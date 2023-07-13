Breaking News
Actors join movie, TV writers in going on strike
Trending
Advertisement
U.S. News
July 13, 2023 / 4:04 PM

Suicide, crisis hotline 988 now features Spanish-language text, chat options

By Patrick Hilsman
U.S. Department of Health and Human Services Secretary Xavier Becerra praised the suicide-prevention service 988, saying it 'is a life-saving program that connects Americans with trained counselors who offer real support in times of crisis.' On Thursday, HHS added Spanish language features to its 988 Suicide Lifeline service. File Photo by Bill Greenblatt/UPI
U.S. Department of Health and Human Services Secretary Xavier Becerra praised the suicide-prevention service 988, saying it 'is a life-saving program that connects Americans with trained counselors who offer real support in times of crisis.' On Thursday, HHS added Spanish language features to its 988 Suicide Lifeline service. File Photo by Bill Greenblatt/UPI | License Photo

July 13 (UPI) -- Ahead of the one-year anniversary of the 988 Suicide Prevention Lifeline, the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services has added a new Spanish-language text and chat service to the available features.

The 988 Lifeline is supported by HHS via the Substance Abuse and Mental Health Services Administration and has over 200 state and local call centers.

Advertisement

"We are facing a behavioral health crisis in this country," said HHS Deputy Secretary Andrea Palm. "With our continued investment in 988, and the addition of Spanish-language text and chat services, we are furthering our commitment to addressing this crisis head on."

Last month, the Health Department added LGBTQ-specialized features to the service to the Lifeline.

RELATED People with fibromyalgia may be at greater risk of death from many causes

"The 988 Lifeline is part of the Biden-Harris Administration's comprehensive strategy to address the nation's mental health crisis," the HHS said in press release Thursday.

"To date, the administration has invested nearly $1 billion into this life-saving initiative," HHS said.

HHS says Lifeline text contacts increased by 1,135% above the previous 12 months, that answered chats increased by 141% and that call answers increased by 46%.

RELATED Suicidal ideation claims spur European review of popular weight-loss drugs

"Today, we celebrate the one-year anniversary of the Biden-Harris Administration's launch of 988, America's three-digit Suicide & Crisis Hotline. 988 is a life-saving program that connects Americans with trained counselors who offer real support in times of crisis," said Health and Human Services Secretary Xavier Becerra.

Advertisement

According to HHS, nearly 1 million of the nearly 5 million contacts to the 988 Lifeline were handled by the Veterans Crisis Line, which is accessible by pressing 1 after dialing 988.

"There is nothing more important to VA than preventing suicide -- and that means getting Veterans the support they need, exactly when they need it," said Veterans' Affairs Secretary Denis McDonough.

RELATED Suicide risk is much higher among transgender people than others, study shows

Search engines Yahoo, Google and Bing link to the Suicide Lifeline when people enter searches related to suicide.

If you or someone you know is suicidal, call the National Suicide Prevention Lifeline at 988.

Latest Headlines

DOJ to investigate Georgia jail for excessive force, violence, unsafe conditions
U.S. News // 49 minutes ago
DOJ to investigate Georgia jail for excessive force, violence, unsafe conditions
July 13 (UPI) -- The Department of Justice has opened a civil investigation into jail conditions in Fulton County, Ga., amid allegations that an incarcerated person died "covered in insects and filth."
Secret Service closes probe into cocaine found at White House
U.S. News // 1 hour ago
Secret Service closes probe into cocaine found at White House
July 13 (UPI) -- The U.S. Secret Service Thursday said it has closed the investigation into a small bag of cocaine discovered in a White House receptacle where electronic devices are temporarily stored prior to entering the West Wing.
SEC charges crypto lender Celsius, former CEO with fraud
U.S. News // 2 hours ago
SEC charges crypto lender Celsius, former CEO with fraud
July 13 (UPI) -- The U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission Thursday charged the co-founder and former CEO of Celsius Network Ltd., as well as the cryptocurrency lending company itself with fraud.
China scrambles fighter jets as U.S. Navy plane flies through Taiwan Strait
U.S. News // 2 hours ago
China scrambles fighter jets as U.S. Navy plane flies through Taiwan Strait
July 13 (UPI) -- China scrambled fighter jets Thursday in response to a U.S. Navy plane flying in international airspace in the Taiwan Strait during Chinese military exercises.
Retail gasoline prices could rise in response to oil production cuts, AAA warns
U.S. News // 2 hours ago
Retail gasoline prices could rise in response to oil production cuts, AAA warns
July 13 (UPI) -- Travel club AAA said Thursday to be on the alert for elevated retail gasoline prices as broader commodity prices jump in response to production cuts from Russia and Saudi Arabia.
Elon Musk seeks to overturn FTC order on Twitter's deceptive user data practices
U.S. News // 2 hours ago
Elon Musk seeks to overturn FTC order on Twitter's deceptive user data practices
July 13 (UPI) -- Elon Musk's X Corp. filed a motion Thursday with the U.S. District Court of Northern California to overturn or modify a Federal Trade Commission order that oversees how Twitter uses data collected from users.
Hurricane Calvin forms in Pacific, but cooler waters should weaken it soon
U.S. News // 2 hours ago
Hurricane Calvin forms in Pacific, but cooler waters should weaken it soon
July 13 (UPI) -- After gaining strength while moving toward Hawaii, Tropical Storm Calvin became a hurricane on Thursday, forecasters said, adding that it is expected to weaken in the coming days.
President calls Alabama senator's block on military promotions 'irresponsible'
U.S. News // 3 hours ago
President calls Alabama senator's block on military promotions 'irresponsible'
July 13 (UPI) -- President Joe Biden blasted Sen. Tommy Tuberville, R-Ala., for his continued hold on hundreds of U.S. military promotions because of the Pentagon's abortion policy, calling it during a news conference in Helsinki on Thur
Exxon to invest $4.9B to acquire carbon storage company Denbury
U.S. News // 4 hours ago
Exxon to invest $4.9B to acquire carbon storage company Denbury
July 13 (UPI) -- Exxon Mobil said Thursday it was investing $4.9 billion in the energy transition by acquiring Denbury, a company specializing in carbon capture and storage.
FDA approves first over-the-counter birth control pill
U.S. News // 6 hours ago
FDA approves first over-the-counter birth control pill
July 13 (UPI) -- The Food and Drug Administration Thursday approved Opill, the first daily over-the-counter birth control pill. It will be available without a prescription at drug stores, online and at grocery and convenience stores.
Advertisement

Trending Stories

Anchor Brewing, considered first craft brewery in U.S., to close after 127 years
Anchor Brewing, considered first craft brewery in U.S., to close after 127 years
Beauty product line drops Michigan hair stylist over anti-transgender remarks
Beauty product line drops Michigan hair stylist over anti-transgender remarks
'Jesus Christ Superstar' actor who participated in Jan. 6 riot acquitted
'Jesus Christ Superstar' actor who participated in Jan. 6 riot acquitted
Previously wounded Russian general killed in long-range missile strike
Previously wounded Russian general killed in long-range missile strike
North Korea's Kim vows 'stronger military offensives' against U.S. after ICBM launch
North Korea's Kim vows 'stronger military offensives' against U.S. after ICBM launch
Advertisement

Follow Us

Advertisement