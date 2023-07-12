Trending
Domino's Pizza partners with Uber on food deliveries in 4 test markets

By Clyde Hughes
Domino's Pizza said on Wednesday it has signed an agreement with Uber to allow its drivers to deliver its products. The deal will allow Domino's customers to receive deliveries via the Uber Eats and Postmates apps throughout the country by the end of the year. File Photo by John Angelillo/UPI | License Photo

July 12 (UPI) -- Domino's Pizza, which built its longtime reputation on its fast deliveries, said on Wednesday it has signed an agreement with Uber to allow its drivers to deliver its products.

The deal will allow Domino's customers to receive deliveries via the Uber Eats and Postmates apps throughout the country by the end of the year. In a statement, the company said drivers who will deliver Domino's will be trained by the pizza company.

The Michigan-based pizza delivery giant said the Domino's-Uber partnership will be tested in four pilot cities in the fall before opening the service to its other outlets throughout the United States. The company did not name the cities.

"Domino's has a history of successfully entering new marketplaces," said Domino's CEO Russell Weiner in a statement. "We are the leader in the delivery and carryout pizza marketplaces in the U.S.

"Our research in the U.S. and learnings from 13 of our international markets have shown us that taking orders using the Uber Eats Marketplace provides access for Domino's and its franchisees to a new segment of customers and what we believe will be a meaningful amount of incremental delivery orders once it's widely available."

Domino's and Uber Eats currently have 27 international markets in common, the pizza company said. It said the deal will allow Uber Eats to service 70% of Domino's stores around the world, including in the United States.

"Domino's and Uber both have a sustained track record of leadership in technology and innovation," Uber's CEO Dara Khosrowshahi said in a statement. "We're excited to announce this unique partnership with Domino's globally -- both starting as their exclusive third-party marketplace partner in the U.S. and making their menu available to our consumer base around the world."

Domino's said in the United States the pizza company generated more than 80% of its retail sales in 2022 via digital channels and has developed several ordering platforms, including those for Apple CarPlay, Google Home, Amazon Alexa and Facebook Messenger.

Although Domino's dropped its "30 minutes or less" delivery policy years ago, it is still remembered as a staple the pizza giant built its reputation on as it became one of the dominant delivery food companies in the nation.

