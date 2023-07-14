IRS uses new funding to crack down on tax-evading millionaires

The IRS said Friday it has closed about 175 delinquent tax cases for millionaires in recent months, generating $38 million in recovered taxes. IRS Commissioner Daniel I. Werfel pictured during a Capitol Hill hearing in Washington April 19. Photo by Ken Cedeno/UPI | License Photo

July 14 (UPI) -- The IRS said Friday about 175 delinquent tax cases for millionaires have been closed in the last few months, generating $38 million in recovered taxes owed. The crackdown on high-income tax evaders is intensifying. In recent months, the IRS Criminal Division has closed a lengthy list of criminal cases, in which wealthy taxpayers have been sentenced for tax evasion, money laundering and filing false tax returns.

Offenders evaded taxes while gambling in casinos, spending on vacations and buying luxury goods.

"Prior to the Inflation Reduction Act, more than a decade of budget cuts prevented IRS from keeping pace with the increasingly complicated set of tools that the wealthiest taxpayers use to hide their income and evade paying their share," the IRS said in a statement. "The IRS is now taking swift and aggressive action to close this gap."

The IRS said that this is just the start of intensified efforts to go after high-income tax filers who are evading taxes they legally owe.

Among the criminal cases investigated were roughly a hundred high-income filers attempting to evade taxes claiming benefits in Puerto Rico without meeting residence and other rules.

The IRS Criminal Division is also cracking down on millionaires who fail to file tax returns. In one recently closed case, the IRS said, a person who owed taxes instead bought a Maserati and a Bentley.

"These are particularly egregious cases where instead of filing their taxes and paying their fair share, these people used the money to make lavish purchases," the IRS statement said.

To strengthen offshore tax enforcement, the IRS said it issued new proposed rules in June that "define Maltese personal retirement schemes used to avoid U.S. taxes as listed transactions."

As it ramps up offshore enforcement, the IRS said it is working to identify taxpayers that are improperly using Malta-U.S. treaty rules to claim exemptions.