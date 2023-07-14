Trending
July 14, 2023 / 1:22 PM

JPMorgan Chase profit jumps 67%, supported by its acquisition of First Republic Bank

By Daniel J. Graeber
1/2
JPMorgan Chase Chairman and CEO Jamie Dimon said the U.S. economy is resilient, though short-term risks remain. The bank saw a 67% increase in second-quarter earnings after the acquisition of First Republic Bank. File photo by Bonnie Cash/UPI
JPMorgan Chase Chairman and CEO Jamie Dimon said the U.S. economy is resilient, though short-term risks remain. The bank saw a 67% increase in second-quarter earnings after the acquisition of First Republic Bank. File photo by Bonnie Cash/UPI

July 14 (UPI) -- JPMorgan Chase showed a 67% increase in second-quarter profit, though its top executive offered a mixed outlook on the road ahead.

JPMorgan on Friday reported net income during the second quarter of $14.5 billion, up 67% from the previous period. Excluding gains attributed to the acquisition of First Republic Bank, net income was up 40% sequentially.

First Republic was sold to JPMorgan Chase in May after regulators tried to calm a turbulent banking sector after three U.S. banks failed in less than two months.

First Republic had about $229.1 billion in total assets and $103.9 billion in total deposits as of April. Under the deal, JPMorgan agreed to purchase "substantially all" of First Republic's assets.

Chairman and CEO Jamie Dimon said his bank realized an after-tax gain of $1.8 billion from the First Republic transaction.

"I want to welcome our new First Republic colleagues and thank all of our employees," he said.

The series of failures at U.S. banks, the most notable of which was the collapse of Silicon Valley Bank, sparked something of a mini-banking crisis during much of the first half of the year. That prompted Michael Barr, President Joe Biden's point man on financial oversight, to call for stronger capital controls in the banking sector.

Against the backdrop of banking woes, the broader U.S. economy is facing headwinds from lingering inflation and few forecasts point to GDP growth of greater than 2% this year. Federal Reserve officials have suggested a mild recession is possible by the end of the year.

Dimon offered something of a mixed outlook on the economic future. While all lines of the bank's business saw growth during the second quarter, there are "salient risks" in the immediate future.

Consumers, he said, "are slowly using up their cash buffers," while inflation remains persistent. At the same time, the Fed is restricting borrowing with higher lending rates, while the war in Ukraine continues to create problems for the global economy.

