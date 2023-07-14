Trending
July 14, 2023 / 12:23 PM

American Airlines, JetBlue begin winding down Northeast Alliance

By Simon Druker
American Airlines and JetBlue will begin winding down their Northeast Alliance, which will not disrupt summer travel plans, the two carriers confirmed in separate statements issued Friday. File Photo by John Angelillo/UPI
American Airlines and JetBlue will begin winding down their Northeast Alliance, the two carriers confirmed in separate Friday statements in which they also said summer travel itineraries would not be affected.

July 14 (UPI) -- American Airlines and JetBlue will begin winding down their Northeast Alliance, the two carriers confirmed in separate Friday statements in which they also said summer travel itineraries would not be affected.

Codeshare flights between the two will no longer be available beginning July 21.

Customers with existing flight reservations will need to add additional information to their bookings before the same date to earn points and other benefits.

The news comes just days after JetBlue said it would end its partnership with American Airlines and instead focus on its possible merger with fellow discount carrier Spirit Airlines.

Ending the Northeast Alliance allows Texas-based American Airlines and JetBlue, a discount carrier headquartered in Long Island City, N.Y., to avoid legal issues.

A federal judge in May ruled the deal between the two carriers violated antitrust laws, forcing them to cancel it.

JetBlue accepted the court ruling, while American Airlines said it plans to appeal.

As currently structured, the two airlines share passengers and revenue while coordinating schedules under the Northeast Alliance.

"This is just the first step in the wind-down process that will take place over the coming months. We will continue to work with the JetBlue team to ensure customers who have existing codeshare bookings can travel seamlessly without disruption to their travel plans," American Airlines said in a statement.

JetBlue will now attempt to salvage the proposed $3.8 billion purchase of Spirit Airlines, an ultra-low-cost airline based in Florida. The tentative deal was first announced last year but has hit regulatory roadblocks since then.

On Friday, the company reassured its customers that the end of its agreement with American Airlines will not have a major effect on already-booked tickets.

"JetBlue and American are working together to minimize disruption to customers who have booked travel. Customers who have booked travel for the months ahead can remain confident in their plans. To the extent any individual customers are impacted, JetBlue will reach out individually for any required re-accommodation or refund," JetBlue said in its statement.

