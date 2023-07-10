Ex-Michigan police officer charged in beating of inmate who offered no resistance

Dawn Ison, U.S. Attorney for the Eastern District of Michigan, holds a press conference Monday to announce charges against former Warren Police Officer Matthew James Rodriguez. Photo courtesy of the U.S. Attorney EDMI/ Twitter

July 10 (UPI) -- A former Warren, Mich., police officer has been charged for punching and slamming an inmate last month. Matthew James Rodriguez, 48, is charged with deprivation of rights under the color of law, a felony charge, for allegedly punching 19-year-old Jaquwan Smith and slamming his head to the floor on June 13, Macomb Daily reports. Advertisement

According to the U.S. Attorney's Office for the Eastern District of Michigan, Rodriguez is accused of repeatedly assaulting Smith without justification while processing him. Investigators obtained surveillance video that showed Rodriguez striking the victim in the head hard enough to knock them backward.

On the video, Rodriguez shoved Smith into a wall then threw him to the ground, where he proceeded to punch him repeatedly with a closed fist to the head.

Smith did not strike or attempt to strike Rodriguez at any time during the arrest, nor did he resist in any way, according to court documents.

Smith received medical care for multiple injuries to his face and head, including bruising and swelling.

According to Warren Police Commissioner William Dwyer, Rodriguez had been cited for at least two prior incidents of using excessive force.

Rodriguez was fired by the police department on June 26.

"The allegations in the complaint demonstrate a shocking abuse of authority by this officer which cannot be ignored, or go unpunished," Dawn Ison, U.S. attorney, said in a statement. "We are grateful for Prosecutor Lucido's cooperation in this case, and his willingness to dismiss the state charges so that this federal case can go forward where the defendant now faces a felony charge."

U.S. Attorney Dawn N. Ison Holds Press Conference to Announce Charges Against Former Warren Police Officer For Using Excessive Force Against A Jail Prisonerhttps://t.co/EAwi9dp1ym pic.twitter.com/xWpgvizdyc— U.S. Attorney EDMI (@USAO_MIE) July 10, 2023

Rodriguez faces up to 10 years in prison.

He also faces misdemeanor criminal charges of assault and battery and willful neglect of duty by a public officer. A pretrial hearing on those charges is scheduled for Thursday in the 37th District Court in Warren. The assault and battery charge carries a 93-day maximum sentence, and willful neglect of duty carries a maximum year sentence.

Macomb County prosecuting attorney Peter J. Lucido said in a press release Monday that he will dismiss the state misdemeanor charges against Rodriguez and defer to federal prosecutors.

"Collaboration between my office and the U.S. Attorney's Office in this case is necessary in holding accountable those who trample upon the rights of others. With our collective efforts and determination for change, we confront injustice," Lucido said.