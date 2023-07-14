Survey: Consumer sentiment is the best since September 2021

1/2

A preliminary survey for July from the University of Michigan shows consumer confidence is at its highest level since September 2021. Both inflation and job prospects were among the supporting factors. File photo by Jim Ruymen/UPI | License Photo

July 14 (UPI) -- Consumer sentiment in July rose to its highest level since 2021, a survey by the University of Michigan released on Friday found. Friday's report showed that job prospects and lower inflation have consistently boosted consumer sentiment about economic conditions in recent months. Advertisement

"Consumer sentiment rose for the second straight month, soaring 13% above June and reaching its most favorable reading since September 2021," the preliminary survey from the University of Michigan read.

All components of the index improved from June levels, with optimism increasing by 19% for long-term business conditions. For consumers, the sentiment improved for all but low-income households.

"The sharp rise in sentiment was largely attributable to the continued slowdown in inflation along with stability in labor markets," the report read.

Headline inflation in the U.S. economy moved to its lowest point since early 2021, rising 3% over the 12-month period to June. So-called core inflation, which strips out volatile food and energy prices, was at 4.8% annually to June, only slightly lower than in May.

Those levels are considerably lower than last summer, when headline inflation topped 9%, leaving consumers struggling with high prices for everything from groceries to used vehicles.

Compounding matters are successive rate hikes from the Federal Reserve, which tack on more money to a mortgage payment by way of higher lending rates.

Elsewhere, seasonally adjusted first-time claims of unemployment totaled 237,000 for the week ending July 8 -- lower than the comparable week a year ago, but continued claims for all unemployment programs were higher.

With wage growth also on the rise, that could be a concern for the Fed as jobs and a bigger paycheck support continued inflation. The Fed meets during the last week of July to consider its next move in the fight against inflation. At least one more rate hike is expected this year.