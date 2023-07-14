Trending
Advertisement
U.S. News
July 14, 2023 / 2:09 PM

Trump lawyers again seek to block Georgia DA in election interference probe

By Simon Druker
1/2
Fulton County District Attorney Fani Willis has indicated she intends to file indictments sometime in August in relation to the investigation into election interference involving former president Donald Trump. File Photo by Erik S. Lesser/EPA-EFE
Fulton County District Attorney Fani Willis has indicated she intends to file indictments sometime in August in relation to the investigation into election interference involving former president Donald Trump. File Photo by Erik S. Lesser/EPA-EFE

July 14 (UPI) -- Former President Donald Trump on Friday made another push to block Fulton County District Attorney Fani Willis from investigating him in allegations of election interference.

Trump's legal team filed a petition with the Georgia Supreme Court to disqualify Willis from investigating him and also block any findings and evidence compiled by a special purpose grand jury used in the probe.

Advertisement

The special purpose grand jury listened to testimony from about 75 witnesses between May 2022 this past January.

Georgia Secretary of State Brad Raffensperger in June spoke with federal prosecutors about allegations that Trump tried to overturn the 2020 presidential election.

RELATED Special counsel pushes back on Trump's request to delay documents trial

Raffensperger, a Republican, continually has insisted Trump in 2020 asked him to "find" almost 12,000 votes to reverse Joe Biden's victory in the battleground state.

"All I want to do is this. I just want to find 11,780 votes, which is one more than we have. Because we won the state," Trump said, according to Raffensperger.

Willis has indicated she plans to seek an indictment sometime in August.

RELATED U.S. climate envoy Kerry says he will take no 'concessions' to China for climate talks

Still pending before a judge is a similar motion filed in March in Fulton Superior Court seeking to disqualify Willis in the investigation.

Advertisement

Trump's three-member legal team on Friday said the latest motion was filed because it is justified by "extraordinary circumstances."

"Even in an extraordinarily novel case of national significance, one would expect matters to take their normal procedural course within a reasonable time," the motion said. "But nothing about these processes have been normal or reasonable. And the all-but-unavoidable conclusion is that the anomalies below are because petitioner is President Donald J. Trump," the motion states.

RELATED Biden says U.S. commitments to Finland, NATO 'rock solid' after Nordic summit

"Stranded between the supervising judge's protracted passivity and the district attorney's looming indictment, (Trump) has no meaningful option other than to seek this court's intervention."

Latest Headlines

More emergency declarations in Vermont as 1 drowning victim identified
U.S. News // 15 minutes ago
More emergency declarations in Vermont as 1 drowning victim identified
July 14 (UPI) -- Authorities in Vermont said one person died this week at his flooded home. Meanwhile, President Joe Biden signed a disaster declaration to allow federal help in the hardest hit areas.
House Republicans add culture-war measures to military budget
U.S. News // 47 minutes ago
House Republicans add culture-war measures to military budget
July 14 (UPI) -- The U.S. House of Representatives on Friday passed the annual defense policy bill by a narrow 219-210 vote, after several conservative amendments on abortion, climate change, and race and gender rights were added.
JPMorgan Chase profit jumps 67%, supported by its acquisition of First Republic Bank
U.S. News // 1 hour ago
JPMorgan Chase profit jumps 67%, supported by its acquisition of First Republic Bank
July 14 (UPI) -- JPMorgan Chase showed a 67% increase in second-quarter profit, though its top executive offered a mixed outlook on the road ahead.
SAG members take to picket lines as stars support striking actors, writers
U.S. News // 1 hour ago
SAG members take to picket lines as stars support striking actors, writers
July 14 (UPI) -- Events like the Emmy Awards and the Comic-Con to sequels to Hollywood blockbusters Avatar and Gladiator look to all be affected by the current actors and writers strikes.
Police identify Massapequa Park man as suspect in Long Island 'Gilgo 4' murder case
U.S. News // 3 hours ago
Police identify Massapequa Park man as suspect in Long Island 'Gilgo 4' murder case
July 14 (UPI) -- Police said a person possibly connected to a series of murderers dating back to 2010 around Long Island was in custody Friday. The suspect is Rex Heurmann of Massapequa, Long Island, according to law enforcement sources.
American Airlines, JetBlue begin winding down Northeast Alliance
U.S. News // 2 hours ago
American Airlines, JetBlue begin winding down Northeast Alliance
July 14 (UPI) -- American Airlines and JetBlue will begin winding down their Northeast Alliance, the two carriers confirmed in separate Friday statements in which they also said summer travel itineraries would not be affected.
Wildfire season in West on verge of explosive development
U.S. News // 2 hours ago
Wildfire season in West on verge of explosive development
As Canada's wildfire season continues at a record-setting pace, it's been a much different story in the western United States. But a significant shift in the weather pattern is expected to unfold in the next two weeks.
Survey: Consumer sentiment is the best since September 2021
U.S. News // 2 hours ago
Survey: Consumer sentiment is the best since September 2021
July 14 (UPI) -- Consumers so far in July pointed to job prospects and lower inflation in describing their sentiment about economic conditions, sentiment that came in at the highest level in more than a year.
Saturday Powerball jackpot is at $875 million, third-highest amount
U.S. News // 2 hours ago
Saturday Powerball jackpot is at $875 million, third-highest amount
July 14 (UPI) -- Saturday's Powerball lottery was worth an estimated $875 million as of Friday morning. The cash option was worth $441.9 million. It's the third-largest Powerball jackpot.
Officials warn of outdoor threats during Southwest heat wave
U.S. News // 2 hours ago
Officials warn of outdoor threats during Southwest heat wave
July 14 (UPI) -- Rising temperatures across the western United States have officials issuing warnings with the heat wave expected to last through the weekend.
Advertisement

Trending Stories

China scrambles fighter jets as U.S. Navy plane flies through Taiwan Strait
China scrambles fighter jets as U.S. Navy plane flies through Taiwan Strait
Biden authorizes military to order up reservists for active duty in Europe
Biden authorizes military to order up reservists for active duty in Europe
Florida AG warns DOJ against investigating migrant flights
Florida AG warns DOJ against investigating migrant flights
Flower drawings 'vital' to development of Kew Gardens in London at risk of leaving Britain
Flower drawings 'vital' to development of Kew Gardens in London at risk of leaving Britain
Coroner: Lisa Marie Presley died from bowel obstruction
Coroner: Lisa Marie Presley died from bowel obstruction
Advertisement

Follow Us

Advertisement