July 15, 2023 / 3:09 PM

Escaped homicide suspect spotted on doorbell cam in Pennsylvania

By Patrick Hilsman
Pennsylvania authorities say escaped inmate Michael Charles Burham was spotted on a doorbell security camera in Warren, Pa. Image Courtesy of Crimestoppers Pennsylvania
Pennsylvania authorities say escaped inmate Michael Charles Burham was spotted on a doorbell security camera in Warren, Pa. Image Courtesy of Crimestoppers Pennsylvania

July 15 (UPI) -- An escaped homicide suspect, described as "very dangerous" and possessing "survivalist skills," has been spotted on a doorbell camera in northwestern Pennsylvania, authorities say.

Michael Charles Burham, 34, who was being held at the Warren County, Pa., Jail on $1 million bail for suspicion of murder, escaped the facility on July 6 at around 11:20 p.m.

An intense manhunt for Burham has been underway for more than a week.

Pennsylvania State Police Lt. Col. George Bivens told a press conference Friday that Burham was spotted on doorbell camera footage "in a location south of Warren."

"He does prefer to travel at night ... and so given his circumstances, the amount of time he's been out, potentially in the elements, and with potentially limited food and so forth that is not a surprise," he said.

Authorities said residents could safely go outside but advised them to keep their homes locked and secured and that some reports of break-ins in the area are credible.

Burham also has active warrants for rape in New York.

Before his escape, he was also the subject of an earlier manhunt that took pursuers to South Carolina before he was eventually captured May 24.

The FBI said Burham was on the run after a spree of alleged crimes in New York and Pennsylvania, including rape and unlawful imprisonment.

He was also wanted for kidnapping an elderly couple in Pennsylvania, where he allegedly abducted the couple from their home, drove them to North Charleston, S.C., and released them unharmed.

Warren County Commissioner Jeff Eggleston said security footage showed Burham climbing a cage in the jail's recreation facility "like a spider" before escaping via a gap in another fence.

Authorities say Burham could be armed and may have injured his leg during his escape.

The U.S. Marshall's service has contributed to a $22,000 reward fund for information leading to Burham's arrest.

