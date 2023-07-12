Trending
Advertisement
U.S. News
July 12, 2023 / 5:38 PM

United Airlines upgrading domestic first class cabins

By Simon Druker
United Airlines on Wednesday unveiled updated first class passenger seating on its narrowbody domestic fleet. It is the first cabin refresh since 2015. File Photo by Brian Kersey/UPI
United Airlines on Wednesday unveiled updated first class passenger seating on its narrowbody domestic fleet. It is the first cabin refresh since 2015. File Photo by Brian Kersey/UPI | License Photo

July 12 (UPI) -- United Airlines on Wednesday unveiled updated first class passenger seating on its narrowbody domestic fleet, the first cabin refresh since 2015.

The new vegan leather seats are equipped with 13-inch seatback screens, 18-inch tray tables and Bluetooth connectivity.

Advertisement

Seats are in a two-by-two configuration and also include an 11-by-19-inch barrier between them.

United is in the midst of a fleet renewal, adding more than 90 new planes to its fleet by the end of the year, and more than 140 by the end of 2024.

RELATED JetBlue ends partnership with American, will focus on Spirit Airlines merger

The first class passenger cabins are debuting on United's Boeing 737's later this month. The Chicago-based airline expects the configurations to be installed on 200 planes by 2026.

Those planes include next generation 737s and 737 MAXs, as well as the Airbus A321neo, all of which are single-aisle aircraft serving the company's domestic routes.

Delta Airlines and JetBlue are also both in the midst of refreshing the interiors of their aircraft, ramping up competition.

RELATED 3 European online travel companies commit to quick flight cancellation refunds

United first firmed up plans to upgrade the interiors of its fleet in June of 2021.

Wednesday's announcement coincided with the airline confirming it will install three types of wireless charging ports in each seat. The wireless, AC and USB-C outlets will allow passengers to charge three devices at once.

Advertisement

Chargers are located in a compartment of the armrest.

RELATED Disability rights leaders meet with VP Harris to discuss transportation accessibility

"This new United First seat is designed around the modern traveler -- more charging options, bigger spaces for devices, food, drinks and personal items and extra privacy," United Managing Director of Identity, Product and Loyalty Mark Muren said in a statement.

"As we evolve the onboard experience, we're upending old industry norms and anticipating future needs to accommodate the new ways people live and travel," Muren said.

Latest Headlines

Anchor Brewing, considered first craft brewery in U.S., to close after 127 years
U.S. News // 35 minutes ago
Anchor Brewing, considered first craft brewery in U.S., to close after 127 years
July 12 (UPI) -- San Francisco's Anchor Brewing, considered the first craft brewery in the United States, will close its doors after 127 years in business.
House Republicans unleash criticism at FBI Director Christopher Wray
U.S. News // 1 hour ago
House Republicans unleash criticism at FBI Director Christopher Wray
July 12 (UPI) -- FBI Director Christopher Wray appeared before the House Judiciary Committee on Wednesday for regularly scheduled oversight of the bureau as Republicans unleashed a flurry of criticism at him.
Elon Musk forms new AI company in effort to 'understand reality'
U.S. News // 1 hour ago
Elon Musk forms new AI company in effort to 'understand reality'
July 12 (UPI) -- Elon Musk is starting a new artificial intelligence company, the Billionaire confirmed in a social media post Wednesday.
Jan. 6 suspect arrested near Obama home ordered to stay in detention until trial
U.S. News // 1 hour ago
Jan. 6 suspect arrested near Obama home ordered to stay in detention until trial
July 12 (UPI) -- A federal court has ordered a man who was arrested in the neighborhood where former President Barak Obama lives to stay in custody while awaiting trial related to his alleged participation in the Jan. 6, 2021, riot.
Democrats want info on GOP 'whistleblower' now accused of being agent for China
U.S. News // 3 hours ago
Democrats want info on GOP 'whistleblower' now accused of being agent for China
July 12 (UPI) -- Democratic lawmakers call on Rep. James Comer, the chairman of the House Oversight Committee, to hand over information on Gal Luft -- the purported "whistleblower" in a GOP-led probe of President Joe Biden's family.
Gunman opens fire in Alabama fire station, seriously injuring 2 firefighters
U.S. News // 3 hours ago
Gunman opens fire in Alabama fire station, seriously injuring 2 firefighters
July 12 (UPI) -- Two firefighters were wounded in a shooting attack at a Birmingham, Ala., fire station Wednesday, according to local officials.
FCC chair's pilot program would enhance school cybersecurity defenses
U.S. News // 4 hours ago
FCC chair's pilot program would enhance school cybersecurity defenses
July 12 (UPI) -- The chair of the Federal Communications Commission Wednesday laid out the framework for a proposal that would enhance cybersecurity protecting school networks.
Treasury Department sanctions multiple people linked to violent Sinaloa Cartel
U.S. News // 4 hours ago
Treasury Department sanctions multiple people linked to violent Sinaloa Cartel
July 12 (UPI) -- The U.S. Treasury Department's Office of Foreign Assets Control has sanctioned multiple individuals and entities linked to the Sinaloa drug Cartel.
California-based Oklo aims to kickstart nuclear fission with recycled fuels
U.S. News // 1 day ago
California-based Oklo aims to kickstart nuclear fission with recycled fuels
July 11 (UPI) -- U.S. fission technology company Oklo said Tuesday it would merge with an acquisition company in an effort to develop an emission-free source of energy for consumers and pursue a recycling service for nuclear fuel.
Domino's Pizza partners with Uber on food deliveries in 4 test markets
U.S. News // 5 hours ago
Domino's Pizza partners with Uber on food deliveries in 4 test markets
July 12 (UPI) -- Domino's Pizza, which built its longtime reputation on its fast deliveries, said on Wednesday it has signed an agreement with Uber to allow its drivers to deliver its products.
Advertisement

Trending Stories

DOJ changes mind on Trump immunity in E. Jean Carroll defamation suit
DOJ changes mind on Trump immunity in E. Jean Carroll defamation suit
U.S. announces new rule to cut hydrofluorocarbons by 40%
U.S. announces new rule to cut hydrofluorocarbons by 40%
Convicted Manson cult murderer Leslie Van Houten released from prison
Convicted Manson cult murderer Leslie Van Houten released from prison
North Korea launches intercontinental ballistic missile into sea after warnings to U.S.
North Korea launches intercontinental ballistic missile into sea after warnings to U.S.
Biden: Putin 'bet wrong' on hope NATO would break over Ukraine invasion
Biden: Putin 'bet wrong' on hope NATO would break over Ukraine invasion
Advertisement

Follow Us

Advertisement