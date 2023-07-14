Trump lawyers again seek to block Georgia DA in election interference probe

1/2

Fulton County District Attorney Fani Willis has indicated she intends to file indictments sometime in August in relation to the investigation into election interference involving former president Donald Trump. File Photo by Erik S. Lesser/EPA-EFE

July 14 (UPI) -- Former President Donald Trump on Friday made another push to block Fulton County District Attorney Fani Willis from investigating him in allegations of election interference. Trump's legal team filed a petition with the Georgia Supreme Court to disqualify Willis from investigating him and also block any findings and evidence compiled by a special purpose grand jury used in the probe. Advertisement

The special purpose grand jury listened to testimony from about 75 witnesses between May 2022 this past January.

Georgia Secretary of State Brad Raffensperger in June spoke with federal prosecutors about allegations that Trump tried to overturn the 2020 presidential election.

Raffensperger, a Republican, continually has insisted Trump in 2020 asked him to "find" almost 12,000 votes to reverse Joe Biden's victory in the battleground state.

"All I want to do is this. I just want to find 11,780 votes, which is one more than we have. Because we won the state," Trump said, according to Raffensperger.

Willis has indicated she plans to seek an indictment sometime in August.

Still pending before a judge is a similar motion filed in March in Fulton Superior Court seeking to disqualify Willis in the investigation.

Trump's three-member legal team on Friday said the latest motion was filed because it is justified by "extraordinary circumstances."

"Even in an extraordinarily novel case of national significance, one would expect matters to take their normal procedural course within a reasonable time," the motion said. "But nothing about these processes have been normal or reasonable. And the all-but-unavoidable conclusion is that the anomalies below are because petitioner is President Donald J. Trump," the motion states.

"Stranded between the supervising judge's protracted passivity and the district attorney's looming indictment, (Trump) has no meaningful option other than to seek this court's intervention."