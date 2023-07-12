United Airlines upgrading domestic first class cabins

United Airlines on Wednesday unveiled updated first class passenger seating on its narrowbody domestic fleet. It is the first cabin refresh since 2015. File Photo by Brian Kersey/UPI | License Photo

July 12 (UPI) -- United Airlines on Wednesday unveiled updated first class passenger seating on its narrowbody domestic fleet, the first cabin refresh since 2015. The new vegan leather seats are equipped with 13-inch seatback screens, 18-inch tray tables and Bluetooth connectivity. Advertisement

Seats are in a two-by-two configuration and also include an 11-by-19-inch barrier between them.

United is in the midst of a fleet renewal, adding more than 90 new planes to its fleet by the end of the year, and more than 140 by the end of 2024.

The first class passenger cabins are debuting on United's Boeing 737's later this month. The Chicago-based airline expects the configurations to be installed on 200 planes by 2026.

Those planes include next generation 737s and 737 MAXs, as well as the Airbus A321neo, all of which are single-aisle aircraft serving the company's domestic routes.

Delta Airlines and JetBlue are also both in the midst of refreshing the interiors of their aircraft, ramping up competition.

RELATED 3 European online travel companies commit to quick flight cancellation refunds

United first firmed up plans to upgrade the interiors of its fleet in June of 2021.

Wednesday's announcement coincided with the airline confirming it will install three types of wireless charging ports in each seat. The wireless, AC and USB-C outlets will allow passengers to charge three devices at once.

Advertisement

Chargers are located in a compartment of the armrest.

RELATED Disability rights leaders meet with VP Harris to discuss transportation accessibility

"This new United First seat is designed around the modern traveler -- more charging options, bigger spaces for devices, food, drinks and personal items and extra privacy," United Managing Director of Identity, Product and Loyalty Mark Muren said in a statement.

"As we evolve the onboard experience, we're upending old industry norms and anticipating future needs to accommodate the new ways people live and travel," Muren said.