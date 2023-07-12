Trending
Advertisement
U.S. News
July 12, 2023 / 7:04 PM

Beauty product line drops Michigan hair stylist over anti-transgender remarks

By Adam Schrader
A Michigan hair salon whose owner made anti-trans remarks online has been dropped by the beauty product line Jack Winn Pro. Photo courtesy of Studio 8 Hair Lab/Instagram
A Michigan hair salon whose owner made anti-trans remarks online has been dropped by the beauty product line Jack Winn Pro. Photo courtesy of Studio 8 Hair Lab/Instagram

July 12 (UPI) -- A Michigan hair salon whose owner made anti-transgender remarks online and may have attended the riot at the U.S. Capitol on Jan. 6, 2021, has been dropped by the beauty product line Jack Winn Pro.

Christine Geiger, the owner of Studio 8 Hair Lab in Traverse City, made a now-deleted Facebook post that encouraged those who identified as "anything other than a man/woman" to "seek services at a local pet groomer," a play on the word "groomer" to infer gay people are pedophiles.

Advertisement

"Jack Winn Pro strongly believes in and supports LGBTQ+ rights. We are committed to creating an inclusive, respectful environment for all," the company said in a news release.

"It has come to our attention that disturbing comments have been attributed to one of our product users. We want to make it clear that we disapprove and reject hate speech in any form. Such actions go against the very values we hold dear and strive to uphold.

Advertisement

"Importantly: The stylist who made those comments no longer has authorization to represent our brand or products."

UPI has not been able to verify the original and now-deleted post, reported by the Detroit Free Press and other news outlets, but Geiger has since doubled down in additional remarks.

The salon also has turned its Instagram account private but continues to brand itself as "a private CONSERVATIVE business that does not cater to woke ideologies."

RELATED Democrats want info on GOP 'whistleblower' now accused of being agent for China

"I have no issues with LGB. It's the TQ+ that I'm not going to support," Geiger wrote in the Facebook group Overheard in Traverse City.

In the acronym LGBTQ+, L stands for lesbian, G for gay, B for bisexual, T for transgender and Q for queer or questioning. The plus represents those who identify as pansexual, asexual, two-spirit or other gender and sexual identities. The LGBTQ+ community rejects pedophilia.

"For those that don't know what the + is for, it's for MAP," she said, referring to an acronym for "Minor-Attracted Person" or pedophile.

RELATED DOJ changes mind on Trump immunity in E. Jean Carroll defamation suit

"This stance was taken to insure (sic) that clients have the best experience and I am admitting that since I am not willing to play the pronoun game or cater to requests outside of what I perceive as normal this probably isn't the best option for that type of client."

Advertisement

Geiger's Facebook profile from which she made comments shows that she also uses the name "@prinzss" on Truth Social, the social media company started by former President Donald Trump.

Her Truth Social profile identifies her as living in Traverse City and her photos match pictures on her Facebook account.

"The circles on the first picture show approximately where I was that day. Yep, there were that many people behind me!" she posted on Truth Social after the two-year anniversary of the riot at the Capitol. "Prayers for the wrongfully detained."

Geiger shared images of herself among throngs of people, though it was not immediately clear if she participated in the riot or had just attended Trump's rally beforehand.

In her Facebook post, Geiger added that "conservatives need to acclimate these woke individuals to their new reality."

"Conservatives have HAD ENOUGH of their ideologies being projected onto us," she wrote.

"We used to 'just let them be.' Most of us kept our opinions to ourselves. I mean why look for unnecessary conflict; right? Well, the other side used this against us. They mistook our silence for weakness."

Read More

House Republicans unleash criticism at FBI Director Christopher Wray

Latest Headlines

Anchor Brewing, considered first craft brewery in U.S., to close after 127 years
U.S. News // 2 hours ago
Anchor Brewing, considered first craft brewery in U.S., to close after 127 years
July 12 (UPI) -- San Francisco's Anchor Brewing, considered the first craft brewery in the United States, will close its doors after 127 years in business.
North Carolina man given 38 months in prison for role in Jan. 6 riot
U.S. News // 1 hour ago
North Carolina man given 38 months in prison for role in Jan. 6 riot
July 12 (UPI) -- A man who pleaded guilty for his role in the attack on the U.S. Capitol on Jan. 6, 2021, was sentenced to a prison term Tuesday.
United Airlines upgrading domestic first class cabins
U.S. News // 2 hours ago
United Airlines upgrading domestic first class cabins
July 12 (UPI) -- United Airlines on Wednesday unveiled updated first class passenger seating on its narrowbody domestic fleet, the first cabin refresh since 2015.
House Republicans unleash criticism at FBI Director Christopher Wray
U.S. News // 3 hours ago
House Republicans unleash criticism at FBI Director Christopher Wray
July 12 (UPI) -- FBI Director Christopher Wray appeared before the House Judiciary Committee on Wednesday for regularly scheduled oversight of the bureau as Republicans unleashed a flurry of criticism at him.
Elon Musk forms new AI company in effort to 'understand reality'
U.S. News // 3 hours ago
Elon Musk forms new AI company in effort to 'understand reality'
July 12 (UPI) -- Elon Musk is starting a new artificial intelligence company, the Billionaire confirmed in a social media post Wednesday.
Jan. 6 suspect arrested near Obama home ordered to stay in detention until trial
U.S. News // 3 hours ago
Jan. 6 suspect arrested near Obama home ordered to stay in detention until trial
July 12 (UPI) -- A federal court has ordered a man who was arrested in the neighborhood where former President Barak Obama lives to stay in custody while awaiting trial related to his alleged participation in the Jan. 6, 2021, riot.
Democrats want info on GOP 'whistleblower' now accused of being agent for China
U.S. News // 4 hours ago
Democrats want info on GOP 'whistleblower' now accused of being agent for China
July 12 (UPI) -- Democratic lawmakers call on Rep. James Comer, the chairman of the House Oversight Committee, to hand over information on Gal Luft -- the purported "whistleblower" in a GOP-led probe of President Joe Biden's family.
Gunman opens fire in Alabama fire station, seriously injuring 2 firefighters
U.S. News // 5 hours ago
Gunman opens fire in Alabama fire station, seriously injuring 2 firefighters
July 12 (UPI) -- Two firefighters were wounded in a shooting attack at a Birmingham, Ala., fire station Wednesday, according to local officials.
FCC chair's pilot program would enhance school cybersecurity defenses
U.S. News // 6 hours ago
FCC chair's pilot program would enhance school cybersecurity defenses
July 12 (UPI) -- The chair of the Federal Communications Commission Wednesday laid out the framework for a proposal that would enhance cybersecurity protecting school networks.
Treasury Department sanctions multiple people linked to violent Sinaloa Cartel
U.S. News // 6 hours ago
Treasury Department sanctions multiple people linked to violent Sinaloa Cartel
July 12 (UPI) -- The U.S. Treasury Department's Office of Foreign Assets Control has sanctioned multiple individuals and entities linked to the Sinaloa drug Cartel.
Advertisement

Trending Stories

U.S. announces new rule to cut hydrofluorocarbons by 40%
U.S. announces new rule to cut hydrofluorocarbons by 40%
DOJ changes mind on Trump immunity in E. Jean Carroll defamation suit
DOJ changes mind on Trump immunity in E. Jean Carroll defamation suit
Convicted Manson cult murderer Leslie Van Houten released from prison
Convicted Manson cult murderer Leslie Van Houten released from prison
North Korea launches intercontinental ballistic missile into sea after warnings to U.S.
North Korea launches intercontinental ballistic missile into sea after warnings to U.S.
Biden's Joint Chiefs pick warns Tuberville that military 'will lose talent' over promotion blockade
Biden's Joint Chiefs pick warns Tuberville that military 'will lose talent' over promotion blockade
Advertisement

Follow Us

Advertisement