White House plan aims to tackle overdoses from fentanyl mixed with xylazine

July 11 (UPI) -- The Biden administration on Tuesday announced a plan aiming to reduce overdose deaths by the deadly mix of fentanyl and the animal tranquilizer xylazine by 15% over the next three years. The White House said its National Response Plan will offer a "whole of government" effort focused on testing, data collection, evidence-based prevention, harm reduction and treatment, supply reduction, scheduling and research to address the overdose epidemic. Advertisement

"With this National Response Plan, we are launching coordinated efforts across all of government to ensure we are using every lever we have to protect public health and public safety and save lives." Director of the White House Office of National Drug Control Policy Rahul Gupta said in a statement.

Xylazine has been detected in nearly every state in the country and the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention said overdose deaths involving illegally manufactured fentanyl with xylazine increased 276% from January 2019 to June 2022.

"As a doctor, I have seen the devastating consequences of xylazine combined with fentanyl firsthand," Gupta said. "I am laser-focused on finding every tool we have and following the best evidence-based practices to take on this new challenge.

In April, the White House designated fentanyl-laced xylazine as "an emerging threat" to the United States, stepping up efforts to keep the potentially deadly mixture out of the hands of abusers.

The Drug Enforcement Administration said then that laboratory-identified xylazine increases in overdose deaths across all four U.S. census regions in 2020 and 2021, topped by the South, with a 193% increase.

In addition to the federal response, the White House said that healthcare providers should be on the lookout for patients exhibiting symptoms of exposure to fentanyl mixed with Xylazine and that state, county and city health authorities should actively seek out those who may be consuming the drug mixture and offer care before their conditions worsen.

"This will be an all-hands-on-deck effort -- but I am confident we can take action together and eradicate this emerging threat," said Gupta.

