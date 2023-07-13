Trending
Advertisement
U.S. News
July 13, 2023 / 10:20 AM

U.S. wholesale prices up 0.1% in June, slowest annual pace in three years

By Daniel J. Graeber
1/2
Broader markets were at something of a standstill during the latter half of the week as traders weigh declines in prices at both the wholesale and consumer level against the Fed's next move on rates. File photo by John Angelillo/UPI
Broader markets were at something of a standstill during the latter half of the week as traders weigh declines in prices at both the wholesale and consumer level against the Fed's next move on rates. File photo by John Angelillo/UPI | License Photo

July 13 (UPI) -- The Producer Price Index, a reflection of prices at the wholesale level, increased only by 0.1% last month and was the slowest in nearly three years on an annual basis, data released Thursday showed.

PPI barely moved month-on-month to June and data for May was revised to show a 0.4% contraction, compared with the 0.3% reading the prior month. Year-on-year to June and the PPI increased by 0.1%, the slowest since August 2020. Over the 12-month period to May, the PPI increased by 0.9%.

Advertisement

Food and energy prices, similar to conditions at the consumer level, are highly volatile month on month. Stripping those prices out, and PPI declined by 0.2% to June.

PPI data came one day after the Labor Department reported that consumer prices over the 12-month period to June increased by 3%, which marked a slowdown relative to May levels. Consumer-level inflation had topped 9% this year and the decline is in part a response to aggressive rate hikes from the U.S. Federal Reserve.

RELATED 'Persistent' inflation prompts Bank of Canada to hike its lending rate

So-called core inflation, which strips out food and energy prices at the consumer level, was at 4.8% annually to June, only slightly lower than in May. Elsewhere, personal consumption expenditures, the Federal Reserve's preferred gauge of inflation, rose slightly in May.

Advertisement

Market watchers will be combing over U.S. economic data over the next couple of weeks to get a sense of what the Fed does next. It paused rate hikes last month, though Federal Reserve Chairman Jerome Powell has hinted that at least two more rate hikes are coming.

Craig Erlam, a senior market analyst at the brokerage OANDA, said a few data points do not make for a comprehensive picture of the U.S. economy.

RELATED New York Fed: More consumers expect rise in home prices

"That said, it's unlikely to change the outcome of the debate that takes place in two weeks," he said.

The Fed meets during the last week of July to consider its next move and Erlam said it's highly likely it will impose another rate increase of 25 basis points.

Broader markets were unfazed by recent data, with the Dow up only a half percent at the start of trading Thursday.

RELATED Dallas Fed president: Inflation, labor trends may call for more restrictive monetary policy

Latest Headlines

White House releases plan to increase investment in cybersecurity
U.S. News // 15 minutes ago
White House releases plan to increase investment in cybersecurity
July 13 (UPI) -- The White House announced a national strategy to address cybersecurity as the administration investigates a major hacking episode that compromised unclassified emails at the Commerce and State departments.
FDA approves first over-the-counter birth control pill
U.S. News // 25 minutes ago
FDA approves first over-the-counter birth control pill
July 13 (UPI) -- The Food and Drug Administration Thursday approved Opill, the first daily over-the-counter birth control pill. It will be available without a prescription at drug stores, online and at grocery and convenience stores.
Department of Justice appeals Oath Keepers Jan. 6 sentences
U.S. News // 1 hour ago
Department of Justice appeals Oath Keepers Jan. 6 sentences
July 13 (UPI) -- The Department of Justice is seeking more severe sentences for members of the Oath Keepers convicted in the Jan. 6, 2021, U.S. Capitol attack. A series of court filings Wednesday gave notice the DOJ could appeal.
Commerce secretary, State Department targeted in Microsoft email hack
U.S. News // 2 hours ago
Commerce secretary, State Department targeted in Microsoft email hack
July 13 (UPI) -- The departments of State and Commerce confirm hackers breached their systems during a cyberattack that targeted Microsoft email accounts at world government agencies, but officials stopped short of blaming China.
University of Idaho delays demolishing home where students were killed
U.S. News // 6 hours ago
University of Idaho delays demolishing home where students were killed
July 13 (UPI) -- The demolition of an Idaho residence where four university students were found murdered in November has been delayed, officials said.
Tornado touches down near Chicago's O'Hare airport
U.S. News // 7 hours ago
Tornado touches down near Chicago's O'Hare airport
July 13 (UPI) -- Tornados touched down Wednesday evening in Chicago, including near the city's international airport.
Additional homes in landslide-affected California community evacuated
U.S. News // 9 hours ago
Additional homes in landslide-affected California community evacuated
July 13 (UPI) -- Additional homes in an affluent Southern California neighborhood impacted by a landslide have been ordered to evacuate, officials said.
Severe turbulence injures 4 as Allegiant flight lands in Florida
U.S. News // 10 hours ago
Severe turbulence injures 4 as Allegiant flight lands in Florida
July 13 (UPI) -- Severe turbulence on an Allegiant Air flight from North Carolina to Florida injured two passengers and two crew members Wednesday as the Airbus A320 landed in Clearwater.
Ex-Minneapolis police officer sentenced for fatal high-speed crash
U.S. News // 10 hours ago
Ex-Minneapolis police officer sentenced for fatal high-speed crash
July 13 (UPI) -- A former Minneapolis police officer has been sentenced to nearly nine months behind bars after pleading guilty to killing a man with his squad car while in pursuit of a stolen vehicle in 2021.
Driver fleeing police near White House strikes pedestrians, killing 1
U.S. News // 12 hours ago
Driver fleeing police near White House strikes pedestrians, killing 1
July 12 (UPI) -- A driver fleeing a traffic stop near the National Mall struck pedestrians at an intersection Wednesday afternoon, killing one person and injuring another, authorities said, as police continue to search for the suspect.
Advertisement

Trending Stories

Anchor Brewing, considered first craft brewery in U.S., to close after 127 years
Anchor Brewing, considered first craft brewery in U.S., to close after 127 years
Beauty product line drops Michigan hair stylist over anti-transgender remarks
Beauty product line drops Michigan hair stylist over anti-transgender remarks
Tropical Storm Calvin to set a course toward Hawaii
Tropical Storm Calvin to set a course toward Hawaii
'Jesus Christ Superstar' actor who participated in Jan. 6 riot acquitted
'Jesus Christ Superstar' actor who participated in Jan. 6 riot acquitted
Previously wounded Russian general killed in long-range missile strike
Previously wounded Russian general killed in long-range missile strike
Advertisement

Follow Us

Advertisement