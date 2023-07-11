Residents evacuated as landslide threatens Southern California homes

1/2

Sixteen residents in Rolling Hills Estate have been forced to evacuate their homes due to a landslide. Photo courtesy of Los Angeles County Board of Supervisors Chair Janice Hahn/ Twitter

July 11 (UPI) -- The residents of a dozen homes in an affluent Southern California neighborhood have been ordered to evacuate after a landslide over the weekend has severely damaged their homes. The landslide started Saturday on Peartree Lane in the city of Rolling Hills Estates in Los Angeles County. Officials said 16 residents from the 12 homes have been forced to evacuate as their homes have been red-tagged. Advertisement

The Los Angeles County Fire Department on Monday said 10 of the dozen homes are actively moving with an addition 16 homes under observation.

"The land movement in Peartree Lane remains an active situation," it said on Twitter, adding the neighborhood has been closed to all except residents and city officials.

A video of Peartree Lane posted to the Los Angeles County Fire Department's Twitter page shows the homes severely damaged upon ground that has given way underneath. It shows split sidewalks and yards and garages that have been pulled from their foundations.

HOMES THREATENED by sliding hillside | FS106 | Pear Tree Ln #RollingHillsEstates | #LACoFD units were on scene monitoring situation. 12 homes evacuated. pic.twitter.com/ruXIhKD82m— L.A. County Fire Department (@LACoFDPIO) July 9, 2023 Advertisement

Janice Hahn, chair of the Los Angeles County Board of Supervisors, said Monday via Twitter that the land had moved 20 feet since she was there Sunday afternoon.

"This is just devastating for these residents," she said in an earlier tweet.

The city said Red Cross is offering shelter and support to the affected residents.

"The outpouring of support from our community has been amazing over these past few days. Not just from within Rolling Hills Estates, but from our neighboring cities and our elected officials at the county and state levels," Rolling Hills Estates Mayor Britt Huff said in a statement.

"It has been truly inspiring to see how everyone is pulling together to offer assistance, especially to our displaced residents and their families."