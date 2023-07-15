One officer dead, two seriously hurt after shooting in Fargo, N.D.

1/2

One police officer is dead and two others are in critical condition after a shooting in Fargo, N.D., Friday afternoon. Photo courtesy of Fargo Police Department

July 15 (UPI) -- One police officer is dead and two others are in critical condition Saturday after a late-night shoot-out on the streets of Fargo, N.D. Two civilians were also seriously injured while the suspect was killed after being shot during the "critical incident," which unfolded in the Westgate area in the heart of the city. Advertisement

"The investigation is ongoing and the identities of those involved are not being released at this time as the process of notifying family members is ongoing," the Fargo Police Department said in a statement posted on social media.

Police scheduled a news conference for later Saturday to provide further updates.

Witnesses reported hearing a vehicle crash around 2:45 p.m. on Friday, followed by a quick police response of around a dozen officers and other first responders.

That was quickly followed by what appeared to be several gunshots.

Police then evacuated a section of the downtown neighborhood but did not tell people there what developing situation entailed.

"I saw the traffic stop and as soon as I drove, shots were fired and I saw the cops go down. My airbag went off and the bullet went through my driver's door," witness Shannon Nichole told KFGO-AM radio

Nichole then quickly left the area.

Another witness described hearing around 50 to 60 gunshots in separate bursts.

Police said there was never any risk to the public.

Officers remained on the scene with an intersection cordoned off for the remainder of the day and overnight Saturday.

A police officer's belt and medical equipment were still visible on the street into the evening while forensic crews and investigators combed the scene.

State and federal law enforcement agencies are now assisting in the investigation.