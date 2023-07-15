Inmate with 'survivalist skills' who escaped custody captured after Pennsylvania manhunt

An inmate said to have “survivalist skills” who escaped custody in Pennsylvania and sparked a manhunt has been taken back into custody, police said Saturday. Photo courtesy of Jamestown, Pa., Police Department/Facebook

July 15 (UPI) -- An inmate said to have "survivalist skills" who escaped custody in Pennsylvania and sparked a manhunt has been taken back into custody, police said Saturday. Michael Charles Burham, 34, escaped from Warren County Prison on July 6 and had been on the lam for nearly 10 days before his capture Saturday. Advertisement

"Thank you to all partner agencies and the surrounding community for their assistance and support during this detail," the Pennsylvania State Police said in a statement.

Burham was captured after a man whose dog had barked at someone claiming to be camping near his property submitted a tip to police, officials said during a news conference.

Police bloodhounds tracked Burham through the woods and he was taken into custody at gunpoint around 5:50 p.m.He was described as looking "worn out" -- still wearing his prison pants -- that were dirty and wet, according to The New York Times.

Lt. Col. George Bivens of the Pennsylvania State Police said Burham was caught because he was seen out in the open, his first mistake.

"That's been our strategy all along, is to push him hard, have him make a mistake," Bivens said. "He finally did."

Burham was discovered to be missing from his cell while being held on kidnapping, burglary and other charges. He was also a suspect in a homicide investigation at the time of his disappearance.

During the manhunt, authorities warned that Burham was considered very dangerous and had military experience.

He previously led the FBI on another manhunt in South Carolina earlier this year after a spree of crimes in New York and Pennsylvania including rape and unlawful imprisonment.