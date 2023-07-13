Trending
U.S. News
July 13, 2023

Ex-Minneapolis police officer sentenced for fatal high-speed crash

By Darryl Coote

July 13 (UPI) -- A former Minneapolis police officer has been sentenced to nearly nine months behind bars after pleading guilty to killing a man with his squad car while in pursuit of a stolen vehicle in 2021.

The former officer, Brian Cummings, was sentenced to 270 days in the Hennepin County Adult Correctional Facility on Wednesday, the Hennepin County Attorney's Office said in a statement.

Cummings had pleaded guilty in April to a charge of criminal vehicular homicide for the July 6, 2021, death of 40-year-old Leneal Frazier.

Authorities said Cummings' squad car was traveling at about 90 mph when it slammed into the driver's side of Frazier's Jeep early July 6. Frazier succumbed to injuries he sustained in the crash.

The criminal complaint filed against Cummings in October 2021 states he was pursuing a Kia Sportage that matched the description of a stolen vehicle suspected to have been involved in several thefts.

The chase, which began at about 12:30 a.m., involved speeds approaching 100 mph and spanned more than 20 blocks through North Minneapolis. During the chase, Cummings traveled though stop signs, red lights and partially obstructed intersections, the court document said.

Cummings crashed into Frazier's vehicle at an intersection where he blew through a red light at about 90 mph. The posted speed limit was 25 mph.

"As the Kia Sportage ran the red light and entered the intersection ... at approximately 100 mph, it narrowly missed the victim's Jeep, which had entered the intersection pursuant to the green light for its direction of travel," the complaint said. "The defendant, pursuing the Kia at approximately 90 mph, entered the intersection against the red light."

Hennepin County Attorney Mary Moriarty on Wednesday said in a statement that Cummings' conduct is not representative of the other Minneapolis police officers and that this sentence sends the message that every person will be held accountable for breaking the law.

"Mr. Cummings has acknowledged he had other options that day and should not have continued the pursuit through city streets at such high speeds, causing excessive danger to others on the road," Moriarty said. "The criminally negligent driving to which Mr. Cummings admitted will not be tolerated, and he has now been held accountable in the criminal legal system."

The Hennepin County Attorney's Office said Cummings' guilty plea is believed to be the first time a police officer has pleaded guilty to homicide in the Minnesota "without having previously been convicted and sentenced to prison or having a promise of a concurrent sentence in another jurisdiction."

'Jesus Christ Superstar' actor who participated in Jan. 6 riot acquitted
U.S. News // 3 hours ago
'Jesus Christ Superstar' actor who participated in Jan. 6 riot acquitted
July 12 (UPI) -- A five-time Broadway actor who played Judas in a national tour of Jesus Christ Superstar before his arrest for participating in the Jan. 6 riot at the U.S. Capitol has been acquitted.
Donald Trump supporter Ray Epps sues Fox News for defamation
U.S. News // 3 hours ago
Donald Trump supporter Ray Epps sues Fox News for defamation
July 12 (UPI) -- Pro-Trump protester Ray Epps, who found himself at the center of a right-wing conspiracy after the Jan. 6, 2021, riot at the U.S. Capitol, has filed a defamation lawsuit against Fox News and former host Tucker Carlson.
Praising Bob Iger's 'unparalleled ability,' Disney extends his contract 2 years
U.S. News // 4 hours ago
Praising Bob Iger's 'unparalleled ability,' Disney extends his contract 2 years
July 12 (UPI) -- The Walt Disney Company will extend chief executive officer Bob Iger's tenure through 2026 in a contract deal announced Wednesday that will keep the CEO on board two years longer than expected.
Beauty product line drops Michigan hair stylist over anti-transgender remarks
U.S. News // 5 hours ago
Beauty product line drops Michigan hair stylist over anti-transgender remarks
July 12 (UPI) -- A Michigan hair salon whose owner made anti-transgender remarks online and may have attended the riot at the U.S. Capitol on Jan. 6, 2021, has been dropped by the beauty product line Jack Winn Pro.
Anchor Brewing, considered first craft brewery in U.S., to close after 127 years
U.S. News // 6 hours ago
Anchor Brewing, considered first craft brewery in U.S., to close after 127 years
July 12 (UPI) -- San Francisco's Anchor Brewing, considered the first craft brewery in the United States, will close its doors after 127 years in business.
North Carolina man given 38 months in prison for role in Jan. 6 riot
U.S. News // 6 hours ago
North Carolina man given 38 months in prison for role in Jan. 6 riot
July 12 (UPI) -- A man who pleaded guilty for his role in the attack on the U.S. Capitol on Jan. 6, 2021, was sentenced to a prison term Tuesday.
United Airlines upgrading domestic first class cabins
U.S. News // 6 hours ago
United Airlines upgrading domestic first class cabins
July 12 (UPI) -- United Airlines on Wednesday unveiled updated first class passenger seating on its narrowbody domestic fleet, the first cabin refresh since 2015.
House Republicans unleash criticism at FBI Director Christopher Wray
U.S. News // 7 hours ago
House Republicans unleash criticism at FBI Director Christopher Wray
July 12 (UPI) -- FBI Director Christopher Wray appeared before the House Judiciary Committee on Wednesday for regularly scheduled oversight of the bureau as Republicans unleashed a flurry of criticism at him.
Elon Musk forms new AI company in effort to 'understand reality'
U.S. News // 8 hours ago
Elon Musk forms new AI company in effort to 'understand reality'
July 12 (UPI) -- Elon Musk is starting a new artificial intelligence company, the Billionaire confirmed in a social media post Wednesday.
