual payments that increase by 5% each year."

The new Powerball jackpot is only topped by the $2.04 billion game won by a single person in California on Nov. 7, 2022, and $1.586 billion on Jan. 13, 2016, by winners in California, Florida and Tennessee.

Powerball has not had a grand prize winner since April 19, when a contestant from Ohio walked away with $252.6 million. Since then, no one has hit the jackpot in the last 37 drawings.

The country's second lottery, Mega Millions, has a hefty total of its own. Players will await that drawing on Tuesday for $640 million, with a cash payout of $328 million.