Sections of the complex at the Rikers Island correctional facility in New York City are seen in March 2020. File Photo by Justin Lane/EPA-EFE

July 15 (UPI) -- An inmate at New York City's infamous Rikers Island jail died in custody Saturday, marking the fifth death this year, a Department of Corrections spokesperson confirmed to UPI. William Johnstone, 47, was found unresponsive in his cell in the George R. Vierno Center at around 1:50 p.m., the spokesperson confirmed. The GRVC is one of many facilities on the 413-acre island in the East River. Advertisement

"He received immediate medical care and was transported to Mount Sinai Queens where he was later pronounced dead at approximately 3:50 p.m.," the spokesperson said. "The cause of death is unknown at this time."

Johnstone has been in DOC custody since March 24.

His charges had included robbery and weapons possession originating from two separate incidents in Manhattan and Brooklyn and he was being held in lieu of $39,998 cash bail or $149,998 bond, the New York Daily News reported.

"At this time, no next of kin has been identified," the spokesperson said. "The medical examiner will determine the cause of death."

The official said there have been five deaths of inmates while in custody so far this year, with an additional inmate death after that prisoner -- identified as Joshua Valles by CBS News -- was released on the promise they would return to court to face their charges.

The spokesperson did not answer questions about how many inmates had died each year since 2019. According to the Daily News, 19 detainees died in 2022 and 16 died in 2021.

Last month, the Department of Correction said it would no longer notify the press when someone dies in custody as the agency faces increased scrutiny.