Breaking News
Actors join movie, TV writers in going on strike
Trending
Advertisement
U.S. News
July 13, 2023 / 4:25 PM

DOJ to investigate Georgia jail for excessive force, violence, unsafe conditions

By Doug Cunningham
Attorney General Merrick Garland said Thursday that the Department of Justice is launching an investigation into alleged systemic violence, excessive force by officers and unsafe conditions at the Fulton County, Ga., jail. Photo by Bonnie Cash/UPI
Attorney General Merrick Garland said Thursday that the Department of Justice is launching an investigation into alleged systemic violence, excessive force by officers and unsafe conditions at the Fulton County, Ga., jail. Photo by Bonnie Cash/UPI | License Photo

July 13 (UPI) -- The Department of Justice has opened a civil investigation into jail conditions in Fulton County, Ga., amid allegations that an incarcerated person died "covered in insects and filth."

DOJ said it had found significant justification to open the investigation due to alleged officer use of excessive force, structurally unsafe and violent conditions in the jail.

Advertisement

Violence in the jail has also resulted in serious injuries and homicides, according to DOJ.

"People in prisons and jails are entitled to basic protections of their civil rights," Attorney General Merrick B. Garland said in a statement. "We launched this investigation into the Fulton County Jail based on serious allegations of unsafe, unsanitary living conditions at the jail, excessive force and violence within the jail, discrimination against incarcerated individuals with mental health issues, and failure to provide adequate medical care to incarcerated individuals."

RELATED Fulton County, Ga., moving 600 inmates due to outbreak of 'infectious illnesses'

Garland said the investigation will determine whether systemic violations of federal law exist, and if so, how to correct them.

In April, the jail moved 600 inmates to other counties after the death of Lashawn Thompson. Michael Harper, an attorney for Thompson's family, said at the time that he was found dead in a "filthy jail cell" after "being eaten alive by insects and bed bugs."

Advertisement

Fulton County Sheriff Patrick Labat said then that the jail experienced an outbreak of infectious disease and was infested with bed bugs and other "vermin."

RELATED Civil rights suit targets Ga. county jail

The Justice Department said it hasn't yet reached any conclusions about the allegations regarding conditions in the jail.

The investigation is being done under the Civil Rights of Institutionalized Persons Act (CRIPA) and the Americans with Disabilities Act (ADA).

Both statutes give DOJ the authority to investigate systemic rights violations of people confined to correctional facilities.

RELATED Prison mafia revolts in Georgia

The investigation is being jointly conducted by the U.S. Attorney's Office in the Northern District of Georgia and the Civil Rights Division's Special Litigation Section.

U.S. Attorney Ryan K. Buchanan for the Northern District of Georgia said in a statement, "The recent allegations of filthy housing teeming with insects, rampant violence resulting in death and injuries, and officers using excessive force are cause for grave concern and warrant a thorough investigation."

Latest Headlines

Suicide, crisis hotline 988 now features Spanish-language text, chat options
U.S. News // 1 hour ago
Suicide, crisis hotline 988 now features Spanish-language text, chat options
July 13 (UPI) -- Ahead of the one-year anniversary of the 988 Suicide Prevention Lifeline, the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services has added a new Spanish-language text and chat service to the available features.
Secret Service closes probe into cocaine found at White House
U.S. News // 1 hour ago
Secret Service closes probe into cocaine found at White House
July 13 (UPI) -- The U.S. Secret Service Thursday said it has closed the investigation into a small bag of cocaine discovered in a White House receptacle where electronic devices are temporarily stored prior to entering the West Wing.
SEC charges crypto lender Celsius, former CEO with fraud
U.S. News // 2 hours ago
SEC charges crypto lender Celsius, former CEO with fraud
July 13 (UPI) -- The U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission Thursday charged the co-founder and former CEO of Celsius Network Ltd., as well as the cryptocurrency lending company itself with fraud.
China scrambles fighter jets as U.S. Navy plane flies through Taiwan Strait
U.S. News // 2 hours ago
China scrambles fighter jets as U.S. Navy plane flies through Taiwan Strait
July 13 (UPI) -- China scrambled fighter jets Thursday in response to a U.S. Navy plane flying in international airspace in the Taiwan Strait during Chinese military exercises.
Retail gasoline prices could rise in response to oil production cuts, AAA warns
U.S. News // 2 hours ago
Retail gasoline prices could rise in response to oil production cuts, AAA warns
July 13 (UPI) -- Travel club AAA said Thursday to be on the alert for elevated retail gasoline prices as broader commodity prices jump in response to production cuts from Russia and Saudi Arabia.
Elon Musk seeks to overturn FTC order on Twitter's deceptive user data practices
U.S. News // 2 hours ago
Elon Musk seeks to overturn FTC order on Twitter's deceptive user data practices
July 13 (UPI) -- Elon Musk's X Corp. filed a motion Thursday with the U.S. District Court of Northern California to overturn or modify a Federal Trade Commission order that oversees how Twitter uses data collected from users.
Hurricane Calvin forms in Pacific, but cooler waters should weaken it soon
U.S. News // 2 hours ago
Hurricane Calvin forms in Pacific, but cooler waters should weaken it soon
July 13 (UPI) -- After gaining strength while moving toward Hawaii, Tropical Storm Calvin became a hurricane on Thursday, forecasters said, adding that it is expected to weaken in the coming days.
President calls Alabama senator's block on military promotions 'irresponsible'
U.S. News // 3 hours ago
President calls Alabama senator's block on military promotions 'irresponsible'
July 13 (UPI) -- President Joe Biden blasted Sen. Tommy Tuberville, R-Ala., for his continued hold on hundreds of U.S. military promotions because of the Pentagon's abortion policy, calling it during a news conference in Helsinki on Thur
Exxon to invest $4.9B to acquire carbon storage company Denbury
U.S. News // 4 hours ago
Exxon to invest $4.9B to acquire carbon storage company Denbury
July 13 (UPI) -- Exxon Mobil said Thursday it was investing $4.9 billion in the energy transition by acquiring Denbury, a company specializing in carbon capture and storage.
FDA approves first over-the-counter birth control pill
U.S. News // 6 hours ago
FDA approves first over-the-counter birth control pill
July 13 (UPI) -- The Food and Drug Administration Thursday approved Opill, the first daily over-the-counter birth control pill. It will be available without a prescription at drug stores, online and at grocery and convenience stores.
Advertisement

Trending Stories

Anchor Brewing, considered first craft brewery in U.S., to close after 127 years
Anchor Brewing, considered first craft brewery in U.S., to close after 127 years
Beauty product line drops Michigan hair stylist over anti-transgender remarks
Beauty product line drops Michigan hair stylist over anti-transgender remarks
'Jesus Christ Superstar' actor who participated in Jan. 6 riot acquitted
'Jesus Christ Superstar' actor who participated in Jan. 6 riot acquitted
Previously wounded Russian general killed in long-range missile strike
Previously wounded Russian general killed in long-range missile strike
North Korea's Kim vows 'stronger military offensives' against U.S. after ICBM launch
North Korea's Kim vows 'stronger military offensives' against U.S. after ICBM launch
Advertisement

Follow Us

Advertisement