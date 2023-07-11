Trending
U.S. News
July 11, 2023 / 2:07 PM

Florida woman accused of killing Black neighbor pleads not guilty

By Matt Bernardini
Susan Lorincz, 58, of Ocala, Fla., entered a not-guilty plea to charges of manslaughter with a firearm and one count of assault in the killing of 35-year-old Ajike Owens. Photo courtesy of the Marion County Sheriff's Office
July 11 (UPI) -- A Florida woman accused of shooting through her closed door and killing her Black neighbor pleaded not guilty on Tuesday to manslaughter.

Susan Lorincz, 58, was set to appear in court on Tuesday, but her arraignment was waived. She has been charged with manslaughter in the killing of Ajike Owens.

"Susan has established her defense," Anthony D. Thomas, the attorney representing the Owens family said, according to WKMG-TV. "She doesn't think she is guilty for the senseless murder of Ajike Owens. It's sad when someone doesn't own up to the truth. She did kill her."

Lorincz reportedly shot 35-year-old Owens on June 2 during an argument. Owens was a single mother with four children.

According to the Marion County Sheriff's Office, Lorincz had an argument with one of Owens' children earlier in the day. During that argument, Lorincz threw a skate at the child and swung an umbrella at him. Owens was later shot after she knocked on the door to confront Lorincz, who police say shot through her closed front door, killing Owens.

Lorincz admitted to investigators that she used a racial slur against Owens' children before the shooting, according to court documents.

State attorney William Gladson said last month that Lorincz would be charged with one count of manslaughter with a firearm and one count of assault. Gladson said there is insufficient evidence to upgrade the manslaughter charge to murder.

Lorincz faces up to 30 years in prison if convicted.

