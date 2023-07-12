Beauty product line drops Michigan hair stylist over anti-transgender remarks

A Michigan hair salon whose owner made anti-trans remarks online has been dropped by the beauty product line Jack Winn Pro. Photo courtesy of Studio 8 Hair Lab/ Instagram

July 12 (UPI) -- A Michigan hair salon whose owner made anti-transgender remarks online and may have attended the riot at the U.S. Capitol on Jan. 6, 2021, has been dropped by the beauty product line Jack Winn Pro. Christine Geiger, the owner of Studio 8 Hair Lab in Traverse City, made a now-deleted Facebook post that encouraged those who identified as "anything other than a man/woman" to "seek services at a local pet groomer," a play on the word "groomer" to infer gay people are pedophiles. Advertisement

"Jack Winn Pro strongly believes in and supports LGBTQ+ rights. We are committed to creating an inclusive, respectful environment for all," the company said in a news release.

"It has come to our attention that disturbing comments have been attributed to one of our product users. We want to make it clear that we disapprove and reject hate speech in any form. Such actions go against the very values we hold dear and strive to uphold.

Advertisement

"Importantly: The stylist who made those comments no longer has authorization to represent our brand or products."

UPI has not been able to verify the original and now-deleted post, reported by the Detroit Free Press and other news outlets, but Geiger has since doubled down in additional remarks.

The salon also has turned its Instagram account private but continues to brand itself as "a private CONSERVATIVE business that does not cater to woke ideologies."

"I have no issues with LGB. It's the TQ+ that I'm not going to support," Geiger wrote in the Facebook group Overheard in Traverse City.

In the acronym LGBTQ+, L stands for lesbian, G for gay, B for bisexual, T for transgender and Q for queer or questioning. The plus represents those who identify as pansexual, asexual, two-spirit or other gender and sexual identities. The LGBTQ+ community rejects pedophilia.

"For those that don't know what the + is for, it's for MAP," she said, referring to an acronym for "Minor-Attracted Person" or pedophile.

"This stance was taken to insure (sic) that clients have the best experience and I am admitting that since I am not willing to play the pronoun game or cater to requests outside of what I perceive as normal this probably isn't the best option for that type of client."

Advertisement

Geiger's Facebook profile from which she made comments shows that she also uses the name "@prinzss" on Truth Social, the social media company started by former President Donald Trump.

Her Truth Social profile identifies her as living in Traverse City and her photos match pictures on her Facebook account.

"The circles on the first picture show approximately where I was that day. Yep, there were that many people behind me!" she posted on Truth Social after the two-year anniversary of the riot at the Capitol. "Prayers for the wrongfully detained."

Geiger shared images of herself among throngs of people, though it was not immediately clear if she participated in the riot or had just attended Trump's rally beforehand.

In her Facebook post, Geiger added that "conservatives need to acclimate these woke individuals to their new reality."

"Conservatives have HAD ENOUGH of their ideologies being projected onto us," she wrote.

"We used to 'just let them be.' Most of us kept our opinions to ourselves. I mean why look for unnecessary conflict; right? Well, the other side used this against us. They mistook our silence for weakness."