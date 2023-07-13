Trending
Advertisement
U.S. News
July 13, 2023 / 11:58 AM

Jury finds Pittsburgh synagogue shooter eligible for death penalty

By Simon Druker
1/3
The man already found guilty in the 2018 massacre of 11 Jewish worshipers at Pittsburgh's Tree of Life synagogue is eligible for the death penalty, a federal jury decided Thursday. File Photo by Archie Carpenter/UPI
The man already found guilty in the 2018 massacre of 11 Jewish worshipers at Pittsburgh's Tree of Life synagogue is eligible for the death penalty, a federal jury decided Thursday. File Photo by Archie Carpenter/UPI | License Photo

July 13 (UPI) -- A federal jury on Thursday ruled that the man convicted in the 2018 massacre of 11 Jewish worshipers at Pittsburgh's Tree of Life synagogue is eligible for the death penalty.

The 12-member jury deliberated for a little over two hours in total over two days before deciding Robert Bowers is eligible for capital punishment for carrying out the deadliest anti-Semitic attack in U.S. history.

Advertisement

The seven women and five men on the jury would need to be unanimous in their decision to sentence Bowers to death.

Bowers was found guilty in June on 63 federal charges, including 33 directly related to the deaths of the, including hate crimes and charges of obstructing the free exercise of religion.

During the shooting, Bowers entered the house of worship Oct. 27, 2018 armed with four guns, ultimately killing 11 people.

Defense lawyers argued Bowers, a 50-year-old truck driver, has brain abnormalities and therefore did not have the capacity or intent to kill when he went on a shooting spree at the synagogue.

Multiple defense experts who testified said Bowers has schizophrenia and showed signs of epilepsy.

Prosecutors, however, said he was motivated by bigotry and aware of his actions.

Advertisement

Prior to the shooting, Bowers had embraced conspiratorial views and threatened Jewish groups on social media. During the trial, prosecutors said he expressed anti-Semitic hatred in several online posts.

Read More

University of Idaho delays demolishing home where students were killed North Carolina man given 38 months in prison for role in Jan. 6 riot Indiana jail inmate captured after deputy killed during escape attempt, police say

Latest Headlines

FDA approves first over-the-counter birth control pill
U.S. News // 1 hour ago
FDA approves first over-the-counter birth control pill
July 13 (UPI) -- The Food and Drug Administration Thursday approved Opill, the first daily over-the-counter birth control pill. It will be available without a prescription at drug stores, online and at grocery and convenience stores.
U.S. new weekly jobless claims down by 12,000
U.S. News // 50 minutes ago
U.S. new weekly jobless claims down by 12,000
July 13 (UPI) -- New weekly U.S. unemployment claims are down by 12,000 from the previous week, according to data released by the Department of Labor Thursday.
Delta revenue soars to new heights in second quarter
U.S. News // 1 hour ago
Delta revenue soars to new heights in second quarter
July 13 (UPI) -- Delta Airlines released its latest quarterly earnings Thursday, posting the carrier's highest-ever returns.
White House releases plan to increase investment in cybersecurity
U.S. News // 1 hour ago
White House releases plan to increase investment in cybersecurity
July 13 (UPI) -- The White House announced a national strategy to address cybersecurity as the administration investigates a major hacking episode that compromised unclassified emails at the Commerce and State departments.
U.S. wholesale prices up 0.1% in June, slowest annual pace in three years
U.S. News // 2 hours ago
U.S. wholesale prices up 0.1% in June, slowest annual pace in three years
July 13 (UPI) -- The Producer Price Index, a reflection of prices at the wholesale level, increased only by 0.1% last month and was the slowest in nearly three years on an annual basis, data released Thursday showed.
Department of Justice appeals Oath Keepers Jan. 6 sentences
U.S. News // 2 hours ago
Department of Justice appeals Oath Keepers Jan. 6 sentences
July 13 (UPI) -- The Department of Justice is seeking more severe sentences for members of the Oath Keepers convicted in the Jan. 6, 2021, U.S. Capitol attack. A series of court filings Wednesday gave notice the DOJ could appeal.
Commerce secretary, State Department targeted in Microsoft email hack
U.S. News // 3 hours ago
Commerce secretary, State Department targeted in Microsoft email hack
July 13 (UPI) -- The departments of State and Commerce confirm hackers breached their systems during a cyberattack that targeted Microsoft email accounts at world government agencies, but officials stopped short of blaming China.
University of Idaho delays demolishing home where students were killed
U.S. News // 7 hours ago
University of Idaho delays demolishing home where students were killed
July 13 (UPI) -- The demolition of an Idaho residence where four university students were found murdered in November has been delayed, officials said.
Tornado touches down near Chicago's O'Hare airport
U.S. News // 9 hours ago
Tornado touches down near Chicago's O'Hare airport
July 13 (UPI) -- Tornados touched down Wednesday evening in Chicago, including near the city's international airport.
Additional homes in landslide-affected California community evacuated
U.S. News // 10 hours ago
Additional homes in landslide-affected California community evacuated
July 13 (UPI) -- Additional homes in an affluent Southern California neighborhood impacted by a landslide have been ordered to evacuate, officials said.
Advertisement

Trending Stories

Anchor Brewing, considered first craft brewery in U.S., to close after 127 years
Anchor Brewing, considered first craft brewery in U.S., to close after 127 years
Beauty product line drops Michigan hair stylist over anti-transgender remarks
Beauty product line drops Michigan hair stylist over anti-transgender remarks
Tropical Storm Calvin to set a course toward Hawaii
Tropical Storm Calvin to set a course toward Hawaii
'Jesus Christ Superstar' actor who participated in Jan. 6 riot acquitted
'Jesus Christ Superstar' actor who participated in Jan. 6 riot acquitted
Previously wounded Russian general killed in long-range missile strike
Previously wounded Russian general killed in long-range missile strike
Advertisement

Follow Us

Advertisement