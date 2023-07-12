Trending
Advertisement
U.S. News
July 12, 2023 / 5:30 PM

Anchor Brewing, considered first craft brewery in U.S., to close after 127 years

By Adam Schrader

July 12 (UPI) -- San Francisco's Anchor Brewing, considered the first craft brewery in the United States, will close its doors after 127 years in business.

Anchor Brewing was acquired in 2017 by Sapporo USA, which announced the closure in a press release.

Advertisement

"Anchor was significantly affected by the impact of the novel coronavirus, and such impact was particularly prolonged in the San Francisco area. As a result, Anchor's sales have significantly decreased," Sapporo USA said in the news release.

"Over the past several years, we implemented a variety of measures to improve the business, such as releasing new products, product renewals, and making brand investments. However, Anchor's business performance continued to be sluggish."

RELATED Study finds deer spread COVID-19 back to humans

The news release said that Anchor had $12 million in net sales in 2020 but just $10 million in 2022. The company suffered $13 million in losses in 2020, $22 million in losses in 2021 and $10 million in losses in 2022.

"This was an extremely difficult decision that Anchor reached only after many months of careful evaluation," Sam Singer, a spokesman for the company, said in a statement to CBS News.

"We recognize the importance and historic significance of Anchor to San Francisco and to the craft brewing industry, but the impacts of the pandemic, inflation, especially in San Francisco, and a highly competitive market left the company with no option but to make this sad decision to cease operations."

Advertisement

Singer told KGO-TV the business switched to selling beer in grocery stores as sales dropped off during the COVID-19 pandemic when bars and restaurants were closed, but that was not enough to save the brewery, which was established in 1896 and made it through the Great Depression.

The closure of the business is "symbolic" of the "tough economic times" facing the country, Singer said.

Brewing has already stopped at the facility but the company will continue to package and distribute remaining beer through the end of the month.

RELATED Microsoft files notice for new round of layoffs

Singer said the company hopes to find a buyer to rescue it under new ownership but, in the meantime, the company's employees were given 60-day notice of separation.

Read More

FCC chair's pilot program would enhance school cybersecurity defenses

Latest Headlines

North Carolina man given 38 months in prison for role in Jan. 6 riot
U.S. News // 1 minute ago
North Carolina man given 38 months in prison for role in Jan. 6 riot
July 12 (UPI) -- A man who pleaded guilty for his role in the attack on the U.S. Capitol on Jan. 6, 2021, was sentenced to a prison term Tuesday.
United Airlines upgrading domestic first class cabins
U.S. News // 36 minutes ago
United Airlines upgrading domestic first class cabins
July 12 (UPI) -- United Airlines on Wednesday unveiled updated first class passenger seating on its narrowbody domestic fleet, the first cabin refresh since 2015.
House Republicans unleash criticism at FBI Director Christopher Wray
U.S. News // 1 hour ago
House Republicans unleash criticism at FBI Director Christopher Wray
July 12 (UPI) -- FBI Director Christopher Wray appeared before the House Judiciary Committee on Wednesday for regularly scheduled oversight of the bureau as Republicans unleashed a flurry of criticism at him.
Elon Musk forms new AI company in effort to 'understand reality'
U.S. News // 1 hour ago
Elon Musk forms new AI company in effort to 'understand reality'
July 12 (UPI) -- Elon Musk is starting a new artificial intelligence company, the Billionaire confirmed in a social media post Wednesday.
Jan. 6 suspect arrested near Obama home ordered to stay in detention until trial
U.S. News // 2 hours ago
Jan. 6 suspect arrested near Obama home ordered to stay in detention until trial
July 12 (UPI) -- A federal court has ordered a man who was arrested in the neighborhood where former President Barak Obama lives to stay in custody while awaiting trial related to his alleged participation in the Jan. 6, 2021, riot.
Democrats want info on GOP 'whistleblower' now accused of being agent for China
U.S. News // 3 hours ago
Democrats want info on GOP 'whistleblower' now accused of being agent for China
July 12 (UPI) -- Democratic lawmakers call on Rep. James Comer, the chairman of the House Oversight Committee, to hand over information on Gal Luft -- the purported "whistleblower" in a GOP-led probe of President Joe Biden's family.
Gunman opens fire in Alabama fire station, seriously injuring 2 firefighters
U.S. News // 3 hours ago
Gunman opens fire in Alabama fire station, seriously injuring 2 firefighters
July 12 (UPI) -- Two firefighters were wounded in a shooting attack at a Birmingham, Ala., fire station Wednesday, according to local officials.
FCC chair's pilot program would enhance school cybersecurity defenses
U.S. News // 4 hours ago
FCC chair's pilot program would enhance school cybersecurity defenses
July 12 (UPI) -- The chair of the Federal Communications Commission Wednesday laid out the framework for a proposal that would enhance cybersecurity protecting school networks.
Treasury Department sanctions multiple people linked to violent Sinaloa Cartel
U.S. News // 4 hours ago
Treasury Department sanctions multiple people linked to violent Sinaloa Cartel
July 12 (UPI) -- The U.S. Treasury Department's Office of Foreign Assets Control has sanctioned multiple individuals and entities linked to the Sinaloa drug Cartel.
California-based Oklo aims to kickstart nuclear fission with recycled fuels
U.S. News // 1 day ago
California-based Oklo aims to kickstart nuclear fission with recycled fuels
July 11 (UPI) -- U.S. fission technology company Oklo said Tuesday it would merge with an acquisition company in an effort to develop an emission-free source of energy for consumers and pursue a recycling service for nuclear fuel.
Advertisement

Trending Stories

DOJ changes mind on Trump immunity in E. Jean Carroll defamation suit
DOJ changes mind on Trump immunity in E. Jean Carroll defamation suit
U.S. announces new rule to cut hydrofluorocarbons by 40%
U.S. announces new rule to cut hydrofluorocarbons by 40%
Convicted Manson cult murderer Leslie Van Houten released from prison
Convicted Manson cult murderer Leslie Van Houten released from prison
North Korea launches intercontinental ballistic missile into sea after warnings to U.S.
North Korea launches intercontinental ballistic missile into sea after warnings to U.S.
Biden: Putin 'bet wrong' on hope NATO would break over Ukraine invasion
Biden: Putin 'bet wrong' on hope NATO would break over Ukraine invasion
Advertisement

Follow Us

Advertisement