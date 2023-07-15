Advertisement
U.S. News
July 15, 2023 / 10:43 PM

Inmate at NYC's infamous Rikers Island jail dies in custody, fifth death this year

By Adam Schrader
Sections of the complex at the Rikers Island correctional facility in New York City are seen in March 2020. File Photo by Justin Lane/EPA-EFE
Sections of the complex at the Rikers Island correctional facility in New York City are seen in March 2020. File Photo by Justin Lane/EPA-EFE

July 15 (UPI) -- An inmate at New York City's infamous Rikers Island jail died in custody Saturday, marking the fifth death this year, a Department of Corrections spokesperson confirmed to UPI.

William Johnstone, 47, was found unresponsive in his cell in the George R. Vierno Center at around 1:50 p.m., the spokesperson confirmed. The GRVC is one of many facilities on the 413-acre island in the East River.

Advertisement

"He received immediate medical care and was transported to Mount Sinai Queens where he was later pronounced dead at approximately 3:50 p.m.," the spokesperson said. "The cause of death is unknown at this time."

Johnstone has been in DOC custody since March 24.

RELATED Manhunt underway in Georgia after gunman killed at least 4 people in Hampton

His charges had included robbery and weapons possession originating from two separate incidents in Manhattan and Brooklyn and he was being held in lieu of $39,998 cash bail or $149,998 bond, the New York Daily News reported.

"At this time, no next of kin has been identified," the spokesperson said. "The medical examiner will determine the cause of death."

The official said there have been five deaths of inmates while in custody so far this year, with an additional inmate death after that prisoner -- identified as Joshua Valles by CBS News -- was released on the promise they would return to court to face their charges.

Advertisement

The spokesperson did not answer questions about how many inmates had died each year since 2019. According to the Daily News, 19 detainees died in 2022 and 16 died in 2021.

Last month, the Department of Correction said it would no longer notify the press when someone dies in custody as the agency faces increased scrutiny.

Read More

Inmate with 'survivalist skills' who escaped custody captured after Pennsylvania manhunt

Latest Headlines

Elon Musk admits Twitter experienced a 50% drop in ad revenue, has 'heavy debt load'
U.S. News // 1 hour ago
Elon Musk admits Twitter experienced a 50% drop in ad revenue, has 'heavy debt load'
July 15 (UPI) -- Controversial billionaire Elon Musk admitted Saturday that his microblogging platform Twitter has experienced a roughly 50% drop in revenue and has a "heavy debt load."
Inmate with 'survivalist skills' who escaped custody captured after Pennsylvania manhunt
U.S. News // 2 hours ago
Inmate with 'survivalist skills' who escaped custody captured after Pennsylvania manhunt
July 15 (UPI) -- An inmate said to have "survivalist skills" who escaped custody in Pennsylvania and sparked a manhunt has been taken back into custody, police said Saturday.
Manhunt underway in Georgia after gunman killed at least 4 people in Hampton
U.S. News // 5 hours ago
Manhunt underway in Georgia after gunman killed at least 4 people in Hampton
July 15 (UPI) -- A man who shot four people dead in the small Georgia town of Hampton is still on the run as police vowed to "hunt" the suspect down.
One officer dead, two seriously hurt after shooting in Fargo, N.D.
U.S. News // 10 hours ago
One officer dead, two seriously hurt after shooting in Fargo, N.D.
July 15 (UPI) -- One police officer is dead and two others are in critical condition Saturday after a late-night shoot-out on the streets of Fargo, N.D.
Mega Millions jackpot reaches $640 million for Tuesday's drawing
U.S. News // 6 hours ago
Mega Millions jackpot reaches $640 million for Tuesday's drawing
July 15 (UPI) -- The National Lottery's Mega Millions Jackpot has reached $640 million for Tuesday's drawing. The current jackpot has been running since April 18 when a ticket won a $20 million jackpot.
Fire at La. Dow Chemical plant triggers explosions, shelter-in-place order
U.S. News // 8 hours ago
Fire at La. Dow Chemical plant triggers explosions, shelter-in-place order
July 15 (UPI) -- A series of explosions set off by a fire at a Dow Chemical plant near Baton Rouge, La., prompted shelter-in-place warnings for areas residents before it was lifted later on Saturday.
More severe thunderstorm complexes to rattle, drench central U.S.
U.S. News // 8 hours ago
More severe thunderstorm complexes to rattle, drench central U.S.
More severe weather will affect the central United States in the coming days with elevated potential for flash flooding, damaging wind gusts and hail, forecasters said Saturday.
Escaped homicide suspect spotted on doorbell cam in Pennsylvania
U.S. News // 8 hours ago
Escaped homicide suspect spotted on doorbell cam in Pennsylvania
July 15 (UPI) -- An escaped homicide suspect, described as "very dangerous" and possessing "survivalist skills," has been spotted on a doorbell camera in northwestern Pennsylvania, authorities say.
More flooding rainfall in store for storm-ravaged Vermont
U.S. News // 14 hours ago
More flooding rainfall in store for storm-ravaged Vermont
Flood-ravaged Vermont will get a further round of wet weather this weekend as widespread showers and thunderstorms bring the potential for more heavy rainfall, forecasters say.
Jan. 6 rioter from Maine who attacked officers sentenced to 87 months
U.S. News // 1 day ago
Jan. 6 rioter from Maine who attacked officers sentenced to 87 months
July 14 (UPI) -- A Maine man who participated in the Jan. 6, 2021, riot that resulted in the breach of the Capital Building in Washington DC was sentenced to 87 months in prison Thursday.
Advertisement

Trending Stories

Russia 'looking into' reports North Korean ICBM fell in its economic zone
Russia 'looking into' reports North Korean ICBM fell in its economic zone
One officer dead, two seriously hurt after shooting in Fargo, N.D.
One officer dead, two seriously hurt after shooting in Fargo, N.D.
Escaped homicide suspect spotted on doorbell cam in Pennsylvania
Escaped homicide suspect spotted on doorbell cam in Pennsylvania
Fire at La. Dow Chemical plant triggers explosions, shelter-in-place order
Fire at La. Dow Chemical plant triggers explosions, shelter-in-place order
More flooding rainfall in store for storm-ravaged Vermont
More flooding rainfall in store for storm-ravaged Vermont
Advertisement

Follow Us

Advertisement