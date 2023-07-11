Advertisement
U.S. News
July 11, 2023 / 7:45 AM

White House plan aims to tackle overdoses from fentanyl mixed with xylazine

By Clyde Hughes
Director of the White House Office of National Drug Control Policy Dr. Rahul Gupta announced a plan to tackle fentanyl-xylazine overdoses on Tuesday. File Photo by Mauricio Duenas Castaneda/EPA-EFE
Director of the White House Office of National Drug Control Policy Dr. Rahul Gupta announced a plan to tackle fentanyl-xylazine overdoses on Tuesday. File Photo by Mauricio Duenas Castaneda/EPA-EFE

July 11 (UPI) -- The Biden administration on Tuesday announced a plan aiming to reduce overdose deaths by the deadly mix of fentanyl and the animal tranquilizer xylazine by 15% over the next three years.

The White House said its National Response Plan will offer a "whole of government" effort focused on testing, data collection, evidence-based prevention, harm reduction and treatment, supply reduction, scheduling and research to address the overdose epidemic.

Advertisement

"With this National Response Plan, we are launching coordinated efforts across all of government to ensure we are using every lever we have to protect public health and public safety and save lives." Director of the White House Office of National Drug Control Policy Rahul Gupta said in a statement.

Xylazine has been detected in nearly every state in the country and the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention said overdose deaths involving illegally manufactured fentanyl with xylazine increased 276% from January 2019 to June 2022.

RELATED Overdoses involving misuse of horse tranquilizer xylazine skyrocket

"As a doctor, I have seen the devastating consequences of xylazine combined with fentanyl firsthand," Gupta said. "I am laser-focused on finding every tool we have and following the best evidence-based practices to take on this new challenge.

Advertisement

In April, the White House designated fentanyl-laced xylazine as "an emerging threat" to the United States, stepping up efforts to keep the potentially deadly mixture out of the hands of abusers.

The Drug Enforcement Administration said then that laboratory-identified xylazine increases in overdose deaths across all four U.S. census regions in 2020 and 2021, topped by the South, with a 193% increase.

RELATED ME: 'Eight is Enough' alum Adam Rich died of accidental fentanyl overdose

In addition to the federal response, the White House said that healthcare providers should be on the lookout for patients exhibiting symptoms of exposure to fentanyl mixed with Xylazine and that state, county and city health authorities should actively seek out those who may be consuming the drug mixture and offer care before their conditions worsen.

"This will be an all-hands-on-deck effort -- but I am confident we can take action together and eradicate this emerging threat," said Gupta.

RELATED Justice Department arrests two Chinese nationals for fentanyl manufacturing

Latest Headlines

Prison records: Elizabeth Holmes to be released two years early
U.S. News // 5 hours ago
Prison records: Elizabeth Holmes to be released two years early
July 11 (UPI) -- Disgraced Theranos founder Elizabeth Holmes is scheduled to be released from prison two years earlier than expected, according to prison records.
Residents evacuated as landslide threatens Southern California homes
U.S. News // 6 hours ago
Residents evacuated as landslide threatens Southern California homes
July 11 (UPI) -- The residents of a dozen homes in an affluent Southern California neighborhood have been ordered to evacuate after a landslide over the weekend has severely damaged their homes.
2 men arrested near Puerto Rico with 65 bricks of cocaine in boat
U.S. News // 7 hours ago
2 men arrested near Puerto Rico with 65 bricks of cocaine in boat
July 11 (UPI) -- U.S. Customs and Border Protection agents have arrested two men in a boat near Puerto Rico with 65 bricks of cocaine valued at some $1.4 million in their vessel.
U.S. Air Force suspends personnel moves, bonuses over funding shortfall
U.S. News // 8 hours ago
U.S. Air Force suspends personnel moves, bonuses over funding shortfall
July 11 (UPI) -- A funding shortfall, due to higher-than-expected costs, is forcing the U.S. Air Force to suspend thousands of airmen's moves and bonuses through September.
Escaped California murder suspect recaptured; probe launched into his escape
U.S. News // 8 hours ago
Escaped California murder suspect recaptured; probe launched into his escape
July 10 (UPI) -- A northern California inmate, accused of murder and hunted by police since he fled their custody over the weekend, has been recaptured, according to authorities.
Director of nonprofit think tank charged with arms trafficking, conspiring with China
U.S. News // 11 hours ago
Director of nonprofit think tank charged with arms trafficking, conspiring with China
July 10 (UPI) -- Gal Luft, director of the nonprofit think tank the Institute for the Analysis of Global Security, has been charged with arms trafficking, making false statements and advancing the interests of China.
Louisiana police chief convicted of stealing drug money, COVID-19 funds
U.S. News // 12 hours ago
Louisiana police chief convicted of stealing drug money, COVID-19 funds
July 10 (UPI) -- A recently re-elected Louisiana police chief has been found guilty of stealing COVID-19 funds, drugs and money confiscated in narcotics investigations.
HCA Healthcare confirms patient information from 20 states stolen, shared
U.S. News // 12 hours ago
HCA Healthcare confirms patient information from 20 states stolen, shared
July 10 (UPI) -- HCA Healthcare recently found that patient information from at least 20 states has been shared in an online forum.
New York, Vermont declare states of emergencies in deadly flash flooding
U.S. News // 1 day ago
New York, Vermont declare states of emergencies in deadly flash flooding
July 10 (UPI) -- New York Gov. Kathy Hochul and Vermont Gov. Phil Scott have declared states of emergencies as a series of thunderstorms inundate both states with heavy rainfall and flash flooding, killing one person.
Judge dismisses sexual assault charges against former reality TV surgeon, girlfriend
U.S. News // 13 hours ago
Judge dismisses sexual assault charges against former reality TV surgeon, girlfriend
July 10 (UPI) -- A judge has dismissed the sexual assault charges against former reality TV surgeon Grant Robicheaux and his girlfriend Cerissa Laura Riley due to a lack of evidence.
Advertisement

Trending Stories

Convicted sex offender Larry Nassar survives stabbing attack in federal prison
Convicted sex offender Larry Nassar survives stabbing attack in federal prison
Lower U.S. gasoline prices may be their own undoing
Lower U.S. gasoline prices may be their own undoing
Prison records: Elizabeth Holmes to be released two years early
Prison records: Elizabeth Holmes to be released two years early
Norway's DNO claims largest hydrocarbon discovery in 10 years
Norway's DNO claims largest hydrocarbon discovery in 10 years
Lone suspect in Chicago's decades-old Tylenol murders found dead at 76
Lone suspect in Chicago's decades-old Tylenol murders found dead at 76
Advertisement

Follow Us

Advertisement