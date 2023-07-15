Advertisement
July 15, 2023 / 6:37 PM

Manhunt underway in Georgia after gunman killed at least 4 people in Hampton

By Adam Schrader
A man who shot four people dead in the small Georgia town of Hampton is still on the run as police vowed to “hunt” the suspect down. Photo courtesy of Henry County Government/Facebook
A man who shot four people dead in the small Georgia town of Hampton is still on the run as police vowed to “hunt” the suspect down. Photo courtesy of Henry County Government/Facebook

July 15 (UPI) -- A man who shot four people dead in the small Georgia town of Hampton is still on the run as police vowed to "hunt" the suspect down.

Andre Longmore, a 40-year-old from Hampton, is believed to have shot dead three men and a woman, Police Chief James Turner said during a news conference. The relationships between the victims and the suspect were not immediately known and Turner declined to discuss any possible motives.

"As a police department, we will do everything in our power to ensure that the person is brought to justice," he said.

Turner said the incident occurred around 10:45 a.m. and that police are investigating "at least four" different crime scenes. He clarified that the four locations were in close proximity to each other. Further details about the incident were not immediately known.

RELATED One officer dead, two seriously hurt after shooting in Fargo, N.D.

"Shortly before this press conference, we did obtain four warrants for murder for Mr. Longmore," Turner said.

Henry County Sheriff Reginald Scandrett said his office is offering a $10,000 reward for information that leads to the arrest and prosecution of Longmore.

Scandrett warned civilians not to approach Longmore "who is known to be armed and dangerous.

"We will be actively looking for this individual until he is caught," Scandrett said

.Officials said Longmore was last seen in a black 2017 GMC Arcadia with a tag number of DHF756.

"We ask that you lift up the families and the victims in your prayers, your thoughts, and that you give them the privacy that they may need to overcome this horrific tragedy," Hampton Mayor Ann Tarpley said.

"We have full confidence in our law enforcement that they will perform their duties and bring the suspect to justice."

