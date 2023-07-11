Trending
Advertisement
U.S. News
July 11, 2023 / 3:50 PM

Indiana jail inmate captured after killing deputy during escape attempt, police say

By Patrick Hilsman

July 11 (UPI) -- An Indiana deputy was killed during a jail inmate's attempted escape from the Community Justice Campus in Indianapolis on Monday.

Police say Marion County Sheriff's Office Deputy John Durm was returning the suspect, who has been identified as Orlando Mitchell, 34, to the jail from a hospital visit when he was attacked, shortly before 11:30 a.m.

Advertisement

Mitchell was able to hijack the transport van and fled the scene before eventually crashing into a pole on the 3000 block of Prospect Street, just outside of the jail facility's parking lot.

Shortly afterward, Durm was pronounced dead at Sidney & Lois Eskenazi Hospital in Indianapolis.

Mitchell also was transported to the same hospital, where he was treated for minor injuries.

Mitchell was being held on murder charges related to the killing of a woman who was shot while dropping off her children at a daycare facility last year.

Authorities say Mitchell will be arrested on new murder charges after he is released from the hospital.

Marion County Sherrif Kerry Forestal said, "John was just a good guy, he really was."

Indianapolis Assistant Police Chief Chris Bailey said the death was "an intentional act of homicide."

Advertisement

Read More

Donald Trump indictment: Jail time could incapacitate a president Three Virginia hospital workers arrested in death of man at mental-health facility Escaped California murder suspect recaptured; probe launched into his escape

Latest Headlines

Joe Biden declares state of emergency in Vermont amid floods
U.S. News // 1 hour ago
Joe Biden declares state of emergency in Vermont amid floods
July 11 (UPI) -- President Joe Biden on Tuesday declared a state of emergency in Vermont after heavy rain led to flooding and forced people out of their homes in the state's capital.
Florida woman accused of killing Black neighbor pleads not guilty
U.S. News // 2 hours ago
Florida woman accused of killing Black neighbor pleads not guilty
July 11 (UPI) -- A Florida woman accused of shooting through her closed door and killing her Black neighbor pleaded not guilty on Tuesday to manslaughter.
PGA Tour officials defend alliance with LIV Golf during Senate hearing
U.S. News // 2 hours ago
PGA Tour officials defend alliance with LIV Golf during Senate hearing
July 11 (UPI) -- Representatives from the PGA Tour defended the controversial, proposed alliance with Saudi-financed LIV Golf in testimony before the U.S. Senate Permanent Subcommittee on Investigations on Tuesday,
Appeals court orders temporary halt to natural gas pipeline in national forest
U.S. News // 2 hours ago
Appeals court orders temporary halt to natural gas pipeline in national forest
July 11 (UPI) -- A Fourth Circuit Court of Appeals panel ordered a stop to the Mountain Valley Pipeline construction in the Jefferson National Forest until the courts can take a closer look at a review petition.
Colorado is drought-free for first time in 4 years
U.S. News // 2 hours ago
Colorado is drought-free for first time in 4 years
Thanks to more frequent storms and showers over the past several months, the U.S. Drought Monitor map as of Thursday showed no areas of drought in Colorado for the first time since July 16, 2019.
EIA's July gasoline price forecast among the highest so far this year
U.S. News // 2 hours ago
EIA's July gasoline price forecast among the highest so far this year
July 11 (UPI) -- The most recent forecast for the retail price of gasoline in the U.S. market for the year is among the highest so far in 2023, though the price at the pump will almost certainly stay below-year ago levels, data show.
Court rules Microsoft can acquire Call of Duty maker Activision Blizzard
U.S. News // 3 hours ago
Court rules Microsoft can acquire Call of Duty maker Activision Blizzard
July 11 (UPI) -- A federal judge on Tuesday blocked an attempt by the Federal Trade Commission to stop Microsoft from acquiring video game publisher Activision Blizzard.
Army investigating crash at base in Georgia
U.S. News // 3 hours ago
Army investigating crash at base in Georgia
July 11 (UPI) -- A man was arrested after a military vehicle crashed into front doors of a Georgia military base.
South Florida marine heat wave could mean trouble this hurricane season
U.S. News // 3 hours ago
South Florida marine heat wave could mean trouble this hurricane season
The emerging marine heat wave off the coast of Florida could prove to be detrimental not just to the local ecosystem but also to residents of the peninsula's coast hoping to avoid explosive storms this hurricane season.
Serbian intelligence chief sanctioned over corruption, ties to Russia
U.S. News // 3 hours ago
Serbian intelligence chief sanctioned over corruption, ties to Russia
July 11 (UPI) -- A Serbian politician currently serving as the head of the country's Security Intelligence Agency is now under sanctions, the U.S. Treasury Department confirmed Tuesday.
Advertisement

Trending Stories

Prison records: Elizabeth Holmes to be released two years early
Prison records: Elizabeth Holmes to be released two years early
Director of nonprofit think tank charged with arms trafficking, conspiring with China
Director of nonprofit think tank charged with arms trafficking, conspiring with China
Louisiana police chief convicted of stealing drug money, COVID-19 funds
Louisiana police chief convicted of stealing drug money, COVID-19 funds
Escaped California murder suspect recaptured; probe launched into his escape
Escaped California murder suspect recaptured; probe launched into his escape
North Korean leader's sister repeats 'critical' warnings over U.S. spy planes
North Korean leader's sister repeats 'critical' warnings over U.S. spy planes
Advertisement

Follow Us

Advertisement