Bipartisan meeting of governors addresses mental health, disaster response, worker training

New Jersey Gov. Phil Murphy, chair of the National Governors Association, speaks at the annual NGA summer meeting at the Hard Rock Hotel in Atlantic City, N.J. on Thursday. Screenshot by UPI

July 13 (UPI) -- Governors agree that outdated policies and systems stand in the way of meeting the needs of the nation, based on the discussions at the National Governors Association's summer meeting in Atlantic City, N.J., on Thursday. Governors from across the country met at the Hard Rock Hotel to share their concerns and map out plans for addressing the youth mental health crisis, disaster response and training the next generation of workers. Advertisement

"There are no Democratic problems or Republican problems. There are issues that impact the people of our states," said New Jersey Gov. Phil Murphy, chair of the NGA. "When governors get around the table and talk, we can get things done. Isn't it great to see Democrat and Republican governors coming together during this crazy time?"

'Strengthening mental health'

Murphy opened the meeting by unveiling what was titled as Strengthening Mental Health: A Governor's Playbook. It is a compendium of best practices and actions that states can take to address youth mental health, highlighting 35 policies that can be implemented.

The CDC reported last month that suicide rates among people 10 to 24 reached a 20-year high in 2021.

"We know exactly what we need to do. The question is, do we have the will to execute, and where we need to fund it do we have the will to fund it," Murphy said.

During a roundtable discussion moderated by Jeanette Betancourt, senior vice president for U.S. social impact at Sesame Workshop, Murphy singled out actions taken in Utah and Colorado as examples of directives other states can adopt.

Utah launched the SafeUT app in 2016, which lets students, including students in higher education, speak directly to licensed counselors. Gov. Spencer Cox said the app has hosted 1 million interactions in the last year, equating it to "two lives every day saved."

Colorado Gov. Jared Polis signed a law in 2021 to establish a new Behavioral Health Administration. This restructuring was aimed at improving access to services.

New Jersey first lady Tammy Murphy focused on maternal and infant health, noting that the U.S. ranks 55th internationally in maternal mortality rates.

"As the wealthiest country in the world, we should rightfully assume that every mother and baby has the same chance to be born with joy and health. Sadly, that's not the case," she said, adding that maternal mortality rates are two to three times worse for women of color.

Sean Robbins, executive vice president of the Blue Cross Blue Shield Association, said mortality rates for women of color may actually be six to seven times worse.

"The good news is 84% of those deaths can be prevented," Tammy Murphy added.

Robbins said the healthcare system has to adapt to a model that meets people "where they are" rather than making people come to it.

"Where kids and youth are is very different from where they were in the 20th century," he said. "The country is going in the wrong direction on maternal and infant health. The healthcare system is antiquated."

Disaster response reform

Another system that the governors and industry leaders agree is antiquated is the federal coordination of disaster responses. Juliette Kayyman, a faculty chair at Harvard Kennedy School and who served in President Barack Obama's administration, said she believes the framework for disaster response needs to be reformed after remaining stagnant for decades.

Specifically, Kayyman was critical of the Federal Emergency Management Agency's Stafford Act, signed into law in 1988. The act dictates the responsibilities of federal and state governments, as well as local officials, in response to major disasters and emergencies.

The framework for disaster response -- was founded on the idea that disasters are random and rare," she said. "FEMA, their hands are legitimately tied. It is the most frustrating thing and everybody knows what needs to be done. This was built in the 1970s. It's not working for anyone anymore."

Kayyman said the Stafford Act leaves response teams ill-equipped and understaffed. She proposed an increased focus on mitigation and disaster resilience zones.

Disaster resilience zones emphasize the needs of disadvantaged and vulnerable communities that are most at-risk to experience a natural disaster.

Vermont Gov. Phil Scott joined the meeting virtually as he remains on the ground in his home state while it confronts widespread flooding. His office and home have been affected by the floods, and he reported that more than 200 rescues have been made so far but another 2 inches of rain were possible on Thursday.

"It doesn't matter if you've been in office for seven months, every governor comes face to face with multiple crises," Scott said. "We never know when we'll be called upon to assess a situation and provide leadership and direction."

First lady Jill Biden

First lady Jill Biden addressed the governors during the Governors and First Spouses Lunch Session to discuss preparing future workers. While success, to her, meant pursuing at least a four-year degree, she said that track is not right for everyone.

While touting his work to strengthen the middle class, President Joe Biden has encouraged workers to pursue apprenticeships and two-year degrees with lower costs of tuition.

"Preparing our workforce is much bigger than a blue issue or a red issue," Jill Biden, who teaches at Northern Virginia Community College two days per week, said. "You all seem to get along so well. There are things we can agree on. And you understand that education is about the economy."

Jill Biden encouraged the governors to support programs to train workers and provide childcare options.

Though she jokingly said that she hates the name, she promoted the Workforce Hubs initiative, which partners local officials and employers with students and workers to create access to "good-paying jobs." Five cities serve as the hubs for this project: Phoenix, Baltimore, Pittsburgh, Augusta, Ga., and Columbus, Ohio.

"Let's find innovative ways to connect students and employers so that every student in every community can find the path that works for them," Jill Biden said.

The meeting will conclude on Friday.

If you or someone you know is suicidal, call the National Suicide Prevention Lifeline at 988.