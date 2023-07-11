Indiana jail inmate captured after killing deputy during escape attempt, police say

July 11 (UPI) -- An Indiana deputy was killed during a jail inmate's attempted escape from the Community Justice Campus in Indianapolis on Monday.

Police say Marion County Sheriff's Office Deputy John Durm was returning the suspect, who has been identified as Orlando Mitchell, 34, to the jail from a hospital visit when he was attacked, shortly before 11:30 a.m.

Mitchell was able to hijack the transport van and fled the scene before eventually crashing into a pole on the 3000 block of Prospect Street, just outside of the jail facility's parking lot.

Shortly afterward, Durm was pronounced dead at Sidney & Lois Eskenazi Hospital in Indianapolis.

Mitchell also was transported to the same hospital, where he was treated for minor injuries.

Mitchell was being held on murder charges related to the killing of a woman who was shot while dropping off her children at a daycare facility last year.

Authorities say Mitchell will be arrested on new murder charges after he is released from the hospital.

Marion County Sherrif Kerry Forestal said, "John was just a good guy, he really was."

Indianapolis Assistant Police Chief Chris Bailey said the death was "an intentional act of homicide."