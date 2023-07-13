Ex-Minneapolis police officer sentenced for fatal high-speed crash

July 13 (UPI) -- A former Minneapolis police officer has been sentenced to nearly nine months behind bars after pleading guilty to killing a man with his squad car while in pursuit of a stolen vehicle in 2021.

The former officer, Brian Cummings, was sentenced to 270 days in the Hennepin County Adult Correctional Facility on Wednesday, the Hennepin County Attorney's Office said in a statement.

Cummings had pleaded guilty in April to a charge of criminal vehicular homicide for the July 6, 2021, death of 40-year-old Leneal Frazier.

Authorities said Cummings' squad car was traveling at about 90 mph when it slammed into the driver's side of Frazier's Jeep early July 6. Frazier succumbed to injuries he sustained in the crash.

The criminal complaint filed against Cummings in October 2021 states he was pursuing a Kia Sportage that matched the description of a stolen vehicle suspected to have been involved in several thefts.

The chase, which began at about 12:30 a.m., involved speeds approaching 100 mph and spanned more than 20 blocks through North Minneapolis. During the chase, Cummings traveled though stop signs, red lights and partially obstructed intersections, the court document said.

Cummings crashed into Frazier's vehicle at an intersection where he blew through a red light at about 90 mph. The posted speed limit was 25 mph.

"As the Kia Sportage ran the red light and entered the intersection ... at approximately 100 mph, it narrowly missed the victim's Jeep, which had entered the intersection pursuant to the green light for its direction of travel," the complaint said. "The defendant, pursuing the Kia at approximately 90 mph, entered the intersection against the red light."

Hennepin County Attorney Mary Moriarty on Wednesday said in a statement that Cummings' conduct is not representative of the other Minneapolis police officers and that this sentence sends the message that every person will be held accountable for breaking the law.

"Mr. Cummings has acknowledged he had other options that day and should not have continued the pursuit through city streets at such high speeds, causing excessive danger to others on the road," Moriarty said. "The criminally negligent driving to which Mr. Cummings admitted will not be tolerated, and he has now been held accountable in the criminal legal system."

The Hennepin County Attorney's Office said Cummings' guilty plea is believed to be the first time a police officer has pleaded guilty to homicide in the Minnesota "without having previously been convicted and sentenced to prison or having a promise of a concurrent sentence in another jurisdiction."

