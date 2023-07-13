Trending
Advertisement
U.S. News
July 13, 2023 / 11:17 AM

Delta revenue soars to new heights in second quarter

By Simon Druker
1/4
Delta Airlines released its latest quarterly earnings Thursday, posting the carrier’s highest-ever returns. File Photo by John Angelillo/UPI
Delta Airlines released its latest quarterly earnings Thursday, posting the carrier’s highest-ever returns. File Photo by John Angelillo/UPI | License Photo

July 13 (UPI) -- Delta Airlines released its latest quarterly earnings Thursday, posting the carrier's highest-ever returns.

The Atlanta-based airline credited a 22% drop in fuel costs across the board for part of the success.

Advertisement

It also saw strong sales growth for business and first class tickets on its international routes. The company flies to 325 destinations in 52 countries on six continents, operating more than 5,400 daily flights.

Delta beat earnings projections with $1.72 billion in income against an expected 1.54 billion. The company's revenue totaled $14.6 billion, while analysts had predicted $14.4 billion.

RELATED United Airlines upgrading domestic first class cabins

It also revised its earnings per share share outlook Thursday, increasing its forecast to between $6 and $7 a share, up from the $5 to $6 predicted in June.

"What we see in our whole bookings is really more of the same that we've been seeing all year," the company's CEO Ed Bastian told Yahoo Finance in an interview.

"Our international bookings and demand look really strong, so I think we're looking at a very, very strong Q3, as indicated by our guidance, and I think we'll have a strong Q4 as well."

RELATED JetBlue ends partnership with American, will focus on Spirit Airlines merger

Bastian called international travel right now "the healthiest demand that we've ever seen."

Advertisement

The carrier's domestic flights continue "to be quite healthy."

Delta saw 18% year-over-year growth from main cabin passenger revenue while premium ticket revenue was up 25%.

RELATED Biden's Joint Chiefs pick warns Tuberville that military 'will lose talent' over promotion blockade

Bastian, who ascended to the CEO's office in 2016, also predicted the airline will continue to see growth.

"When you look on an economic level, the flip that we've seen where goods have overtaken services in our economy and services are coming back, ... we think there is easily several years of this continuing," Bastian told Yahoo Finance.

"We all look back to '19, but our economy is also over 20% larger than it was in '19 as well, so that's also helping fuel the larger gain that we're seeing."

The company's stock was up in pre-market trading on the New York Stock Exchange but dropped after the opening bell. Delta was down $0.32 or 0.67% to $47.63 at 10:33 a.m. EDT.

Latest Headlines

Exxon to invest $4.9B to acquire carbon storage company Denbury
U.S. News // 6 minutes ago
Exxon to invest $4.9B to acquire carbon storage company Denbury
July 13 (UPI) -- Exxon Mobil said Thursday it was investing $4.9 billion in the energy transition by acquiring Denbury, a company specializing in carbon capture and storage.
FDA approves first over-the-counter birth control pill
U.S. News // 1 hour ago
FDA approves first over-the-counter birth control pill
July 13 (UPI) -- The Food and Drug Administration Thursday approved Opill, the first daily over-the-counter birth control pill. It will be available without a prescription at drug stores, online and at grocery and convenience stores.
Jury finds Pittsburgh synagogue shooter eligible for death penalty
U.S. News // 32 minutes ago
Jury finds Pittsburgh synagogue shooter eligible for death penalty
July 13 (UPI) -- The man already found guilty in the 2018 massacre of 11 Jewish worshipers at Pittsburgh's Tree of Life synagogue is eligible for the death penalty, a federal jury decided Thursday.
U.S. new weekly jobless claims down by 12,000
U.S. News // 1 hour ago
U.S. new weekly jobless claims down by 12,000
July 13 (UPI) -- New weekly U.S. unemployment claims are down by 12,000 from the previous week, according to data released by the Department of Labor Thursday.
White House releases plan to increase investment in cybersecurity
U.S. News // 1 hour ago
White House releases plan to increase investment in cybersecurity
July 13 (UPI) -- The White House announced a national strategy to address cybersecurity as the administration investigates a major hacking episode that compromised unclassified emails at the Commerce and State departments.
U.S. wholesale prices up 0.1% in June, slowest annual pace in three years
U.S. News // 2 hours ago
U.S. wholesale prices up 0.1% in June, slowest annual pace in three years
July 13 (UPI) -- The Producer Price Index, a reflection of prices at the wholesale level, increased only by 0.1% last month and was the slowest in nearly three years on an annual basis, data released Thursday showed.
Department of Justice appeals Oath Keepers Jan. 6 sentences
U.S. News // 2 hours ago
Department of Justice appeals Oath Keepers Jan. 6 sentences
July 13 (UPI) -- The Department of Justice is seeking more severe sentences for members of the Oath Keepers convicted in the Jan. 6, 2021, U.S. Capitol attack. A series of court filings Wednesday gave notice the DOJ could appeal.
Commerce secretary, State Department targeted in Microsoft email hack
U.S. News // 3 hours ago
Commerce secretary, State Department targeted in Microsoft email hack
July 13 (UPI) -- The departments of State and Commerce confirm hackers breached their systems during a cyberattack that targeted Microsoft email accounts at world government agencies, but officials stopped short of blaming China.
University of Idaho delays demolishing home where students were killed
U.S. News // 7 hours ago
University of Idaho delays demolishing home where students were killed
July 13 (UPI) -- The demolition of an Idaho residence where four university students were found murdered in November has been delayed, officials said.
Tornado touches down near Chicago's O'Hare airport
U.S. News // 9 hours ago
Tornado touches down near Chicago's O'Hare airport
July 13 (UPI) -- Tornados touched down Wednesday evening in Chicago, including near the city's international airport.
Advertisement

Trending Stories

Anchor Brewing, considered first craft brewery in U.S., to close after 127 years
Anchor Brewing, considered first craft brewery in U.S., to close after 127 years
Beauty product line drops Michigan hair stylist over anti-transgender remarks
Beauty product line drops Michigan hair stylist over anti-transgender remarks
Tropical Storm Calvin to set a course toward Hawaii
Tropical Storm Calvin to set a course toward Hawaii
'Jesus Christ Superstar' actor who participated in Jan. 6 riot acquitted
'Jesus Christ Superstar' actor who participated in Jan. 6 riot acquitted
Previously wounded Russian general killed in long-range missile strike
Previously wounded Russian general killed in long-range missile strike
Advertisement

Follow Us

Advertisement