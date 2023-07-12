Trending
July 12, 2023 / 8:53 PM

'Jesus Christ Superstar' actor who participated in Jan. 6 riot acquitted

By Adam Schrader
A five-time Broadway actor who played Judas in a national tour of 'Jesus Christ Superstar' before his arrest for participating in the Jan. 6 riot at the U.S. Capitol has been acquitted. Photo courtesy of FBI
July 12 (UPI) -- A five-time Broadway actor who played Judas in a national tour of Jesus Christ Superstar before his arrest for participating in the Jan. 6 riot at the U.S. Capitol has been acquitted.

James Beeks and his co-codefendant Donovan Crowl, a member of an anti-government militia in Ohio, both faced charges of civil disorder and conspiracy to obstruct an official proceeding, court records show.

Beeks and Crowl both opted to have a stipulated bench trial, a rare occurrence in the court in which the prosecution and defense both agree to a set of facts and let a judge decide guilt rather than a jury.

Both men had faced additional charges beyond the two considered Wednesday, but the Justice Department agreed to drop the remaining counts in exchange for the bench trial, court records show.

Crowl was found guilty of both charges but Judge Amit Mehta said that he "can't get there based on this stipulated evidence" with Beeks, WUSA reported.

Before the bench trial, Beeks represented himself before the court but ultimately allowed defense attorney Greg Hunter to step in.

According to The Hill, Hunter told Mehta that Beeks was a "wannabe" who had tried to join the Oath Keepers but was not aware of the group's alleged conspiracy.

He is only the second person to be completely acquitted after a judge found Matthew Martin not guilty of multiple misdemeanor counts in another bench trial.

Carmen Hernandez, Crowl's lawyer, told The Hill that her client's conduct on Jan. 6, 2021, also "merited an acquittal."

"It was nearly identical to that of Mr. Beeks, who was acquitted. And nearly identical to what thousands of other Americans who come to Congress to express their views have done without facing felony prosecutions," she said.

"Unfortunately, Mr. Crowl's political opinions, which should be protected by the First Amendment and his association with others, were his downfall."

North Carolina man given 38 months in prison for role in Jan. 6 riot

