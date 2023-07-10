Union Pacific agrees to paid sick leave agreement for SMART-TD union members

Union Pacific has reached a tentative agreement to provide additional paid sick leave to about 5,900 employees, giving them up to eight days of paid sick leave per year, the railroad company announced late Sunday. File Photo by Jim Ruymen/UPI | License Photo

July 10 (UPI) -- Union Pacific has reached a tentative agreement to provide additional paid sick leave to members of the International Association of Sheet Metal, Air, Rail and Transportation Workers union. The agreement signed on Sunday gives about 5,900 employees up to eight days of paid sick leave per year, the railroad company announced. Advertisement

Union Pacific notes that it already provides some form of paid leave, but the agreement gives members of SMART-TD five additional paid sick days. Starting next year, they will have the option to exchange three days of paid leave to paid sick days.

"I want to thank SMART-TD leadership for their support as we work together to create an environment where employees feel valued, supported and empowered to deliver exceptional service to our customers," Lance Fritz, chairman, president and CEO of Union Pacific, said in a statement.

RELATED NTSB holds second day of testimony in ongoing probe of Norfolk Southern derailment

Union Pacific Railroad is the second largest railroad company operating in the United States.

The company in February reached agreements with the National Conference of Fireman and Oilers and the Brotherhood of Railway Carman to provide up to seven paid sick days per year.

Paid sick days were the most notable omission from the legislation President Joe Biden signed in December to avert a national railroad strike. The legislation secured a 25% wage increase for rail workers.

Advertisement

"I know this bill doesn't have paid sick leave that these rail workers and frankly every American worker deserves," Biden said. "But that fight isn't over. I didn't commit that we would stop just because we couldn't get it in this bill. I've supported paid sick leave for a long time. I will continue that fight until we succeed."

RELATED Bipartisan Senate committee moves Railway Safety Act forward