Advertisement
U.S. News
July 10, 2023 / 6:00 PM

Federal monitor: NYC should be held in contempt for Rikers Island jail violence

By Sheri Walsh
Rikers Island correctional facility in New York where a federal monitor has found the jail to be "patently unsafe" while recommending a federal judge hold New York City and its Department of Correction in contempt. File Photo by Justin Lane/EPA-EFE
Rikers Island correctional facility in New York where a federal monitor has found the jail to be "patently unsafe" while recommending a federal judge hold New York City and its Department of Correction in contempt. File Photo by Justin Lane/EPA-EFE

July 10 (UPI) -- A scathing new report finds New York's Rikers Island jail to be "patently unsafe" while recommending a federal judge hold New York City and its Department of Correction in contempt to force compliance.

The nearly 300-page report, filed Monday in Manhattan federal court, says "the risk of harm in the jails remains grave and that the jails remain patently unsafe" following years of "unprecedented rates of use of force and violence."

Advertisement

"The current state of affairs and rates of use of force, stabbings and slashing, fights, assaults on staff and in-custody deaths remain extraordinarily high -- they are not typical, they are not expected, they are not normal," court-appointed monitor Steve Martin wrote in the filing.

The federal monitor was appointed in 2014 and since then "some progress has been made," but court-ordered reforms "remain incomplete or have not been addressed."

RELATED Ex-Trump Organization CEO Allen Weisselberg leaves jail after fraud sentence

"The pace of reform has stagnated instead of accelerated in a number of key areas," the report added.

After COVID-19, Rikers experienced a staffing shortage while New York's bail reform law changed the dynamics at the jail where there is now a higher concentration of violent offenders.

Advertisement

According to the report, staff members have been caught on surveillance cameras using head strikes, body slams and chokeholds to control inmates while others take a more apathetic approach and allow inmates to fight to injury or inflict self harm.

RELATED Neurologist convicted of sexually assaulting patients found dead at Rikers

Last August, a New York area neurologist -- convicted of sexually assaulting patients -- was found dead in a shower at the jail with a sheet around his neck.

New York City Mayor Eric Adams' administration said Monday it is reviewing the report.

"While we are still reviewing this recently released report, we are prepared to fully defend against any contempt motion and the record will reflect the important and necessary steps New York City has taken to make continued progress," a spokesperson for the mayor's office said in a statement.

RELATED 17 Rikers officers face discipline for death of transgender woman

While the mayor's office argues it should retain control of Rikers, a federal judge is considering whether the federal government should take over the jail.

"Real harm is occurring to real people in real time, and that cautious optimism that meaningful change can occur in this system has significantly diminished given the current climate of regression in key areas and the lack of sustained progress in others coupled with an increasing and troubling lack of transparency," the report said.

Advertisement

Latest Headlines

Ex-Michigan police officer charged in beating of inmate who offered no resistance
U.S. News // 1 hour ago
Ex-Michigan police officer charged in beating of inmate who offered no resistance
July 10 (UPI) -- Matthew James Rodriguez, 48, is charged with deprivation of rights under the color of law, a felony charge, for allegedly punching 19-year-old Jaquwan Smith and slamming their head to the floor on June 13.
Union Pacific agrees to paid sick leave agreement for SMART-TD union members
U.S. News // 3 hours ago
Union Pacific agrees to paid sick leave agreement for SMART-TD union members
July 10 (UPI) -- Union Pacific has reached a tentative agreement to provide additional paid sick leave to members of the International Association of Sheet Metal, Air, Rail and Transportation Workers union.
Ramaswamy presidential campaign offers 10% incentive for donor recruitment
U.S. News // 4 hours ago
Ramaswamy presidential campaign offers 10% incentive for donor recruitment
July 10 (UPI) -- The "Vivek Kitchen Cabinet" program offers donors 10% per donation to people who bring in other donors with their own unique link.
Lone suspect in Chicago's decades-old Tylenol murders found dead at 76
U.S. News // 4 hours ago
Lone suspect in Chicago's decades-old Tylenol murders found dead at 76
July 10 (UPI) -- James Lewis, who was linked to the infamous Tylenol murders in Chicago in the early 1980s, was found dead in his Massachusetts home Sunday.
Convicted sex offender Larry Nassar survives stabbing attack in federal prison
U.S. News // 5 hours ago
Convicted sex offender Larry Nassar survives stabbing attack in federal prison
July 10 (UPI) -- Convicted former Olympics sports doctor Larry Nassar survived a multiple stabbing attack at a federal prison in Florida, the prison's union leader said on Monday.
Fed oversight leader Barr calls for tighter capital controls after SVB collapse
U.S. News // 5 hours ago
Fed oversight leader Barr calls for tighter capital controls after SVB collapse
July 10 (UPI) -- President Joe Biden's point man on financial oversight, Michael Barr, said Monday that bank stresses from earlier this year warranted a need for stronger capital controls.
New York Fed: More consumers expect rise in home prices
U.S. News // 6 hours ago
New York Fed: More consumers expect rise in home prices
July 10 (UPI) -- Consumers expect to see home prices spike to their highest level in nearly a year, though the mood on inflation is improving somewhat, a survey from the New York Fed revealed on Monday.
Lower U.S. gasoline prices may be their own undoing
U.S. News // 8 hours ago
Lower U.S. gasoline prices may be their own undoing
July 10 (UPI) -- Retail gasoline prices may be in something of a standstill, but the low price point relative to year-ago levels may be incentive enough to drive demand enough to trigger something of a rally, an analyst said.
Longtime Tennessee lawmaker Roy Herron dies one week after jet ski crash
U.S. News // 10 hours ago
Longtime Tennessee lawmaker Roy Herron dies one week after jet ski crash
July 10 (UPI) -- Roy Herron, a former Democratic lawmaker from Tennessee who served nearly three decades in the state House and Senate, died Saturday from injuries he sustained in a jet ski collision a week before. He was 69.
Two New York counties declare state of emergency; at least 1 dead in flash flooding
U.S. News // 15 hours ago
Two New York counties declare state of emergency; at least 1 dead in flash flooding
July 10 (UPI) -- New York Gov. Kathy Hochul on Sunday night declared a state of emergency for Orange and Ontario Counties as a slow-moving series of thunderstorms prompted flash flood warnings to be issued throughout the state.
Advertisement

Trending Stories

5 Jehovah's Witnesses charged with sexual assault in Pennsylvania
5 Jehovah's Witnesses charged with sexual assault in Pennsylvania
North Korea warns it will shoot down U.S. reconnaissance planes
North Korea warns it will shoot down U.S. reconnaissance planes
Convicted sex offender Larry Nassar survives stabbing attack in federal prison
Convicted sex offender Larry Nassar survives stabbing attack in federal prison
Manhunt underway in California for escaped inmate accused of murder
Manhunt underway in California for escaped inmate accused of murder
Wagner Group boss Prigozhin's public image drops, Russian poll finds
Wagner Group boss Prigozhin's public image drops, Russian poll finds
Advertisement

Follow Us

Advertisement