Mega Millions jackpot reaches $640 million for Tuesday's drawing

July 15 (UPI) -- The National Lottery's Mega Millions Jackpot has reached $640 million for Tuesday's drawing. The current jackpot has been running since the last jackpot win on April 18, when a ticket purchased in New York won $20 million. Advertisement

The lottery says four tickets matched the first five balls drawn on Friday, with three of those tickets winning a $1 million prize and one being worth $2 million due to the purchase of a "2X Megaplier."

Nationwide, 50 tickets matched the first four balls drawn on Friday winning the third-place prize. Of those tickets, 45 were worth $10,000, while five were worth $20,000 because they were bought with a 2x Megaplier.

All told, there were 1,695,070 winning tickets at levels below the elusive jackpot after Friday's drawing.

The lottery says there have been 15.9 million prize-winning tickets worth between $2 and $3 million since the April 18 jackpot win.

If there is a jackpot winner from Tuesday's drawing, it will be the seventh-largest in Mega Millions history.

Lottery winners are allowed to receive their winnings incrementally or in a lump sum, which is worth less and is referred to as the jackpot's "cash value."

The $640 million jackpot that will be the top prize in Tuesday's drawing has a cash value of $320.8 million.

Separately, the Powerball jackpot for Saturday's drawing currently stands at $725 million.