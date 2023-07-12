Anchor Brewing, considered first craft brewery in U.S., to close after 127 years

July 12 (UPI) -- San Francisco's Anchor Brewing, considered the first craft brewery in the United States, will close its doors after 127 years in business.

Anchor Brewing was acquired in 2017 by Sapporo USA, which announced the closure in a press release.

"Anchor was significantly affected by the impact of the novel coronavirus, and such impact was particularly prolonged in the San Francisco area. As a result, Anchor's sales have significantly decreased," Sapporo USA said in the news release.

"Over the past several years, we implemented a variety of measures to improve the business, such as releasing new products, product renewals, and making brand investments. However, Anchor's business performance continued to be sluggish."

The news release said that Anchor had $12 million in net sales in 2020 but just $10 million in 2022. The company suffered $13 million in losses in 2020, $22 million in losses in 2021 and $10 million in losses in 2022.

"This was an extremely difficult decision that Anchor reached only after many months of careful evaluation," Sam Singer, a spokesman for the company, said in a statement to CBS News.

"We recognize the importance and historic significance of Anchor to San Francisco and to the craft brewing industry, but the impacts of the pandemic, inflation, especially in San Francisco, and a highly competitive market left the company with no option but to make this sad decision to cease operations."

Singer told KGO-TV the business switched to selling beer in grocery stores as sales dropped off during the COVID-19 pandemic when bars and restaurants were closed, but that was not enough to save the brewery, which was established in 1896 and made it through the Great Depression.

The closure of the business is "symbolic" of the "tough economic times" facing the country, Singer said.

Brewing has already stopped at the facility but the company will continue to package and distribute remaining beer through the end of the month.

Singer said the company hopes to find a buyer to rescue it under new ownership but, in the meantime, the company's employees were given 60-day notice of separation.