July 13 (UPI) -- During a news conference in Helsinki on Thursday, President Joe Biden blasted Sen. Tommy Tuberville, R-Ala., for his continued hold on hundreds of U.S. military promotions because of the Pentagon's abortion policy, calling it "bizarre" and "irresponsible."
Since March, Tuberville has held up more than 250 military promotions to protest the Pentagon's policy to reimburse expenses for service members who travel to obtain abortions. Tuberville claims the policy violates the Hyde Amendment, which disallows using federal funds for abortion.