July 10, 2023 / 2:20 PM

Ramaswamy presidential campaign offers 10% incentive for donor recruitment

By Joe Fisher
Republican presidential candidate Vivek Ramaswamy has launched a new campaign program to incentivize raising donations. Photo courtesy of Vivek Ramaswamy/Facebook
Republican presidential candidate Vivek Ramaswamy has launched a new campaign program to incentivize raising donations. Photo courtesy of Vivek Ramaswamy/Facebook

July 10 (UPI) -- Republican presidential candidate Vivek Ramaswamy has launched a new campaign program to incentivize raising donations.

The "Vivek Kitchen Cabinet" program offers donors 10% per donation to people who bring in other donors with their own unique link.

Republican candidates need donations from at least 40,000 unique donors to be eligible for the Republican National Committee's first debate held in August.

"There's a tiny group, it's an oligopoly of people who raise money, bundling and otherwise, who get to keep a large percentage. Sometimes up to 10% of what they actually raise," Ramaswamy said in a video explaining campaign fundraising. "That doesn't make any sense to belong to a small group of people. I don't like this system as it exists. But if that's the system we're going to have, let's democratize that and make it possible for everybody to make money as well."

Ramaswamy said donors who participate in the program will receive calls from him advising them on how to be most effective.

Ben Yoho, a general consultant for the campaign, told Politico that the campaign has more than 60,000 donors, averaging $30.94 per donation.

Political campaigns have offered exclusive access to donors as well as other perks before, though this has typically been reserved for large donors and close contacts of the candidate, according to NBC News. However, reimbursing fundraisers for bringing in donations is a new strategy.

Ramaswamy said the first adopters of his program are likely to be the most successful, based on how they recruit others and how those donors, in turn, recruit even more donors.

The Vivek Kitchen Cabinet makes no mention of compensation beyond donors that are directly recruited. The campaign said its legal counsel has confirmed the program is legal under Federal Election Commission guidance.

Casey DeSantis launches national Mamas for DeSantis movement in Iowa

