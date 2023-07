Prison records for Theranos founder Elizabeth Holmes show that she is to be released in late 2032 -- some two years less than the 11-year, three month sentence she received after being convicted of duping investors in her company. File Photo by John Angelillo/UPI | License Photo

July 11 (UPI) -- Disgraced Theranos founder Elizabeth Holmes is scheduled to be released from prison two years earlier than expected, according to prison records. Holmes was sentenced in November to 11 years and three months in prison after being convicted of one count of conspiracy to commit fraud and three counts of committing fraud, involving wire transfers of more than $140 million. Advertisement

Prosecutors said she duped investors in her failed startup company concerning the development of a medical device that could run a range of tests from a simple finger-prick sample.

The 39-year-old reported to the minimum security federal prison camp in Byran, Texas, in late May to serve her 11-year sentence, but Federal Bureau of Prisons records show that she is now scheduled for release on Dec. 29, 2032 -- which is a prison stay of roughly nine and a half years.

An unidentified spokesman with the federal agency confirmed the reduced prison sentence to The Guardian but did not elaborate further, citing privacy concerns.

According to a statement from the Federal Bureau of Prisons to The Guardian, prison sentences can be reduced for good conduct, including completing substance abuse and other rehabilitation programs.

