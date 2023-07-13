Jury finds Pittsburgh synagogue shooter eligible for death penalty

1/3

The man already found guilty in the 2018 massacre of 11 Jewish worshipers at Pittsburgh's Tree of Life synagogue is eligible for the death penalty, a federal jury decided Thursday. File Photo by Archie Carpenter/UPI | License Photo

July 13 (UPI) -- A federal jury on Thursday ruled that the man convicted in the 2018 massacre of 11 Jewish worshipers at Pittsburgh's Tree of Life synagogue is eligible for the death penalty. The 12-member jury deliberated for a little over two hours in total over two days before deciding Robert Bowers is eligible for capital punishment for carrying out the deadliest anti-Semitic attack in U.S. history. Advertisement

The seven women and five men on the jury would need to be unanimous in their decision to sentence Bowers to death.

Bowers was found guilty in June on 63 federal charges, including 33 directly related to the deaths of the, including hate crimes and charges of obstructing the free exercise of religion.

During the shooting, Bowers entered the house of worship Oct. 27, 2018 armed with four guns, ultimately killing 11 people.

Defense lawyers argued Bowers, a 50-year-old truck driver, has brain abnormalities and therefore did not have the capacity or intent to kill when he went on a shooting spree at the synagogue.

Multiple defense experts who testified said Bowers has schizophrenia and showed signs of epilepsy.

Prosecutors, however, said he was motivated by bigotry and aware of his actions.

Prior to the shooting, Bowers had embraced conspiratorial views and threatened Jewish groups on social media. During the trial, prosecutors said he expressed anti-Semitic hatred in several online posts.