U.S. News
July 11, 2023 / 5:18 PM

California landslide forces evacuations, leaves homes 'completely uninhabitable'

By Patrick Hilsman
A landslide in Rolling Hills Estates, Calif., has forced a dozen homes to be evacuated, according to local officials. Screenshot Courtesy of L.A. County Fire Department/Twitter
July 11 (UPI) -- A significant landslide has damaged and displaced homes in the city of Rolling Hills Estates in Los Angeles County, Calif.

A dozen homes were evacuated, the Fire Department said.

"Homes threatened by sliding hillside, FS106 Pear Tree Ln. Rolling Hills Estates. L.A. County Fire Department units were on scene monitoring situation," the L.A. County Fire Department tweeted Sunday.

According to KCAL, on Monday, L.A. County Supervisor Janice Hahn said, "They've moved almost 20 feet since last night, and homes that I saw last night are now gone."

"We've got back decks that are gone. We've got roofs that are at eye level with the driveway. I've never seen anything like it. They're completely uninhabitable," Hahn said in a clip posted to Instagram Monday.

Hahn said she wasn't sure what caused the landslide but said officials are speculating that it could be related to rainfall.

"The thinking is it could be related to the heavy rains that we experienced, particularly after a drought," Hahn said.

"We don't know how long these homes are going to continue to move," said Los Angeles County Fire Chief Anthony Marrone.

Rolling Hills Estates Mayor Britt Huff says the city will declare a state of emergency when the city council meets on Tuesday.

RELATED At least 13 dead as Italy experiences worst flooding in a century

Huff said "we're very much in shock by what is happening here," according to the L.A. Times.

Residents evacuated as landslide threatens Southern California homes At least 3 dead from heavy rain, mudslides in Japan

