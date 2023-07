Microsoft announced a new round of layoffs on Monday after CEO Satya Nadella had said in January that the company would cut 10,000 jobs. File Photo by Keizo Mori/UPI | License Photo

July 11 (UPI) -- Microsoft announced additional layoffs among their customer service, support, and sales teams, after previously announcing cuts earlier this year. The company filed a notice in its home state of Washington Monday saying it would cut 276 jobs including 66 virtual positions. Advertisement

"Organizational and workforce adjustments are a necessary and regular part of managing our business," a spokesperson told GeekWire which first reported the news. "We will continue to prioritize and invest in strategic growth areas for our future and in support of our customers and partners."

Posts on LinkedIn indicated that customer support and sales employees were among those let go.

The company previously announced cuts of 10,000 jobs in January, with CEO Satya Nadella blaming the decision on the need to align Microsoft's cost structure with its revenue and where it sees customer demand.

''As we saw customers accelerate their digital spend during the pandemic, we're now seeing them optimize their digital spend to do more with less. We're also seeing organizations in every industry and geography exercise caution, as some parts of the world are in a recession and other parts are anticipating one,'' Nadella said.

He said the software company would take a $1.2 billion charge in the second quarter to cover costs related to severance liabilities.